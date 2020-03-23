A Look at Toco’s Warranty Plans

Going with a factory extended warranty is a good option for basic protection, but you can get more and save more with an Endurance extended warranty. Offering more comprehensive coverage on repairs and services that OEM warranties list in exclusions, an Endurance warranty actually provides the type of coverage many disappointed vehicle owners assume automakers just include automatically. Best of all, an Endurance plan isn’t limited by a vehicle’s mileage or age, so you can cover your vehicle no matter what.

Toco Warranty Overview

Toco offers simple and affordable warranty plans to its customers. They have a network of repair facilities across the United States. If you are not satisfied with the services provided, you can cancel your plan anytime you want. The company has simple processes for claims and you won’t have to handle the paperwork or deal with any other hassles.

Toco has four different types of coverage plans available. You can choose any plan as per your requirements and the mileage of your vehicle.

Here are the details of these plans:

Orange : This is the most comprehensive plan provided by Toco and it is designed for vehicles under 60,000 miles or five years old. It has a few exclusions, such as glass breakage and paint damage.

: This is the most comprehensive plan provided by Toco and it is designed for vehicles under 60,000 miles or five years old. It has a few exclusions, such as glass breakage and paint damage. Yellow : This plan is designed for vehicles under 100,000 miles or 10 years old. It also comes with optional high tech coverage. Some of the components that are covered under this plan are the transmission, engine, drive axle, supercharger, and transfer case.

: This plan is designed for vehicles under 100,000 miles or 10 years old. It also comes with optional high tech coverage. Some of the components that are covered under this plan are the transmission, engine, drive axle, supercharger, and transfer case. Green : This plan is designed for vehicles under 100,000 miles or 10 years old. This plan is not as comprehensive as the Yellow coverage plan. Some of the components that are covered are the engine, transmission, steering, electrical components and drive axle. It does not cover the air conditioning, brakes, audio, fuel system, and cooling system.

: This plan is designed for vehicles under 100,000 miles or 10 years old. This plan is not as comprehensive as the Yellow coverage plan. Some of the components that are covered are the engine, transmission, steering, electrical components and drive axle. It does not cover the air conditioning, brakes, audio, fuel system, and cooling system. Blue: This plan is designed for vehicles under 175,000 miles or 20 years old. It covers some of the basic parts of your vehicle, such as the engine and transmission.

All coverage plans include 24-hour roadside assistance, which includes towing to the nearest car repair shop, hotel discounts, and rental car benefits. The car warranty also covers trip interruption coverage to compensate for the inconvenience caused during your trip. Courteous customer service is also included. However, note that Toco's warranty coverage is not available in Alaska, Missouri, and Washington.

The warranty is fully transferable, so if you are planning to buy a vehicle along with a Toco protection plan, rest assured that the coverage will be transferred to you.

Warranty Costs

Warranty costs depend on many factors, such as the condition of your vehicle, mileage, age of your vehicle, and the benefits included by the coverage. Therefore, the cost of the Toco warranty is also difficult to mention because your coverage plan will depend on the above factors.

Toco allows you to pay monthly, which means another important factor that will determine your warranty costs is how many miles you intend to drive per month. Toco’s payment plans are more flexible than other warranty providers because they allow you to pay as you go.

If you want to know more about the warranty costs, you can contact a Toco representative online or by phone and they will give you a free quote, depending on your requirements.

Things We Like

The most important thing that we liked about Toco’s warranty services is the option of affordable payments. Their payment options are quite flexible. You can pay as you go and you can also pay monthly for your coverage plan.

Another good thing about Toco’s warranty services is that they have coverage plans for almost any kind of vehicle. It doesn’t matter whether you just bought a brand-new car or your car is more than 20 years old—you will always find a coverage plan for your vehicle, which is great.

Toco provides great customer service and their coverage plans are quite comprehensive. They have a huge network of repair facilities and you can claim your warranty at any authorized dealership.

Things We Don't Like

Just like the warranty plans offered by other companies, Toco’s warranty plans also have a few drawbacks despite all the positive reviews about their services. First, the coverage is not available in all areas. If you live in Washington, Missouri, or Alaska, then you should not sign up for the Toco protection plan because you won’t be able to claim this warranty in your state.

Another drawback is that the company’s refund policy is not very generous. If you purchase a Toco warranty, but change your mind later, then you only have 60 days to claim your refund. If 60 days have passed, then you will have to pay a $50 administration fee.

The warranty plans also have a few exclusions. They do not cover normal wear and tear or any damage caused by natural calamities. Apart from this, if your vehicle has a defect caused by mishandling or neglect, it won’t be covered.

FAQs

Q. Are seals and gaskets covered under the Toco warranty?

A. No, normal wear and tear or leakage of seals and gaskets will not be covered.

Q. Does my warranty provide rental car benefits?

A. Yes, the Toco warranty provides you with rental car benefits.

Q. Is the warranty transferable?

A. Yes, the warranty is fully transferable should you decide to sell your vehicle.

Is a Warranty from Toco Worth It?

Overall, the warranty plans provided by Toco are quite comprehensive and they have impressive customer reviews as well. If you are trying to avoid paying a huge amount as an upfront premium for the warranty service, then Toco is a solid choice. They offer easy payment plans that give peace of mind to customers. Their protection plans can save you from unexpected repair bills.

If you are looking for a quote, reach out to Toco and their representatives will help you out. Toco has great coverage plans for almost all types of vehicles. Apart from this, they also have additional benefits, such as the inclusion of roadside assistance, great customer support, rental car coverage, and hotel discounts.

More Information

