Battery technology has come such a long way that some lawn blowers can last a long time between charges. They work well to clear leaves, grass clippings, and debris from sidewalks, driveways, gutters, and gardens without the need for stooping and scooping. And they recharge quickly. Best of all, they cost far less than bulky, heavy, gas-operated models. And they’re easier to use than corded electric blowers. If you’re looking for the best battery blower on the market, here are our top picks.

Lawn cleanup has come a long way. Rakes, brooms, and dustpans for the yard or sidewalk can be time consuming to use. And you may not want to use a loud, gas-powered, backpack-style leaf blower that wakes up the neighborhood. Many of today's leaf blowers are electric, so they run much quieter and use no liquid fuel, making them lighter, easier to use, less expensive, and less intrusive on the neighbors. And these models are getting better and better every year, too.

For those with larger spaces to contend with, however, the 14-minute run time might not be enough.

An ideal battery leaf blower for many people is the Greenworks 40-Volt Variable-Speed Cordless Leaf Blower. Most of us don’t need a professional-grade blower, so it’s perfect for household cleanup and maintenance on small and medium-sized tasks. It offers a claimed 150 mph of power and is great for yards up to a half acre. It weighs just a touch over three pounds, has very little vibration in the handle, and will last for 15 minutes on one charge—plenty of time to clean up an average-sized yard, garden, or walk. Small, lightweight, and eco-friendly, the Greenworks 40-volt model is a good leaf blower for most users. It’s one of the lightest available on the market, too.

Blowing leaves off a fairly rough surface, however, will require more patience because this blower works best on smooth surfaces.

If you need a yard assistant but don’t want (or need) to spend a bundle on a cordless blower, try the Black+Decker Max 40-Volt Sweeper. It blows air up to 125 mph but costs less than some larger, more powerful leaf blowers. It’s ideal for clearing debris off driveways, sidewalks, decks, and other hard surfaces. And the lithium-ion battery works in conjunction with all of Black+Decker’s Max line of cordless drills, lawnmowers, and other tools. That’s handy because if you ever need a little more power, you can simply switch out the battery for another battery from one of your other Black+Decker Max devices. It weighs four pounds and tucks away out of sight when it’s not needed.

One downside is that the run time can be an issue if you use this battery blower at full power.

DeWalt’s cordless power tools are renowned for their toughness and durability, and the DeWalt 20-Volt MAX XR Blower uses the same brushless motor technology. So, in addition to being strong and powerful, this cordless leaf blower will clean up your yard, driveway, patio, and garage for years. It blows at a respectable 90 mph and features an axial fan design to maximize and focus its power. The variable speed trigger and trigger lock provide maximum control and directional power. It’s lightweight and compact and runs at just 61 decibels, so it's not too loud. With a three-year limited warranty, one year of free service, and a 90-day money-back guarantee, you get the customer service and support you expect from a brand like DeWalt.

One caveat: leaves can get stuck in the tube in vacuum mode, which can be inconvenient.

Need serious power for the toughest jobs? Try the Greenworks DigiPro Brushless 40-Volt Cordless Leaf Blower/Vacuum. You get variable speeds up to 185 mph with more torque and more power. It’ll blow or vacuum even wet leaves and debris. The innovative brushless motor technology provides up to 80-percent longer life and up to 30-percent more torque versus standard blowers. And it creates less noise and lower vibration for user comfort. Best of all, the combination of a blower plus a vacuum gives you more versatility—two tools in one takes up less space in the garage or shed. With a push-button start and six-speed dial control, it brings the control right to your fingertips.

Some users mention it has a relatively short battery time, however, and others wish it were more powerful. But those who love it give it high marks for its ease of use, ergonomics, and lightweight design.

The Earthwise 20-Volt 150 MPH Cordless Blower weighs under four pounds. Nimble and lightweight, it’s simple for almost anyone to use. Ideal for small patios, garages, and porches, it has a tapered tube that snaps on and off for easy storage. It comes with a fast charger, and it has variable speed control, too. Bear in mind this a compact, lightweight, and small blower for quick and easy jobs around the home and yard. If you’re looking for a quick and easy cleanup of any hard surface area, this is the battery blower for you.

Weighing around seven pounds, however, it’s definitely on the heavy side when compared to other battery-powered blowers on this list.

With a speed of up to 117 mph, the PowerSmart 20-Volt Battery-Powered Blower offers more than enough power to clear wet leaves, little rocks, dust, and snow from your yard, garden, or garage. The 20-volt lithium-ion battery can power the device for up to 25 minutes and can charge from zero to full in just one hour. This blower is very quiet, which means you won’t bother your neighbors as you work, and the blowing tube is removable for easy storage. Additionally, PowerSmart backs this battery-powered leaf blower with a two-year warranty, so it should operate effectively for a couple of years.

While we can recommend this device for most kinds of leaf sweeping, you’ll probably need a stronger blower for larger jobs.

The Ukoke Cordless Electric Power Leaf Blower is another battery-powered blower that’s great for all kinds of gardening jobs. Its blower speed can be adjusted from 40 to 130 mph, which means you can lengthen the blower’s run time and decrease its noise depending on the type of work you need to do. Its ergonomic, soft-grip handle design can also be adjusted for maximum comfort. The lithium-ion battery has a run time of around 40 minutes on a single charge. At four pounds, it’s very light and is easy to carry around for extended periods.

All of our reviews are based on market research, expert input, or practical experience with most products we include. This way, we offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.

Benefits of Battery Blowers

Portability. Since they don’t have a heavy motor and are battery-powered, these blowers are extremely portable and can be used almost anywhere without the need for a long extension cord.

Since they don’t have a heavy motor and are battery-powered, these blowers are extremely portable and can be used almost anywhere without the need for a long extension cord. Easy maintenance. The absence of a combustion engine also means battery-powered blowers are much easier to maintain. Cleaning the blower tube regularly is all that’s required, as well as charging up the battery when needed.

The absence of a combustion engine also means battery-powered blowers are much easier to maintain. Cleaning the blower tube regularly is all that’s required, as well as charging up the battery when needed. Less noise. Compared to gas-powered leaf blowers, battery-powered units make less noise and won’t wake up the neighborhood while you use them. Some cities have even banned the use of gas-powered blowers due to the extreme noises they make—but you won’t have this problem with a battery-powered blower.

Compared to gas-powered leaf blowers, battery-powered units make less noise and won’t wake up the neighborhood while you use them. Some cities have even banned the use of gas-powered blowers due to the extreme noises they make—but you won’t have this problem with a battery-powered blower. Convenience. Because of their features and overall design, battery-powered leaf blowers are simply more convenient to use. They’re quieter, have no cords that need pulling around, and contain no engine that will need regular maintenance.

Types of Battery Blowers

Light Duty

Light-duty, battery-powered leaf sweepers have an airflow of around 200 to 400 CFM. (Cubic feet per minute is the measure of how much air a fan can move.) These will be useful for small areas like smaller yards, driveways, and patios. Although they’re lighter than the medium- to heavy-duty battery blowers, their low CFM means they have limited application and power.

Medium to Heavy Duty

Medium- to heavy-duty cordless battery blowers, on the other hand, will typically have a CFM range of 400 and above. Their larger size means they’re heftier, but it also means they carry a longer-lasting battery, with some blowers in this category having the ability to cover an acre on a single charge. Their stronger airflow makes them well-suited for medium to large areas.

Top Brands

Greenworks

Greenworks was founded in 2007 by parent company Globe Tools to market lithium-ion technology and outdoor equipment. It’s been introducing different battery-powered outdoor tools and equipment to the market since then, and one of its more popular outdoor devices is the Greenworks 40-Volt Variable Speed Cordless Leaf Blower.

Black+Decker

Founded in 1910, Black+Decker has a long history of manufacturing power tools. By 1950, it was the leading manufacturer of power tools in the U.S. In 2010, the company merged with Stanley Works to form Stanley Black & Decker company.

DeWalt

Founded in 1923 by Raymond DeWalt, the company operates worldwide, manufacturing tools for construction and woodworking. The company was purchased by Black+Decker in 1960, and as of 2001, DeWalt was able to increase its product line to more than 200 different electric-powered tools.

Battery Blower Pricing

Under $50: Battery-powered leaf blowers at this price range will either offer less power or be made by a lesser-known manufacturer.

Battery-powered leaf blowers at this price range will either offer less power or be made by a lesser-known manufacturer. $50 to $100: There are many great options at this price range, and they’ll have features that will be helpful for most consumers and their yard work.

There are many great options at this price range, and they’ll have features that will be helpful for most consumers and their yard work. $100 and up: These will be feature-rich blowers made by premium manufacturers. Some will be fitted with more advanced technology, such as a brushless motor that can offer the same power for less noise and weight.

Key Features

Weight

It goes without saying that your battery-powered leaf blower should be light enough to be lugged around the cleanup area without too much hassle. Small differences in weight will be felt over time, after all. And in our opinion, anything beyond 6 pounds for a battery-powered leaf blower is considerably heavy.

CFM/MPH

Another factor to consider when deciding on what battery-powered leaf blower to purchase is overall power, which will typically be measured in CFM or MPH. This will largely depend on your work requirements and the size of the space you’ll need to clear, but a device with a CFM or MPH rating that’s too low for what you need will be virtually useless.

Run Time

For ordinary yard work, you probably won’t need your battery-powered leaf blower to run for more than an hour. However, a device with a run time of below 10 minutes on medium setting is considered abysmally low. Most battery-powered leaf blowers will be able to run between 15 minutes to an hour on medium setting on a full charge.

Other Considerations

Warranty. Just like any other power tool, battery-powered leaf blowers will eventually wear down over time. This is why the warranty that a power tool of this type comes with should always be considered before buying. Typically, warranty coverage for battery-powered leaf blowers falls between two and five years. We’d advise buyers to skip manufacturers who can’t offer a similar guarantee.

Just like any other power tool, battery-powered leaf blowers will eventually wear down over time. This is why the warranty that a power tool of this type comes with should always be considered before buying. Typically, warranty coverage for battery-powered leaf blowers falls between two and five years. We’d advise buyers to skip manufacturers who can’t offer a similar guarantee. Noise. One of the reasons people opt for battery-powered leaf blowers in the first place is that they produce much less noise compared to their gas-powered counterparts. But not all battery-powered leaf blowers are the same, and some produce more noise than others, which might be something you’ll want to check before deciding what to purchase. Most battery-powered leaf blowers will have a variable speed setting, however, which means noise levels can be controlled.

