Reviews

LAST UPDATED: April 24, 2020

The Best Contour Gauges

Entering our 7th season of /DRIVE on NBC Sports, and with millions of YouTube and Facebook followers, The Drive is a leading authority of all things automotive.

The Drive on NBCThe Drive on YouTubeThe Drive on Facebook

The Review Team

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.Read more.

PUBLISHED ON April 24, 2020

  • Best Overall
    General Tools 833 Plastic Contour Gauge, Profile Gauge, Shape Duplicator, 10-Inch (254mm), Precisely Copy Irregular Shapes For Perfect Fit and Easy Cutting - Profile Gauge - Amazon.com
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    The 10-inch long contour gauge is ideal for measuring moldings for reproduction, duplicating spindles on a lathe, fitting flooring around moldings, copying curves, and a variety of other contour-matching jobs.

    Pros
    Pros

    Can't argue with hundreds of user reviews and a 4.6-star rating

    Cons
    Cons

    Might be difficult to duplicate small shapes

    • Best Overall
    General Tools 833 Plastic Contour Gauge, Profile Gauge, Shape Duplicator, 10-Inch (254mm), Precisely Copy Irregular Shapes For Perfect Fit and Easy Cutting - Profile Gauge - Amazon.com
    Check Latest Price
  • Honorable Mention
    Ezgauge Quick Gauge -Master Outline Gauge 2019 Upgraded -Locking Contour Ez Gauge Duplicator -Omnigauge with Lock Mechanism -Instant Template For Curved And Odd Shapes -Easy Profile Tool -Momenturn - - Amazon.com
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    With 17 nylon blades per inch, it slides more smoothly than metal pins, so delicate surfaces won't get damaged. Plus, nylon won't deform or rust. Duplicate the shape, lock it in, and keep your restoration true to form.

    Pros
    Pros
    Fantastic for auto bodywork because the nylon blades won't scratch the paint


    Cons
    Cons
    Some reviewers say the locking mechanism isn't trustworthy


    • Honorable Mention
    Ezgauge Quick Gauge -Master Outline Gauge 2019 Upgraded -Locking Contour Ez Gauge Duplicator -Omnigauge with Lock Mechanism -Instant Template For Curved And Odd Shapes -Easy Profile Tool -Momenturn - - Amazon.com
    Check Latest Price
  • Honorable Mention
    3 Pieces Contour Gauge Duplicator Plastic Contour Gauge Profile Multi-functional Shaping Measure Ruler for Precise Measurement Tiling Laminate Wood Marking Tool (5 Inch, 10 Inch, Assorted Color) - - Amazon.com
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    This 3-piece set outlines shapes as short as five inches and as long as up to 20 inches. They’re color-coded, and the fingers are made of durable and rust-resistant ABS plastic.

    Pros
    Pros
    Great for long or short duplication of all kinds of shapes


    Cons
    Cons
    You might not need three contour gauges. But if you do...


    • Honorable Mention
    3 Pieces Contour Gauge Duplicator Plastic Contour Gauge Profile Multi-functional Shaping Measure Ruler for Precise Measurement Tiling Laminate Wood Marking Tool (5 Inch, 10 Inch, Assorted Color) - - Amazon.com
    Check Latest Price

    The old saying “use the right tool for the job” is no more valuable than when it comes to shapes and contours. Cutting and shaping oddly-shaped flat materials such as flooring and sheet metal is one of the trickiest maneuvers any handyman or weekend DIY warrior will ever have to pull off. The angles are hard to cut and shape—and they’re just as hard to measure and duplicate. The key is to use a contour gauge (or “shape duplicator”) to accurately replicate curves on the raw material. Contour gauges are affordable and simple to use. Effectively, it’s a row of pins set snugly against one another in a frame. They move independently, perpendicular to the frame. When pressed against a baseboard, molding, fender, quarter-panel, or any surface, the “fingers” conform to the object, emulating the shape and taking an exacting impression of the surface. You then place the contour gauge onto your wood, linoleum, tile, sheet metal—whatever you’re trying to match to the shape—and trace a line. Contour gauge, profile gauge, outline gauge—no matter what you call it, this toolbox essential makes duplicating shapes 1000x’s easier. Here are some of our favorites.

    Best Overall Contour Gauge

    Best Overall
    1

    General Tools 833 Plastic Contour Gauge

    Check Latest Price

    Deep, three-inch fingers can accurately duplicate small profiles, replicate slight curves, and copy odd shapes, making intricate cuts easier.

    Best Locking Contour Gauge
    2

    Ezgauge Quick Contour Gauge

    Check Latest Price

    With nylon blades that won't deform or rust like old-school steel-pin contour gauges, this gauge lets you duplicate the shape, lock it in, and keep all your restoration projects true to form.

    Best Contour Gauge Set
    3

    Frienda 3-piece Contour Gauge Set

    Check Latest Price

    This 3-piece set is great for all sorts of jobs because it accurately outlines shapes as short as five inches and as long as up to 20 inches.

    Best Overall Contour Gauge

    The General Tools 833 Plastic Contour Gauge has hundreds of reviews, and real users rate it 4.6 stars. That’s far more reviews than most of the others out there. More than 90 percent of the reviews are for four or five stars. So you know real handymen search for it, buy it—and love it. The 10-inch long contour gauge is ideal for measuring moldings for reproduction, duplicating spindles on a lathe, fitting flooring around moldings, copying curves, and a variety of other contour-matching jobs around the home and shop. Deep, three-inch fingers can accurately duplicate small profiles, replicate slight curves, and copy odd shapes, making intricate cuts easier. Made of durable plastic, it won’t harm the surface of the shape being duplicated. It has four magnets on the back for easy stick-on storage.

    Best Overall
    General Tools 833 Plastic Contour Gauge
    Check Latest Price

    Deep, three-inch fingers can accurately duplicate small profiles, replicate slight curves, and copy odd shapes, making intricate cuts easier.

    Best Overall: General Tools 833 Plastic Contour Gauge

    General Tools 833 Plastic Contour Gauge}
    Amazon

    Deep, three-inch fingers can accurately duplicate small profiles, replicate slight curves, and copy odd shapes, making intricate cuts easier.

    Click Here to See Prices on Amazon

    Best Locking Contour Gauge

    The Ezgauge Master Outline Gauge might have won our Best Overall prize, but a few reviewers remarked that the locking function didn’t perform as well as they expected. Still, true handymen know never to trust any tool—measure twice/cut once, after all—so we’re not going to discount a quality product that most reviewers rave about. The Ezgauge is great for automotive bodywork; you can ensure that the left and right sides match when repairing wheel arch profiles, bodywork contours, or forming your own panels. Even better, the 17 nylon blades per inch slide more smoothly than metal pins, so delicate surfaces like the paint job on your restoration car won't get damaged. Plus, nylon blades also won't deform or rust like old-school steel-pin contour gauges. Duplicate the shape, lock it in, and keep your restoration true to form.

    Best Locking Contour Gauge
    Ezgauge Quick Contour Gauge
    Check Latest Price

    With nylon blades that won't deform or rust like old-school steel-pin contour gauges, this gauge lets you duplicate the shape, lock it in, and keep all your restoration projects true to form.

    Best Locking Contour Gauge: Ezgauge Quick Contour Gauge

    Ezgauge Quick Contour Gauge}
    Amazon

    With nylon blades that won't deform or rust like old-school steel-pin contour gauges, this gauge lets you duplicate the shape, lock it in, and keep all your restoration projects true to form.

    Click Here to See Prices on Amazon

    Best Contour Gauge Set

    The Frienda 3-piece Contour Gauge Set is perfect for professionals, or anyone who needs to gauge a variety of shapes. Longer shape duplicators aren’t ideal for tiny, intricate patterns, and the small ones won’t outline larger shapes in bulk. And they’re not the kind of tool that’s adjustable. This 3-piece set is perfect because it accurately outlines shapes as short as five inches and as long as up to 20 inches. They’re color-coded, and the fingers are made of durable and rust-resistant ABS plastic. These plastic contour gauge profiles can be applied to most common pipes, beams, and cylinders, as well as automotive sheet metal. They’re fantastic for tile, carpet, flooring, automotive sheet metal, stainless steel, and so on. Also available in a two-piece set (five and ten inches).

    Best Contour Gauge Set
    Frienda 3-piece Contour Gauge Set
    Check Latest Price

    This 3-piece set is great for all sorts of jobs because it accurately outlines shapes as short as five inches and as long as up to 20 inches.

    Best Contour Gauge Set: Frienda 3-piece Contour Gauge Set

    Frienda 3-piece Contour Gauge Set}
    Amazon

    This 3-piece set is great for all sorts of jobs because it accurately outlines shapes as short as five inches and as long as up to 20 inches.

    Click Here to See Prices on Amazon