A Look at Endurance’s Warranty Plans

The rental car reimbursement is limited to $30 per day. Note that normal wear and tear is not included in any warranty plan.

Apart from the basic coverage, Endurance also offers 24/7 roadside assistance service, towing to the nearest repair facility, and rental car reimbursement. So, if anything goes wrong while you are on the road, you can always get assistance covered by Endurance.

Even though the above-mentioned plans provide comprehensive coverage to your vehicle, you can also add additional coverage to your plan. This additional coverage may include coverage of hybrid components and high-tech components.

Apart from the warranty, the company also provides 24/7 roadside assistance. Endurance offers free Endurance Elite membership for the first year with all its warranty coverage options. This elite membership includes roadside assistance, repair financing, and key fob replacement services.

Being one of the largest extended warranty providers, Endurance provides multiple warranty plans for vehicles of almost any make. All these plans are tailored to different budgets so you can choose any plan as per your budget and requirements. Overall, Endurance provides five years of coverage.

Going with a factory extended warranty is a good option for basic protection, but you can get more and save more with an Endurance extended warranty. Offering more comprehensive coverage on repairs and services that OEM warranties list in exclusions, an Endurance warranty actually provides the type of coverage many disappointed vehicle owners assume automakers just include automatically. Best of all, an Endurance plan isn’t limited by a vehicle’s mileage or age, so you can cover your vehicle no matter what.

CarShield pays claims directly to a US or Canadian ASE-Certified® repair facility of your choice. Our contracts have low or no deductibles to prevent stress to your wallet at a critical time. Never worry about being stranded somewhere after a breakdown. All of our vehicle repair contracts include towing services to transport you and your vehicle to a safe repair facility.

autopom! is the warranty provider of choice for many California (only) residences struggling to find quality options in the state. The company’s line of insurance plans is great for saving money on services and repairs that come up unexpectedly.

Warranty Costs

Endurance provides many different types of coverage plans, and the cost depends on the type of plan you choose. Basically, the cost also depends on other factors such as the model and age of your vehicle, the length of the coverage duration, as well as the deductible. Therefore, it is difficult to find a specific price.

As per Endurance, their plans cost around $350 to $700 per year, which is quite affordable. If you want a specific quote, you can contact them online or by phone and an Endurance representative will give you a free quote.

Things We Like

Factory warranties provide coverage to some extent but once the warranty period is over, you are left without any protection. Endurance can provide you that additional protection for your vehicle so that you do not have to worry about additional costs or unexpected repair bills. Endurance is a trusted warranty provider that provides many different types of coverage plans.

The best thing about Endurance’s warranty plans is that not only are they quite comprehensive, but they are also affordable. You can find a high-end plan for your luxury vehicle. On the other hand, if you are on a tight budget, then you can find an affordable plan for your vehicle as well. All Endurance plans include 24/7 roadside assistance and towing service. So, if your car breaks down on the road, your vehicle will be towed to the nearest dealership or repair shop.

Endurance provides top-notch customer service and you can contact their representatives if you have any questions or concerns. They also guide you through the whole process of the warranty purchase and claims. So, if you are looking for extra protection for your vehicle, Endurance protection plans offer great benefits with peace of mind.

Things We Don't Like

Even though the protection plans provided by Endurance are quite comprehensive, there are a few drawbacks that you should keep in mind. All the plans have a few exclusions. They do not cover normal wear and tear of your vehicle’s parts. Apart from this, any damage to the glass or paint of your vehicle won’t be covered.

The warranty plans by Endurance do not cover damage caused by environmental factors such as earthquakes, floods, and storms. Endurance does not provide corrosion coverage to its customers. Any damage caused by improper use or improper maintenance of the vehicle is also not covered under the warranty.

It must be noted that these exclusions in the warranty plans are similar to the warranty plans offered by other warranty companies.

FAQs

Q. Why should I buy an extended auto warranty?

A. If you are planning to keep your vehicle even after its factory warranty expires, then you should consider buying an extended car warranty. It will protect your vehicle for a long time, even if the manufacturer’s warranty has expired.

Q. Is the Endurance car warranty transferable?

A. Yes, it is fully transferable should you decide to sell your vehicle.

Q. Does Endurance provide a refund policy?

A. Yes. If you are not satisfied with the warranty or you changed your mind after purchasing it, then you can cancel it within 30 days of purchase and can get a full refund.

Is a Warranty from Endurance Worth It?

Endurance’s car warranty is a great option if you are considering keeping your vehicle for a long time. It will provide additional protection for your vehicle’s powertrain as well as bumper to bumper coverage. They have multiple plan options and you can pick any plan to fit your budget.

Endurance provides an easy-to-use service but still, if you have any questions, their representatives are always there to help you. It has a strong reputation and is trusted by thousands of customers across the United States.

Overall, Endurance plans provide a great deal of protection as well as benefits, which makes them quite attractive. Their plans are affordable, but the price will also depend on your vehicle’s condition and requirements.

More Information

Here are a few more resources you can use: