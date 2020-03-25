Entering our 7th season of /DRIVE on NBC Sports, and with millions of YouTube and Facebook followers, The Drive is a leading authority of all things automotive.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (formerly called the Chrysler Group LLC) offers a CPO (certified pre-owned) warranty on its Ram trucks. This vehicle warranty is good for three months or 3,000 miles, whichever comes first. Included in this CPO warranty is an extension of the powertrain warranty to seven years and 100,000 miles, whichever comes first, and roadside assistance. Check out the details of the CPO coverage for Ram trucks and the pros and cons of buying a truck with a CPO warranty.

Written by Richard Bowen Published March 25, 2020

Ram Warranty At-A-Glance 3 Months or 3,000 miles Bumper-to-Bumper 7 Years or 100,000 miles Powertrain 3 months or 3,000 miles Roadside Assistance 3 months or 3,000 miles Anti-Perforation Pros Coverage for all components and assemblies, bumper-to-bumper

The powertrain limited warranty is extended from the basic warranty

Powertrain warranty can be transferred

Roadside assistance included Cons Brief time coverage

Limited mileage coverage

Deductible required

Warranty In-Depth Begin your research here and find out about the details of Ram’s (formerly Dodge Ram) CPO warranty. This type of warranty can provide peace of mind to potential Ram buyers. The Chrysler company offers coverage for repairs and replacements on Ram trucks so buyers can feel confident riding off the lot that the company will repair their truck if something major or minor goes wrong. Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage The CPO warranty that Chrysler extends to Ram owners covers all parts and assemblies for 3 months or 3,000 miles, whichever occurs first. This includes systems like the heating and cooling systems, which means the heater core, controls, and the A/C evaporator and condenser; the rear and front suspension parts; the electrical system, including the electronic door locks and windows and electronic control unit, (ECU), which is the computer that is responsible for overall engine operation; the brakes and anti-lock brake components; the instrumentation; the bumpers, liftgate, hood, and seats; and miscellaneous parts such as the radio/communication modules and all other parts except wear items like oil, tires (they have their own warranty), brakes, bulbs, windshield wipers, and spark plugs. So, if one or more components fail, the CPO warranty covers them. You must maintain the vehicle properly (change the oil, etc.), not abuse it (no riding over curbs or using it to tow a freight car), nor use it for non-private purposes like postal delivery or as an Uber. But as long as you follow these guidelines, Chrysler covers any of the major components, bumper-to-bumper. Note: Chrysler does not cover any parts or accessories you add to the truck, like a snowplow, trailer hitch, or winch. Also excluded are environmental mishaps like damage from tree sap, hail, or acid rain. Powertrain Coverage The CPO warranty extends the powertrain warranty to seven years and 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. This provides peace of mind for all the parts and assemblies that transfer power from the engine to the wheels. Along with the engine, it also includes the transmission, the axles, wheel bearings, transaxles, and all gaskets, fluids, and seals. The powertrain is the part of the car that allows it to do its main function: get you from point A to point B in your Ram. That is why it is good to have comprehensive warranty coverage on these all-important parts and assemblies. For seven years and 100,000 miles, Chrysler has your back on these main components. Additional Coverage Additional coverage Chrysler provides is mainly in the form of roadside assistance. This is part of the CPO warranty and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Roadside assistance frees you from worrying about your CPO vehicle not starting, towing, flat tires, or lockouts. It also means Chrysler provides a car rental allowance (loaner) coverage up to $35 per day for up to five days. Another perk of the CPO warranty is the free Carfax vehicle history report that is included. A Carfax report shows you where the prior owners drove the Ram, when and where the maintenance was performed, and any accidents or safety recall repairs. The CPO also includes another benefit: a free, three-month SiriusXM satellite radio trial.

Feeling overwhelmed? You aren't alone. Warranties have many benefits that aren't always clear. If you're new to the industry, check out our Factory Warranty Guide that helps explain some key fundamentals.

What We Like This CPO program gives you time and mileage to discover any major problem with your Ram certified pre-owned vehicle. In order to qualify for the CPO warranty, the Ram must pass a 125-point inspection, which is another feature that protects the buyer. Probably the most positive attribute of the Ram CPO warranty is the 100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty for seven years—many miles and long time any way one looks at it. This goes into effect on the date of sale of the vehicle, which is when you take delivery at the dealership. The powertrain portion of the warranty is transferable ($150 fee required). The roadside coverage that comes with the CPO warranty is also nice. You don’t have to worry about flat tires or dead batteries for the first three months or 3,000 miles because flat tire service and towing services are included along with lockout service, battery-jump assistance, gas delivery, and other perks. If you have a major problem, rental car coverage for up to five days at $35/day is another stress reliever. What We Don’t Like Three months and 3,000 miles on the odometer are relatively small compared to warranties that some automakers offer. Once you go beyond three months or 3,000 miles, the CPO warranty stops. You have to pay a deductible of $100 for each repair Chrysler performs under the CPO warranty. So, if the Ram breaks down and the repair is under the CPO warranty, in order to have the truck fixed, you have to come up with $100. This is not a huge amount of money, but it is $100 more than some certified pre-owned programs require. Another potential downside is that the CPO warranty is only available for Ram trucks that are less than 5 years old and have less than 75,000 miles on them. No CPO warranty is available for Ram trucks that exceed these limits. Common Repair Costs Some of the most common issues and repair costs with Ram vehicles are: Ram: alternator replacement ($413 to $442)

Ram: head gasket replacement (both) ($2,081 to $2,570)

Ram: electrical system diagnosis ($106-$135) FAQs We offer some frequently asked questions so buyers can get answers about issues that may affect their decision. Asking questions and receiving answers can reduce stress and anxiety considerably when you’re in the process of purchasing a used Ram truck. Here are some common questions and answers about the Ram CPO warranty. Q. Can I transfer the CPO warranty to another buyer? A. Yes. For a $150 fee, you can transfer the CPO warranty to another person. You can only transfer the CPO warranty once. Q. Does Chrysler offer an extended warranty to Ram buyers beyond the CPO warranty? A. Yes, Chrysler offers an extended warranty plan to purchasers of vehicles that still have the original five-year, 60,000 miles powertrain warranty left on the truck. You must buy the extended warranty within 48,000 miles and four years of the service date (when you took delivery of the vehicle). Q. Are CPO warranties for Ram trucks available from any used car or truck dealer? A. No. Only authorized Ram dealers can offer CPO warranties on Ram trucks. This is in part because the vehicle must pass a rigorous 125-point inspection on eligible vehicles and be certified by Chrysler. Is Ram’s CPO Warranty Worth It? Chrysler’s 3,000-mile maximum care warranty on its Ram trucks is good coverage for three months. It covers the entire vehicle except for wear items and also extends the powertrain warranty to 7 years or 100,000 miles. The time and mileage coverages may be a little short, but it does the job for many used vehicle purchasers. Roadside assistance is also included for flats, lockouts, and dead batteries and for a rental car during repairs. You also get a Carfax report that shows repair visits, lemon history, and past flood damage, among other items. It’s always good to have extended coverage, if available, and you as the buyer have a lot of discretion with regard to the price you want to pay for a CPO. You can also roll the cost into your monthly payment. More Information Here are a few more resources you can use: Ram Website

Ram Recalls

Ram Reviews

