A Look at Zurich’s Extended Warranty Policies

Zurich’s vehicle service contracts can be taken to any licensed dealer in the country of purchase, though they charge small deductibles. Each one includes benefits for trip interruption ($100/day for up to three days), 24/7 emergency roadside assistance, and a rental car allowance ($30/day).

Zurich’s extended warranty plan includes five levels of coverage—Rental Plus, Powertrain, Standard, Preferred, and Comprehensive—plus the Select plan. Don’t get any of these confused with Zurich Shield, which is a protective treatment for your vehicle, or Universal Security Guard, which is anti-theft protection.

Zurich’s extended warranties are part of a large suite of auto protection products that they offer. On their website, it can be difficult to figure out what options they offer, so we’ve broken them down for you here.

Insurance Costs

While Zurich does not list deductibles on their website, customer reviews suggest that $100 is a typical amount, rising up to $200 for bigger repairs or older or used vehicles.

The cost of the extended warranty plans themselves ranges between $1,000 and $2,500, depending on the level of coverage you choose. Costs can also be influenced by the age of your vehicle, its make and model, and whether it’s a new car or used car.

Things We Like

One great thing about Zurich’s extended warranties is how customizable they are—you really only have to pay for what you need. Getting just the roadside assistance and trip-interruption benefits is a fantastic option, and one you don’t often see from manufacturer warranties.

We also really like the breadth of coverage available. At the Comprehensive level, there’s almost nothing Zurich’s extended warranties don’t cover, and if you add Select coverage, there’s literally nothing. Even dent repair and tire damage can get covered, something else you hardly ever see in a manufacturer’s warranty.

It’s quite nice that every Zurich warranty, even the largely cosmetic Select warranty, comes with roadside assistance, a rental allowance, and trip interruption pay. On top of that, these warranties apply at a huge range of approved garages, and current Zurich policyholders testify that Zurich almost never refuses to pay out.

Another nice touch is that Zurich offers plans for motorcycles and powersports, which can be tough to protect otherwise.

Things We Don't Like

The biggest downside about a Zurich extended warranty is that you might have limited opportunities to actually get one. Not every dealership offers one, and the extended warranty plans need to be purchased through a dealership. Even if you have another insurance plan through Zurich, you might be out of luck.

Another drawback to going with Zurich for your warranty protection is that their website can be baffling. It’s unnecessarily difficult to find out what actually gets covered at each level, which can make it hard to determine exactly what plan you need. Presenting them all alongside confusingly named products like Zurich Shield doesn’t help.

Finally, the basic Rental Plus reimbursements are unfortunately pretty low. While it’s great that they’re working to get you back on your feet after a breakdown, $30 for six days isn’t always enough to make a dent.

FAQs

Our best tip for getting the best possible warranty coverage is to do your research beforehand. Dealers might try to sell you their own factory warranty, or upsell you on coverage you don’t really need.

Know ahead of time what third-party warranties your dealership offers, and what coverage you’ll get from each. Also, know yourself, and understand what’s the minimum you’ll need to guarantee peace of mind. Here are some answers to questions you may have.

Q. What does Zurich’s extended warranty cover?

A. Parts and labor for repairs, minus a $100-$200 deductible. For the Rental Plus through Preferred plans, parts not explicitly named are not covered. For the Comprehensive plan, every part is covered unless it’s on the specific exclusion list.

Q. How much does a Zurich extended warranty cost?

A. It depends on the make, model, and age of your vehicle, along with the amount of coverage you choose. Average costs range from $1,000 to $2,500 at the point of vehicle purchase.

Q. How can I get a Zurich extended warranty?

A. The only way is to talk to your dealer while buying the car, and see if they partner with Zurich to offer their products. Not all dealerships do, but a substantial number participate.

Is an Extended Warranty from Zurich Worth It?

There’s only one question that determines whether a warranty is worth the money: “Will this pay for itself?” Given Zurich’s low deductibles and willingness to pay out even expensive repair costs without a fuss, we’re happy to say their extended warranties are almost always a good investment. It’s just sad that more dealerships don’t sell them.

