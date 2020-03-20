Best Motorcycle Windshield Cleaners: Keep Your Windshield Spotless

The detailer efficiently cleans and protects surfaces for all kinds of threats, starting with scratches and dirt. It applies in a breeze and leaves an impressively smooth finish. The water-based formula is safe and doesn't contain alcohol.

This is a versatile cleaner suitable for those who need a multi-purpose product for cleaning and polishing surfaces. Works on all kinds of plastic as well as glass and steel.

It doesn't remove the scratches but rather fills them in. Might take some time and several applications for it to show results.

This is a scratch remover that efficiently cleans and maintains different types of plastic. It removes dirt, water spots, abrasions, and more, keeping the plastic as good as new. It features a powerful formula yet it’s safe and reliable.

It might take some time and effort for it to work properly. Might be necessary to apply it several times.

The cleaner removes small scratches and works against dirt, dust, and debris. It features a non-abrasive formula, which makes it safe for all types of plastic. Suitable for motorcycle windshields, helmet visors, computer screens, and more.

If you need a plastic cleaner that will also prepare the surface for the polish, this Meguiar's product might be an excellent option for you.

Unlike car windshields that are made of glass, motorcycle ones are plastic, which makes them more prone to damage and easier to scratch. For that reason, it's crucial to get safe cleaners that will properly maintain your vehicle. With the right product, you can clean and protect the windshield from dirt, dust, and water, and ensure a clear view during rides. To help you find the best motorcycle windshield cleaner, we made our top three picks.

The main drawback of this cleaner comes from the formula itself. It's not that powerful because it doesn't contain any chemicals, which means it's harder to use. It might be necessary to apply the product several times or rub it constantly to achieve the desired results. That might be a dealbreaker for those who are looking for a windshield cleaner for the road.

The cleaner doesn't contain any harmful chemicals. It features a non-abrasive formula, and it's safe for all types of clear plastic. The cleaner removes light and small scratches too, and it restores clarity on windshields and visors. It's also convenient for cleaning other types of surfaces such as computer screens, displays, and more.

This is a versatile plastic cleaner that works on different surfaces and proves to be excellent for motorcycle windshields. It efficiently cleans and protects windshields and visors without leaving residues and streaks.

Although advertised as a product that removes scratches rather than filling them in, the product description seems to be misleading. Buyers noticed that Novus fills in lighter scratches and makes them less noticeable rather than removing them. Also, it takes time for it to work, so keep in mind you'll have to be a little patient.

As the name suggests, this product works to remove scratches and other imperfections from plastic surfaces. It gets rid of dirt, water spots, abrasions, and more. The Novus scratch remover is quite convenient for regular cleaning and maintenance. When applied frequently, it's able to protect and preserve the plastic surface.

This is a plastic scratch remover that comes from a reliable company. Novus offers a budget-friendly option for those who need a reliable and safe cleaner to maintain motorcycle windshields and visors. It also proves to be convenient for boats, golf carts, ATVs, and electronic devices.

The biggest issue with this cleaner is its inefficiency in removing deeper scratches. The product works better as a cleaner and might be less effective on dents and scratches. Additionally, frequent reapplication might be necessary for those who want to maintain the smooth, glossy finish. There's also a chance for the package to arrive in poor condition, according to some buyers.

The main benefit of this product is a unique formula that works on many different surfaces. The cleaner is safe for acrylic, plexiglass, polycarbonate, and other types of plastic. It also works rather efficiently on glass, aluminum, chrome, and all kinds of other materials. The cleaner is easy to use and leaves the surface in perfect condition.

This is a product that cleans and protects at the same time. It doesn't only repel dust and debris but also protects the surface from water spots, streaks, scratches, and stubborn stains. Except for motorcycle windshields and visors, it's also convenient for cleaning and maintaining cars, trucks, and other vehicle types. The formula is water-based and doesn't contain alcohol.

All of our reviews are based on market research, expert input, and practical experience with most products we include. This way, we offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.

Benefits of Motorcycle Windshield Cleaners

Protection. Motorcycle windshield cleaners efficiently resolve dirt, dust, debris, and water spots that obscure the driver's view. Once applied, they leave a protective layer that prevents dirt from pilling up on the windshield and keep it cleaner for longer.

Motorcycle windshield cleaners efficiently resolve dirt, dust, debris, and water spots that obscure the driver's view. Once applied, they leave a protective layer that prevents dirt from pilling up on the windshield and keep it cleaner for longer. Chemical-free. Because acrylic and polycarbonate plastic is more prone to damage, motorcycle windshield cleaners don't contain any abrasives or other harmful chemicals. They are not as strong as car glass cleaners but still very efficient and won't damage the windshield.

Because acrylic and polycarbonate plastic is more prone to damage, motorcycle windshield cleaners don't contain any abrasives or other harmful chemicals. They are not as strong as car glass cleaners but still very efficient and won't damage the windshield. Ease of use. Motorcycle windshields can be difficult to clean due to fragile materials. Water and mild soaps are recommended but are not as efficient as motorcycle windshield cleaners. With the right product, you can clean the windshield easier and achieve better results. It will relieve you from persistent rubbing and time-consuming rinsing with water.

Types of Motorcycle Windshield Cleaners

Plastic Cleaners

Some motorcycle windshield cleaners are specially designed for certain types of plastic. They feature formulas without abrasives, fuels, and other chemicals that tend to harm the plastic. That makes them safe for polycarbonate and acrylic materials that are more prone to damages than glass. Keep in mind, though, that plastic cleaners are not equally efficient when it comes to glass and other sturdier materials. They mostly work on motorcycles but are not suitable for cars, trucks, SUVs, and similar vehicles.

All-Purpose Cleaners

An all-purpose cleaner can work on a wide range of materials, including glass and plastic. It's a more versatile type that is convenient for cleaning and maintaining windshields on motorcycles, ATVs, cars, trucks, and other vehicles. It might contain some abrasives but it's still safe for more fragile materials such as acrylic and polycarbonate plastic. It's important to consider, though, that polycarbonate plastic is more durable and abrasion-resistant, while acrylic is softer and scratches easily. That's why all-purpose cleaners are not recommended for acrylic.

Top Brands

Meguiar’s

Meguiar's was founded in 1901 and is based in Irvine, California. It's a widely known and recognized company that produces all kinds of car care products. With more than 100 years of experience, Meguiar's is one of the leaders in the automotive industry. Meguiar’s M1708 Plastic Cleaner is one of the company’s most popular products.

Novus

Novus was founded in the 1970s when one man, Dr. Werner, wanted to find a solution to the problem of broken windshields. He came up with a way to repair the glass in vehicles and developed a method that became widely popular. In 1985, the company stepped into the auto glass technology and slowly evolved into one of the most popular manufacturers. Novus is based in Brisbane, Australia. Besides car care products, it also makes motorcycle products such as Novus Plastic Fine Scratch Remover.

Rolite

Rolite was founded in 1976 and is based in Hartland, Wisconsin. It's a company that specializes in polishing products for cars, boats, motorcycles, RVs, and other vehicles. Rolite is one of the most popular companies in the industry and it’s still a family-owned business. Rolite Plastic and Acrylic Cleaner is one of its top products when it comes to motorcycle maintenance.

Motorcycle Windshield Cleaners Pricing

Under $10: You can find rather efficient windshield cleaners for a few bucks or so. They might be unsuitable for all types of plastic, though. Make sure to choose the one that is safe for your windshield.

You can find rather efficient windshield cleaners for a few bucks or so. They might be unsuitable for all types of plastic, though. Make sure to choose the one that is safe for your windshield. Over $10: If you're ready to spend some extra cash, you can get multi-purpose cleaners that work on different surfaces. At this price point, you can get a product that can work on both glass and plastic.

Key Features

Efficiency

The best motorcycle windshield cleaners should be powerful enough to remove dirt, dust, and other particles that tend to pile up on the windshield during rides. They should also leave a protective layer to repel dirt further on. The overall efficiency of a particular product mostly depends on the formula. The best cleaners have powerful formulas that are super-efficient yet won't damage the windshield.

Safety

It's crucial to pick a product that is safe for the material of the windshield. Not all motorcycle windshield cleaners are the same, although they are all made to be safe for plastic rather than glass. Some of them are rather versatile, while others work only on certain types of plastic. Polycarbonate plastic is sturdier and abrasion-resistant, which allows you to use stronger cleaners. Acrylic is softer and gets damaged easier, so products with mild formulas and without chemicals are a better option.

Convenience

It's important to consider how easy it is to use a motorcycle windshield cleaner, especially when on the road. You'll need a product that can be applied and removed in a breeze. Depending on the formula, some products have to be washed out with warm water, while others don't. Some of them might even leave streaks and spots that are difficult to remove without extra rubbing. For easier use and more convenience on the road, you should also look for the spray cleaners that you can easily spread on the surface.

Other Considerations

Size. Consider the size of the spray bottle before the purchase. If you're planning to use the windshield cleaner often, you might want to get a bigger bottle. It's cost-efficient and lasts longer. If you need a cleaner for the road, consider getting one with a small bottle. It's easier to store and keep within hand's reach.

Consider the size of the spray bottle before the purchase. If you're planning to use the windshield cleaner often, you might want to get a bigger bottle. It's cost-efficient and lasts longer. If you need a cleaner for the road, consider getting one with a small bottle. It's easier to store and keep within hand's reach. Accessories. Some protectants come with tools and accessories you can use for more efficient cleaning. You can also get a cleaning tool separately, but first, consider its compatibility with the surface. Make sure that the tool is soft enough not to cause scratches or leave residues.

Best Motorcycle Windshield Cleaners Reviews & Recommendations 2020