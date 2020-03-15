Honda Accord Extended Warranty

Entering our 7th season of /DRIVE on NBC Sports, and with millions of YouTube and Facebook followers, The Drive is a leading authority of all things automotive.

Soichiro Honda started his company in 1937. At first, he made piston rings for another car company. He moved on to make motorcycle engines, but his first two manufacturing plants were destroyed—one by a bomb in World War II and the other by an earthquake. The Honda company re-emerged and became the world’s top producer of motorcycles—a title it retains today. Honda offers an extended warranty to Accords that provides great coverage, both component- and mileage-wise. We explain the details below.

Written by Mike Knott Published March 15, 2020

Honda Accord Warranty At-A-Glance 8 Years or 120,000 miles Bumper-to-Bumper 8 Years or 120,000 miles Powertrain 8 Years or 120,000 miles Roadside Assistance 8 Years or 120,000 miles Anti-Perforation Pros This warranty covers a large period of time compared to many extended warranties.

The warranty covers a lot of miles compared to many warranties.

Comprehensive roadside assistance included.

It also covers Accord hybrids. Cons An authorized Honda repair technician must repair the vehicle

The technician must use genuine Honda parts.

The owner must show that routine maintenance was performed.

The extended warranty coverage offered on the Honda Accord depends on a number of factors.

Warranty In-Depth Considering an extended car warranty for your Accord? It could be one of your better investments, especially if you plan to keep the car for a long time. An extended warranty from Honda can cover many potentially costly repairs and save you having to pay large repair bills. Check out the details of the extended auto warranty Honda offers, including bumper-to-bumper coverage, the powertrain warranty, and roadside assistance. Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage If your Accord qualifies, this can include bumper-to-bumper coverage. This means the chassis, which includes the steering, suspension, and brake systems, the cooling and heating components like the heater core, the A/C condenser, the radiator and the evaporator, the electrical components like the electronic control unit (ECU), the computer and controls, and the electronic doors, locks, and windows. Accessories are also covered, such as the navigation system and the audio/video components. This coverage can be up to eight years and for up to 120,000 miles, whichever occurs first. The warranty will also cover items like a bad alternator, a rusted-through fender, or a control screen that stops working. It will also cover Accord hybrid cars. This is long coverage that is thorough. Powertrain Coverage The powertrain coverage can also be extended to eight years and 120,000 miles, whichever occurs first. The powertrain is made up of the components that move the power from the engine to the wheels. These are the engine, including the crankshaft, pistons, valves and valvetrain, the transmission, the differential, the rear and front axles, and all fluids, gaskets, and seals. You can think of the drivetrain as the main element of the Honda Accord. It is what allows you to travel from point A to point B. The other parts of the car, like the bumpers and fenders, the seats, and the rocker panels, are important parts but not as important as the drivetrain. It is important to have good coverage of this system. Additional Coverage By additional coverage, we primarily mean roadside assistance coverage. This can help with items like a flat tire, a dead battery, or if you are locked out of your Accord. Roadside assistance can also be extended to eight years and 120,000 miles, whichever comes first. It is available 365 days a year, 24/7. Honda supplies a loaner car at the rate of $35 per day if the repair is one that Honda covers under its extended warranty. This reimbursement is good for up to six days. Honda also includes trip interruption benefits. If you are traveling out of town, the Honda Accord extended warranty covers meals and lodging up to $100/day for as many as three days. The company covers this only if you are farther than 100 miles from home and the trip interruption is caused by a component or system failure on the vehicle. The company also provides concierge services. These include things like help with emergency airline tickets, cash advances, shipment of personal items, and insurance claim assistance.

What We Like Avoiding costly repair bills is the objective of this extended warranty, and it appears to do the job. The bumper-to-bumper warranty—also called a vehicle service contract (VSC) or vehicle protection plan—covers nearly everything except wear items for 120,000 miles or eight years, whichever occurs first. This time and mileage coverage are quite a bit more than most automakers offer. Bumper-to-bumper means items like the air conditioning system, the electronics like the electronic control unit (ECU), the radiator, and the seat belts. The powertrain coverage, which has the same mileage and time limits, includes the engine, transmission, drive axles—in short, anything involved with transferring the power from the engine to the wheels. Roadside assistance is also covered for eight years and 120,000 miles. You don’t have to worry about a flat tire, being locked out of your car, towing, or a dead battery. Roadside assistance extends to other perks like trip interruption reimbursement and loaner car (rental car) benefits. There’s more. Concierge services are included, such as emergency cash, help with filing an insurance claim, and emergency air travel. You can even get Honda Care, which includes items like oil changes and windshield wipers. What We Don’t Like The main problem we see is that Honda evaluates each car individually. In other words, there is no set extended warranty coverage; the company looks at the details involving the car and determines the amount and type of coverage, if any, it will offer the buyer. The company bases this on how many miles the odometer has on it, how old the car is, whether required maintenance has been performed on the car and other factors such as where the car was driven. This can be confusing for some buyers of an extended warranty. You also must get your Honda Accord repaired under the extended service agreement at a certified Honda repair facility or at least by a certified Honda repair person. This can be a problem, especially if you are traveling in remote areas. The repair person must use genuine Honda parts, too; otherwise, it voids the warranty. One last potential concern: you must buy extended warranty coverage for your Accord before the three-year, 36,000-mile original warranty runs out. If you don’t know this or are unaware of the fact that the time or mileage limit has passed, your chance to purchase an extended warranty from Honda also passes. Common Repair Costs Some of the most common issues and repair costs with Honda vehicles: Honda Accord: blower motor replacement ($143-$155)

Honda Accord: head gasket replacement ($1,065-$1,451)

Honda Accord: wheel bearing replacement (one side) ($420-$490) FAQs When buying an extended warranty, it’s good to ask a lot of questions. These include the basic ones, like how long the coverage lasts and for how many miles. But you can also find out about parts covered, transferability, and costs. Asking questions can clarify whether an extended warranty is right for you and your car and can ultimately help you to make an intelligent, informed decision about this important purchase. Q. Where can I take my Accord under the extended warranty for repairs? A. You can take it to any authorized Honda repair facility or to any repair shop where a certified Honda technician can repair the car. Q. Can I transfer the warranty if I need to? A. Yes. You can transfer a Honda extended warranty if the car still has some of the original new car warranty left. Q. Should I consider an extended warranty on my Accord, even if the factory warranty is still valid? A. Yes. Honda does not provide an extended warranty to any car that has more than 36,000 miles on it or is more than three years old, the mileage and time limits of the Honda warranty. Is Honda’s Warranty Worth It? Honda includes many good things in their extended warranty packages. First among them is the potentially large coverages, both in miles (120,000) and time (eight years). These alone can entice an Accord owner to consider an extended warranty. The powertrain warranty, too, is generous as well as the roadside assistance coverage (both have the same mileage and time limits). The warranty buyer might hesitate about purchasing before the end of the manufacturer’s warranty and because the amount of coverage extended is based on the car’s condition, but as long as the owner(s) have maintained it, this should not be a problem. More Information Here are a few more resources you can use: Honda Website

