Professional-grade set of eight screwdrivers. This set is proudly made in the USA and uses premium materials for construction.

Extensive screwdriver set including various tips and sizes. This set is ideal for many uses, and lists for a very low price.

Smaller, ergonomically designed drivers for hard to reach areas, larger screwdrivers to screw from a distance...the options go on and on. Luckily for you, there are some great options on the market.

But for those who consider themselves handier than the Average Joe, an extensive screwdriver set might be the right call. While most people just opt for the traditional Phillips head and slotted screwdrivers, some projects call for certain measures, and more specifically, certain screwdrivers.

Whether you live in a 10,000 square-foot mansion or a studio apartment, a trusted screwdriver set can come in handy. Of course, you don’t necessarily need to be “handy” when it comes to using a screwdriver. All you need is a little common sense and a working thumb.

As great as this kit is, you may notice that other kits with far more screwdrivers are much more affordable. Still, this kit offers value in that it is sure to last far longer than many others.

The Craftsman 9-31794 Slotted Phillips Screwdriver Set is a fantastic all-around purchase for those looking for a high-quality and versatile screwdriver set. This 17-piece set from Craftsman — a brand that needs no introduction to a handyman — is a great addition to any toolkit, new or old. It comes with nine slotted and seven Phillips screwdrivers of varying sizes, giving you a vast array of options for any project, chore, or installation around the house. Each driver is made with durable, butyrate handles designed for high strength, and they’re ergonomically designed and balanced to keep your hand from tiring quickly. The slotted units contain above-average screw holding, while the Phillips blade tips provide a snug fit, every time.

In terms of durability, this set lacks in comparison to offerings of brands such as Craftsman. However, proper care and use will ensure it still lasts a very long time.

For something a little easier on the wallet, this Xool Professional Screwdriver Set from XOOL is a great alternative. Not only is it inexpensive, but you also get 42 pieces that can be used for a wide range of appliances, electronics, and virtually anything else that contains a screw. This driver set features five different types of screwdrivers — Phillips, Slot, Torx, Hex, and Pozi — so there’s really something for everyone here. Everything in this kit is durable and wear-resistant, as each driver is made with high-grade 6150 CRV material. Plus, everything comes in one hardshell case for portability, giving you a practical and convenient option for all types of projects and jobs.

While this set is great for general use, the bits have their limitations. They damage easily under harsh use and are not ideal for construction or other demanding professions.

Admittedly, it’s a bit easier to use a drill bit for all of your general screwdriver needs. In this case, go with the DeWalt Screwdriver Bit Set with Tough Case, a vast and incredibly convenient screwdriver set for the house. This set is a great value, as you save a ton of money on purchasing all of these bits in one package, as opposed to separately. Plus, you never know when you’ll need certain driver bits, so it’s always better to be prepared. The full set comes with 45 steel-hardened bits, 12 of which are double-ended, giving you a total of 54 tips. All of the bits come in one industrial-strength case that organizes and protects each bit.

Unfortunately, the case leaves a lot to be desired because it is constructed of thin material. While this is a superficial complaint, it can be a severe annoyance in the right setting.

Electronics like smartphones, tablets, and gaming consoles need a screwdriver set that’s a bit smaller and more precise like the Oria Precision Screwdriver Kit. This portable set comes with 56 precision bits, an aluminum driver base, and a flexible shaft extension for hard-to-reach areas that you might not be able to get behind with a regular driver. The set also provides an additional extension rod and connector, giving you 60 pieces in total. This durable, convenient, and versatile toolset should be in the home of anyone with a wide array of electronics.

With this set, you face the same limitations you will with anything in its price range. The materials aren’t the most durable and are susceptible to failure under stress.

This Magnetic Screwdriver Set by Cremax is an ultra-convenient way to ensure your screwdriver is always perfectly lined up in the screw. The set comes with 14 screwdrivers — five traditional slotted, five Phillips, and four Torex. The bar of each driver is made from high-quality vanadium steel, while the ergonomically designed handle is crafted with comfortable PP+TPR material. And of course, each screwdriver has an adjustable magnetic feature, thanks to a 2-in-1 magnetizer/ demagnetizer tool that allows you to magnetize or demagnetize the screwdriver by sliding on the tool’s top or center. The set comes with a bag to store all of your drivers, giving you a convenient and user-friendly screwdriver kit that will alleviate some of the minor annoyances you might face.

However, the tools' durability is a significant shortcoming, as even moderate misuse will damage them. But for the money it's hard to complain about these issues.

The Horusdy 94266 Screwdriver Set is an excellent choice to keep on a workbench or toolbox. This 100-piece set comes with a custom storage rack to keep everything organized. Furthermore, this 100-piece kit has every bit you could think of for general use. Each screwdriver in this kit has magnetized tips and cushioned handles. The handles are a real selling point because they have a soft outer layer and hard core for maximum torque. Additionally, a ratcheting screwdriver is included along with 60 CR-V bits and six nut drivers. Two offset double-headed drivers are also included.

Yes, this tool does list at a premium price point. But it's not really a drawback if you understand that the overall quality ensures a one-time purchase.

Each screwdriver features a comfortable grip design. And though they are very soft, no performance is sacrificed. You can safely apply full torque no matter the position. Furthermore, each shank features a chrome-plated shank for maximum corrosion resistance. They are also precision machined for the absolute best fit.

If you need a high-quality set of screwdrivers, the Klein Tools 85078 Screwdriver Set demands your attention, particularly if you prefer to use tools that are proudly made in the USA. This set includes eight screwdrivers. Four Phillips heads and four flatheads make it possible to work on many projects.

Unfortunately, the tips tend to break very easily. While the larger sizes can take considerable abuse, stubborn screws and a wrench may very well be the end of their existence.

Each screwdriver features a comfortable handle that is backed by a solid core. They are comfortable to use, and you can safely apply full torque. Additionally, the larger sizes feature a hex on the top of the shank. That allows one to use a spanner wrench to apply additional torque as needed. This is something you seldom see on screwdrivers. In fact, that feature alone makes it worth investing in this kit over similar options.

The GearWrench 80066 Screwdriver Set is another option to consider if you want a respectable piece count without spending too much money. This 20-piece set includes every Phillips and flathead driver you would need for most cases. It also comes with select precision screwdrivers for smaller projects.

Of course, this has a premium price point that will drive many away. However, it is a high-quality product made in the USA, and you will have it for many years to come.

The Williams 100P-8MD Screwdriver Set is what you need if you can't stop breaking your screwdrivers. Many options are excellent for general use but can't stand up to high pressure. A little too much torque warps and cracks the heads. This eight-piece set isn't one of them. The alloy steel shanks provide top-of-the-line strength, and the chrome plating promises they won't succumb to corrosion. Furthermore, six of the eight screwdrivers in this set come with a hex integrated into the shaft. That allows you to take advantage of the strength and apply as much torque as is needed. The comfort grip also ensures you won't destroy your hands in doing so. You also have the option to purchase versions of this kit with more or fewer screwdrivers.

Quality is a concern at this price level, though, and many experience issues with the case or bits being too flimsy. However, small electronics rarely offer a harsh environment that can harm these components.

It's hard not to mention the Royace Ro127 Mini Screwdriver Set. That is because it contains a total of 119 pieces and lists for an incredibly low price. We admit this doesn't exactly fit the mold of the traditional screwdriver set, as it comes with many other tools necessary for repairs of small electronics. However, anyone who works on these applications must consider it. That is because it includes all the typical bits along with many of those that are application-specific. Each bit is meant for use with the included ergonomically designed screwdriver but can also be fitted to the extension. These characteristics make it ideal for many applications.

Benefits of a Screwdriver Set

Minimize shopping. By purchasing an entire set at once, you are reducing the time you spend hunting down specific screwdrivers. Even if you don't have an immediate use for everything in a set, it can save you time searching for tools in the future.

Get more done. Purchasing a complete set will increase fluency in the shop. A single set may have every screwdriver needed for any job, meaning you can spend more time completing projects.

Organized workspace. Screwdriver sets often come with cases or storage racks. While it may seem like a gimmick, it certainly helps keep things organized. Instead of sprawling your screwdrivers throughout a toolbox, or chest, you can keep them in the dedicated storage solution. Doing so can also significantly improve productivity.

Shared qualities. There may be various driver sizes and types in a kit, and you can expect them all to have similar qualities. However, a set of screwdrivers provides consistency because you know what to expect, no matter which one you select. This, too, can be a significant contributor to increasing productivity.

Types of Screwdriver Sets

General Purpose

This type of screwdriver set typically provides you with a higher tool count and more sizes. Typically, these are the most useful sets as you can rely on them to perform just about any job. However, they may lack the qualities and features that specialty sets may provide.

This should be taken with a grain of salt, though. Many general-purpose sets are still perfectly acceptable for specialty work. It all comes down to the manufacturer and what designs they are willing to offer in large sets.

Specialty

Technicians have specific requirements of all their tools, including screwdrivers. As an example, electricians need to use insulated screwdrivers to prevent injury during work.

These sets will only include screwdrivers with particular qualities and leave out anything that isn’t necessary. One can expect these kits to be associated with higher pricing because of the emphasis on quality.

Bits

Not all screwdrivers have a fixed head. Many are designed to work with interchangeable bits. Therefore, many sets exist solely for these types of drivers.

You can expect to find a higher piece count in a bit set than most other screwdriver sets, and they tend to be much more affordable. They might not always come with a screwdriver, but they still offer great value. One should note that many of the bits in these sets can also be used in power tools, increasing their overall versatility.

Top Brands

Craftsman

With its debut in 1927, Craftsman immediately found its place amongst many tradesmen and do-it-yourselfers. It is well-known for providing tools with superior quality and reliability at a middle-of-the-road price point. Today, you can find Craftsman tools in nearly any shop in America. That’s why you may already be familiar with the Craftsman 9-31794 Slotted Phillips Screwdriver Set.

Klein

Mathias Klein debuted his company way back in 1857 with an immediate focus on the communications industry. Laser focus and production of high-quality tools have grown the company to be an industry leader. Headquartered in Lincolnshire, Ill., it supplies electricians everywhere with tools they can rely on daily. That includes the Klein Tools 85078 Screwdriver Set.

Screwdriver Set Pricing

Less than $50: For the most part, this price range is limited to general-purpose or entry-level sets. However, some specialty sets with fewer pieces may be listed in this category.

$50 and up: Specialty and professional-grade kits will always have a price just above $50. Here you can expect to find premium construction and features that come in handy for daily use.

Key Features

Grip Design

Grip design is essential for regular use. The handle must be comfortable and provide the right grip to apply torque.

Solid Construction

Screwdrivers need to have solid construction from the handle to the tip. Any flimsy materials will break under pressure, rendering the tool useless.

Useful Sizes

If you are investing in a set, it’s essential to know every size. Sets with more than you need for a specific task can ultimately be a worthy investment.

Other Considerations

Storage Solutions: Most kits will come with a storage solution. It may be a secondary consideration, but you should at least ensure the case or rack provided is useful to you.

Integrated Hexes: Many screwdrivers come with an integrated hex design. This is a functional feature that allows the screwdriver to be used in combination with spanner wrenches for additional torque.

Magnetic Tip: Screws are easy to lose track of during work, and replacing them can be a hassle. Therefore, one should always consider screwdrivers with magnetic tips whenever they are acceptable.

Insulated Handle: Those who work with electrical components must take measures to prevent getting shocked. Screwdrivers with insulated handles are produced specifically for this purpose.

