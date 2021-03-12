Best Patio Heaters (Review & Buying Guide) in 2021

We’ve created a list of the top patio heaters you can buy. Some are propane or gas powered, while others are electric. Some put the focus on ease and versatility, while others go out of their way to be more aesthetically pleasing to fit in with your decor. No matter what your outdoor space looks like, these heaters will get the job done and should provide you with year-long warmth. So pick the one that will best fit your needs and decor and throw that outdoor get together without worrying about the weather.

It doesn’t matter if you have a fully furnished patio or just a few lawn chairs on a deck, if it’s not nice and sunny, you’re probably not spending much time outdoors. However, it's nice to have the option to spend more time outside without having to sacrifice the comfort afforded by the indoors. A good way to make more use of your outside space is with a patio heater that will keep you comfortable, regardless of the weather.

All of our reviews are based on market research, expert input, or practical experience with most products we include. This way, we offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.

Benefits of Patio Heater

Warmth. Perhaps the most obvious benefit of patio heaters is that they will keep you warm outdoors throughout the winter season, allowing you to eat dinner, entertain guests, and enjoy your patio year-round.

Perhaps the most obvious benefit of patio heaters is that they will keep you warm outdoors throughout the winter season, allowing you to eat dinner, entertain guests, and enjoy your patio year-round. Safety. Patio heaters are generally safe to use because they do not produce an open flame and the base remains cool to the touch. Most models feature safety tilt valves that will shut the unit off if the heater is tipped over while in use.

Patio heaters are generally safe to use because they do not produce an open flame and the base remains cool to the touch. Most models feature safety tilt valves that will shut the unit off if the heater is tipped over while in use. Cost-effective. Most patio heaters are available to purchase at an affordable price. Whether you choose propane, natural gas, or an electric option, all three types will use very little energy consumption when compared to the amount of heat they will emit.

Types of Patio Heaters

Propane

Propane patio heaters use a liquid propane tank as their main fuel source. This type of patio heater requires very little maintenance or time to set up. Once the heater is set up, simply attach a propane tank to the unit, check for any leaks, and turn it on. Many models store the propane tank inside the base of the heater, conveniently hiding it from plain sight and allowing you to move the heater easily.

Natural Gas

Natural gas patio heaters are connected to a permanent gas line on your property. The biggest upside of this type of patio heater is that you never have to worry about them running out of gas. Natural gas heaters are more cost-effective than propane heaters over time, but if you do not have a natural gas line then you will need to have one installed to use this type.

Electric

Electric patio heaters are the most environmentally-friendly type of patio heater. Electric heaters can be used indoors or outdoors, and are available as freestanding or mountable styles. Some electric patio heaters can be plugged directly into a standard 120-volt wall socket. Other electric patio heaters require higher voltage, and the wiring will need to be professionally installed on your outdoor space.

Top Brands

AZ Patio Heaters

Established in 2002, AZ Patio Heaters specialize in the production of patio heaters, which are distributed throughout the United States to several major retailers. In addition to patio heaters, the company manufactures patio heater covers, patio heater parts, fire pits, patio furniture, and more.

Fire Sense

Fire Sense is a trusted brand of Well Traveled Living, which was established in 1998. All Fire Sense products are designed in the United States and manufactured around the globe. They all come with a one-year guarantee and warranty or replacement parts available for same-day shipment. In addition to patio heaters, the company also produces fire pits, grills, outdoor furniture, and more.

Mr. Heater

Founded in 1957 and based in Cleveland, Ohio, Mr. Heater has been an innovator in infrared combustion technology for more than 60 years. The company specializes in consumer heating products as well as heavy-duty commercial and construction heating products. In addition to patio heaters, Mr. Heater makes burners, fans, camping accessories, and more.

Patio Heater Pricing

Under $200: Patio heaters in this price range provide excellent value. While these heaters are high quality, if you are looking for an extremely durable option or one to heat a large outdoor space, you may want to consider another option.

Patio heaters in this price range provide excellent value. While these heaters are high quality, if you are looking for an extremely durable option or one to heat a large outdoor space, you may want to consider another option. $200-$400: This is the most common price range for patio heaters. These patio heaters can be of the electric, natural gas, or propane variety. Make sure that they will cover your patio space before purchasing.

This is the most common price range for patio heaters. These patio heaters can be of the electric, natural gas, or propane variety. Make sure that they will cover your patio space before purchasing. $400 and up: This is the premium price point for patio heaters. Heaters in this range are typical of extremely high quality and a fashionable option for your patio or outdoor space.

Key Features

Freestanding

Freestanding patio heaters can be found in a variety of different heights and heating powers. They are typically a gas-powered option, although some are available in electric as well. They are extremely portable and can be used in a variety of outdoor patios and outdoor spaces. The propane tank can be hidden in the base of freestanding patio heaters.

Mounted

Mounted patio heaters can usually be mounted to either the wall or hung from the ceiling. This is a great space-saving option and is extremely easy to operate. Mounted patio heaters come in a variety of different shapes, sizes, and heating powers. They can be found in both gas-powered and electric-powered options.

Tabletop

Tabletop patio heaters are typically the smallest of the patio heaters and usually emit lower amounts of heat. These heaters are available as electric-powered and gas-powered options. Depending on the model, they make a great fashionable option, and can easily be placed on your outdoor dining table or outdoor coffee table. They are typically equipped with a safety tilt switch to automatically shut off in case they are tipped over.

Other Considerations

BTUs. British Thermal Units, also referred to as BTUs, measure the amount of heat your product will provide. In general, the higher the number of BTUs, the larger the heat radius your patio heater will cover. Although each model varies in actual heating power, the general formula that can be used is: cubic feet of your area x desired temperature rise = BTUs needed to heat your area.

British Thermal Units, also referred to as BTUs, measure the amount of heat your product will provide. In general, the higher the number of BTUs, the larger the heat radius your patio heater will cover. Although each model varies in actual heating power, the general formula that can be used is: cubic feet of your area x desired temperature rise = BTUs needed to heat your area. Maintenance. Another important consideration is the maintenance required for your patio heater. Most patio heaters can be installed very easily and are built to last. If you purchase a propane patio heater, you will need to occasionally switch out the propane tank, but little other maintenance is required. Several other safety features, such as automatic shut-off valves, make most patio heaters efficient products.

Another important consideration is the maintenance required for your patio heater. Most patio heaters can be installed very easily and are built to last. If you purchase a propane patio heater, you will need to occasionally switch out the propane tank, but little other maintenance is required. Several other safety features, such as automatic shut-off valves, make most patio heaters efficient products. Warranty. The type of warranty and length of warranty are important considerations when purchasing your patio heater. The most reputable companies typically offer some type of warranty with each purchase. Some will even offer a lifetime guarantee that covers any issues or manufacturing defects for the length of your patio heater.

Best Patio Heaters Reviews & Recommendations 2021