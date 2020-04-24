LAST UPDATED: April 24, 2020
The Best Contour Gauges
The old saying “use the right tool for the job” is no more valuable than when it comes to shapes and contours. Cutting and shaping oddly-shaped flat materials such as flooring and sheet metal is one of the trickiest maneuvers any handyman or weekend DIY warrior will ever have to pull off. The angles are hard to cut and shape—and they’re just as hard to measure and duplicate. The key is to use a contour gauge (or “shape duplicator”) to accurately replicate curves on the raw material. Contour gauges are affordable and simple to use. Effectively, it’s a row of pins set snugly against one another in a frame. They move independently, perpendicular to the frame. When pressed against a baseboard, molding, fender, quarter-panel, or any surface, the “fingers” conform to the object, emulating the shape and taking an exacting impression of the surface. You then place the contour gauge onto your wood, linoleum, tile, sheet metal—whatever you’re trying to match to the shape—and trace a line. Contour gauge, profile gauge, outline gauge—no matter what you call it, this toolbox essential makes duplicating shapes 1000x’s easier. Here are some of our favorites.
Best Overall Contour Gauge
Best Overall Contour Gauge
The General Tools 833 Plastic Contour Gauge has hundreds of reviews, and real users rate it 4.6 stars. That’s far more reviews than most of the others out there. More than 90 percent of the reviews are for four or five stars. So you know real handymen search for it, buy it—and love it. The 10-inch long contour gauge is ideal for measuring moldings for reproduction, duplicating spindles on a lathe, fitting flooring around moldings, copying curves, and a variety of other contour-matching jobs around the home and shop. Deep, three-inch fingers can accurately duplicate small profiles, replicate slight curves, and copy odd shapes, making intricate cuts easier. Made of durable plastic, it won’t harm the surface of the shape being duplicated. It has four magnets on the back for easy stick-on storage.
Best Overall: General Tools 833 Plastic Contour Gauge
Best Locking Contour Gauge
The Ezgauge Master Outline Gauge might have won our Best Overall prize, but a few reviewers remarked that the locking function didn’t perform as well as they expected. Still, true handymen know never to trust any tool—measure twice/cut once, after all—so we’re not going to discount a quality product that most reviewers rave about. The Ezgauge is great for automotive bodywork; you can ensure that the left and right sides match when repairing wheel arch profiles, bodywork contours, or forming your own panels. Even better, the 17 nylon blades per inch slide more smoothly than metal pins, so delicate surfaces like the paint job on your restoration car won't get damaged. Plus, nylon blades also won't deform or rust like old-school steel-pin contour gauges. Duplicate the shape, lock it in, and keep your restoration true to form.
Best Locking Contour Gauge: Ezgauge Quick Contour Gauge
Best Contour Gauge Set
The Frienda 3-piece Contour Gauge Set is perfect for professionals, or anyone who needs to gauge a variety of shapes. Longer shape duplicators aren’t ideal for tiny, intricate patterns, and the small ones won’t outline larger shapes in bulk. And they’re not the kind of tool that’s adjustable. This 3-piece set is perfect because it accurately outlines shapes as short as five inches and as long as up to 20 inches. They’re color-coded, and the fingers are made of durable and rust-resistant ABS plastic. These plastic contour gauge profiles can be applied to most common pipes, beams, and cylinders, as well as automotive sheet metal. They’re fantastic for tile, carpet, flooring, automotive sheet metal, stainless steel, and so on. Also available in a two-piece set (five and ten inches).
Best Contour Gauge Set: Frienda 3-piece Contour Gauge Set
