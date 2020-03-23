A Look at Ally’s Extended Warranty Plans

Another cool thing about Ally’s plans is the Flex Coverage vehicle service contract. This provides you with exclusionary warranty coverage that you can maximize with a 60-day money-back guarantee. If you’re having a little bit of trouble staying within budget, you can take advantage of Ally’s 18-month financing with zero interest—it’s definitely something your wallet will thank you for in the long run.

In case your car breaks down about 100 miles away from your home, there are times when your car might have to be kept overnight to make sure that repairs are done properly. This trip interruption coverage from Ally offers you partial reimbursement for travel and lodging expenses across the country (except in Kansas). You can also take advantage of rental car reimbursements from the Major Guard and Value Guard plan.

The Ally Premier Protection program is pretty straightforward. You can also get additional benefits like roadside assistance, wherein you can take advantage of services like a flat tire change or a crucial battery jump. Towing, lock-out services, and fuel delivery are also available throughout the United States and Canada—a lifesaver just in case something goes awry on the road.

Established in 1919, Ally has been around for a remarkable amount of time in the automotive industry. It used to function as a division of General Motors’ financial services. Today, its services include anything from banking to home loans, with a wide variety of vehicle protection plans with deductibles ranging from $50-$200. You can also take advantage of Ally’s vehicle service contracts for both used cars and new vehicles up to 150,000 miles or 12 years (the cap coverage is 200,000 miles).

Going with a factory extended warranty is a good option for basic protection, but you can get more and save more with an Endurance extended warranty. Offering more comprehensive coverage on repairs and services that OEM warranties list in exclusions, an Endurance warranty actually provides the type of coverage many disappointed vehicle owners assume automakers just include automatically. Best of all, an Endurance plan isn’t limited by a vehicle’s mileage or age, so you can cover your vehicle no matter what.

CarShield pays claims directly to a US or Canadian ASE-Certified® repair facility of your choice. Our contracts have low or no deductibles to prevent stress to your wallet at a critical time. Never worry about being stranded somewhere after a breakdown. All of our vehicle repair contracts include towing services to transport you and your vehicle to a safe repair facility.

autopom! is the warranty provider of choice for many California (only) residences struggling to find quality options in the state. The company’s line of insurance plans is great for saving money on services and repairs that come up unexpectedly.

Warranty Costs

Warranty costs will vary greatly between plans, as well as with the dealer and the vehicle. Deductibles may be anywhere from $50-$200. Plans are fully transferable for $50, but you have to do so within 30 days of the transfer of ownership.

In case you change your mind about your plan, you can take advantage of a full refund as long as you cancel within 60 days of purchase (without making a claim)—otherwise, you get a prorated amount, along with a cancellation fee of $50.

As for the Flex Coverage month-to-month plan, it’s renewable every month for a starting payment of $32 per month depending on the make, model, year, and mileage of your car. It’s always best to contact the company itself to get a personalized quote on your car for a more accurate estimate.

Things We Like

The three coverage options are impressive, considering other extended warranty companies don’t offer much customization of budget-adjustability when it comes to vehicle protection plans. We’re particularly impressed by Ally’s tried-and-tested reputation in the auto industry backed by decades of experience in the field.

For the more budget-conscious, the month-to-month Flex coverage plans provide an alternative in easier chunks without long-term contracts. We’re also big fans of the Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP)—this offers protection for totaled cars in case your basic insurance doesn’t cover everything.

If you have a leased car, Ally can help you take care of lease-end fees with its SmartLease Protect plan. The company basically has a wide range of services you can take your pick from depending on your personalized needs and budget.

Things We Don't Like

While a lot of the benefits from Ally’s plans sound too good to be true, they do stick to their commitments. There are also plenty of limitations, though, and you have to be mindful of them.

For instance, you can only take advantage of the Ally Flex plans if your car is a 2014 model year vehicle or newer. It also should have less than 75,000 miles. Flex plans are transferable, but only if you reside in North Carolina or Florida.

If you’re looking for detailed information on the various plans offered, you will have to go through dealers to get the answers you need. You also might not get satisfying responses by filing a complaint at the Better Business Bureau, as the company is not accredited there.

Perhaps the biggest issue we have is the fact that there is no coverage for rust damage, lamp assemblies, bumpers, charging units for electric/hybrid vehicles, lenses, and other wear-and-tear items. If your vehicle gets damaged because of negligence, abuse, or natural calamities, don’t expect to be able to make any claim.

FAQs

Q. What is NOT covered by the Ally extended warranty?

A. Damages due to negligence, misuse, improper maintenance, and accidents are not included. You should check the fine print on your contract to see which parts are specifically excluded from your coverage.

Q. Where is an Ally extended warranty accepted?

A. Only certain brand dealerships accept the warranty. Be sure to check with your agent to see which repair facility or service center is licensed.

Q. How can I contact Ally?

A. You can contact the company for vehicle assistance at 1-888-925-2559. Take note that there is only one hotline for auto services, which has limited availability. It may be a challenge to be able to reach a representative who can help you find solutions to your concerns.

Is a Warranty from Ally Worth It?

The three coverage plans offer a welcome breathing room and lots of options when it comes to comprehensive coverage, and the straightforward vehicle service contracts are the perfect icing to the cake. There are tons of extra benefits you can get like roadside assistance, travel reimbursements, coverage for totaled cars, and even lenient cancellation policies and fees in case you suddenly change your mind about your plan.

New cars, used vehicles, and rental cars can all be covered. However, customer service leaves much to be desired. If you’re looking for more detailed information about your personal needs, getting in touch with the right rep might be a challenge. If after-sales service is a big deal for you, then you might be better off looking elsewhere.

