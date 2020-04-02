Best Motocross Neck Braces: Save Your Neck When Things Get Rough

The underarm straps are uncomfortable and can pull the brace towards the throat. The multiple straps can be confusing.

This lightweight brace is built from fiberglass with a Koroyd core. It works well as a stand-alone brace or in combination with a chest protector and body armor.

This low-profile foam neck brace is designed to absorb and dissipate shock during crashes. It utilizes a front-closure strap for easy on and off.

This brace is heavier than other options on our list. You may find it moves around too much while riding.

The auto-lock fitment makes it easy to put on and take off. The proprietary pivot key makes the brace easy to take apart and store in a bag.

This fiberglass neck brace uses Alpinestars’ BNS system to distribute forces from the helmet, through the collar, and onto the body.

Our list of the best motocross neck braces will help make your buying decision a little easier. We’ve chosen the three best braces for the job, each of which are a different style and price point, so you should be able to find one that meets your needs.

No one wants to think about it, but if you’re pushing the limits on your dirt bike, there’s a real chance that things may go sideways. Recent advances in motocross, motorcycle, and off-road protective equipment have provided options to help keep your neck from suffering catastrophic injuries.

There are a few issues with the BNS PRO, however. For one, the Alpinestars BNS PRO has garnered some complaints for being too heavy. This is something to consider, as long rides may become more tiresome if your neck brace is weighing you down. Also, the general sizing and level of adjustability may make dialing-in your perfect fit a challenge, which may result in the brace moving around during riding.

The Alpinestars BNS PRO has a lot going for it. We like the easy auto-lock latching system, as it’s easy to throw on and take off with or without gloves. The BNS PRO also features Alpinestars’ pivot key, which makes breaking the neck brace down for storage very easy. If you’re concerned about making sure you have room in your gear bag, you’ll appreciate that pivot key.

The Alpinestars BNS PRO motocross neck brace is our Best Overall choice for Motocross Neck Braces in 2020. The BNS Pro is a highly adjustable fiberglass neck brace that’s meant for off-roading, ATV, and motocross riding. The design is meant to absorb strikes to the helmet, through the neck brace, and distribute the force through the body to protect the neck and spine.

We do have some concerns about the R3. While we like that the R3’s closure system is in the front, we don’t like the rubber strap that secures it. It feels cheap and unreliable. It’s also worth noting that this brace has no adjustability at all. It either fits you or it doesn’t, and it may move around on you too much while riding.

At this price, the EVS Sports R3 Race Collar has some great features. To start with, the R3 is incredibly lightweight, weighing in under a pound. Also, the removable shell makes it easy to clean all the sweat and mud off of this brace. Anyone who’s spent any time off-road knows how important this can be to minimize awful smells.

The EVS Sports R3 Race Collar is our top choice for the Best Value Motocross Neck Brace. This is a lightweight, low-profile foam brace. It’s meant to absorb impacts as opposed to redirecting them and comes at an affordable price. It uses a front closure, and the R3 should work with most chest protectors.

However, the EVS Sports Race Collar comes with straps, and there are a lot of them. They can get confusing, so check the manual to make sure you have them right. It’s also worth noting that the underarm straps may make the collar feel uncomfortable, so you might want to forego using them.

The EVS Sports Race Collar is a unique design for the neck brace market. By utilizing Koroyd cell technology, this collar is able to provide excellent protection without being too heavy. Also, this brace stays in place well whether you decide to attach it to a chest protector or not.

The EVS Sports Race Collar is a fiberglass neck brace with a Koroyd core. It’s designed to offer optimal protection, yet it’s also lightweight. It’s capable of attaching to most chest protectors and body armor to provide the best protection.

Benefits of Motocross Neck Braces

Safety. In a nasty crash, the rider’s head and neck are extremely vulnerable to injury. A neck brace helps to limit the head’s mobility and redirect force from the neck onto other areas of the body.

Confidence. Knowing that you're protecting yourself against catastrophe can provide a boost in confidence. While wearing a neckbrace doesn't make you bulletproof, it can give you the reassurance to push yourself a little harder and become a better rider.

Style. There's no denying that motocross gear looks cool. The flashy colors on the helmets, gloves, and other protective gear look great and draw attention from onlookers. Neck braces can add a little extra style to your gear.

Types of Motocross Neck Braces

Integrated Brace

If you decide to wear neck protection while dirt biking, you should wear it in conjunction with a chest protector. The advantage is that if you wear it in conjunction with the chest protector, forces can be distributed across the body even better than with a brace alone. There are chest protectors on the market that come with integrated neck protectors and braces. This minimizes the amount of extra gear you’ll have to carry and suit up with.

Stand-Alone Brace

Just as the name suggests, stand-alone neck braces come separate from chest protectors and can be worn without one. Not everyone is sold on the amount of protection a chest protector provides, so not everyone wears one. If you choose to forego a chest rig but still want to protect your neck, a stand-alone neck brace is a way to go.

Top Brands

Leatt

By and large, the leader in motocross and motorcycle neck protection is Leatt. Formed in the early 2000s, the Leatt neck brace was the first brace created for the motocross industry. Since then, this Cape Town, South Africa company has expanded its brace line to include several models, like the Leatt GPX 6.5 and Leatt GPX 5.5, both of which are available on Amazon.

Alpinestars

Anyone that’s into anything fast on two wheels is familiar with the brand Alpinestars. Based in Asolo, Italy, Alpinestars has been creating safety and racing gear since the early 1960s. The Alpinestars BNS Tech-2 is a great example of this company’s craftsmanship and dedication to the sport of racing.

EVS Sports

EVS Sports has been developing and manufacturing safety equipment for motocross riders since 1985. The original product was a knee brace, but it now offers tons of great gear that riders trust. EVS has an expansive line of neck braces, including this EVS Sports R4 Race Collar.

Motocross Neck Brace Pricing

Up to $50: Choices are limited under $50, but you can still find protection on a budget. These braces will do their job, but you won’t get the latest in brace technology or materials.

$50 to $100: This range expands your choices a bit, but you still aren't getting cutting-edge technology. Consider this range if you need a good brace without breaking the bank.

This range expands your choices a bit, but you still aren’t getting cutting-edge technology. Consider this range if you need a good brace without breaking the bank. Over $100: This is the range in which serious racewear is available. These motocross neck braces are state of the art and offer riders the best in neck protection.

Key Features

Adjustability

Maintaining good contact with the rider’s body is incredibly important when it comes to a neck brace’s ability to protect. Adjustability and a custom fit are important for making sure the brace will be able to absorb the forces incurred during a crash. Good braces may have adjustable collarbone and shoulder pads as well as some adjustability in the rear thoracic strut. These features help to keep the brace where it needs to be.

Chest Protector Compatibility

As mentioned before, it’s recommended that riders wear their neck braces in conjunction with a chest protector. Should you choose to wear your brace with a chest protector, be sure that it works well with your neck brace. Many braces have straps that secure them to the chest kit, essentially making one piece out of two separate parts.

Other Considerations

Weight: If you’re caught between a few neck braces and don’t know which one to choose, consider making your decision based on weight. If all the braces fit the same and are comfortable, you’ll prefer a lightweight brace that you can forget you’re even wearing. Materials like Koroyd are now being used to cut back on weight but still offer optimal protection.

Ease of Fitting and Removal: After a long day of riding through dirt and mud, you want gear that's easy to take off. Choose a neck brace that is easy to manipulate, both gloved and ungloved. If your neck brace is a challenge to put on and take off, you'll inevitably stop wearing it on your rides.

Best Motocross Neck Brace Reviews & Recommendations 2020