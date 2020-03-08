LAST UPDATED: March 8, 2020
Best Leather Motorcycle Jackets: Ride in Style
Show off your style and stay safe with the best leather motorcycle jackets
The Review Team
18 Products
15 Hours
13 Reviews
How We Decided
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.Read more.
PUBLISHED ON March 8, 2020
Leather jackets have come a long way since they were invented in the 1920s. Now, the best leather motorcycle jackets help you to rock the biker style and offer protection against abrasion. No matter what you ride—whether it’s a sport bike or a street bike—there’s a leather jacket to fit your needs and style.
But with numerous jacket designs available, how can you choose a good motorcycle jacket? We explain how to go about it in this guide. Flaunt your style and stay safe with these leather motorcycle jackets. They are designed to impress.
This jacket is made with heavyweight, durable, top grain leather for extra protection. The stand-up racing collar keeps the wind out. Zippered cuffs provide easy wrist adjustment.
Leather jackets have come a long way since they were invented in the 1920s. Now, the best leather motorcycle jackets help you to rock the biker style and offer protection against abrasion. No matter what you ride—whether it’s a sport bike or a street bike—there’s a leather jacket to fit your needs and style.
But with numerous jacket designs available, how can you choose a good motorcycle jacket? We explain how to go about it in this guide. Flaunt your style and stay safe with these leather motorcycle jackets. They are designed to impress.
Best Leather Motorcycle Jackets Reviews & Recommendations 2020
Hot Leathers seems to have outdone itself with this heavyweight jacket. It’s designed to be extra durable and strong and is made from high-quality, top-grain, weather-resistant leather. It features a zip-out quilted liner and double piping detail and is soft and comfy. Weighing only 5.45 pounds, it is not heavy and can be worn all day.
The jacket comes with zippered cuffs that are easy to adjust. Its stand-up racing collar enhances your style and protects you from strong winds as you ride. The side pockets, zippered chest pockets, and inner chest pockets offer different storage options.
The jacket’s black color works well with any motorcycle design. However, its full sleeves are long and make it uncomfortable to wear. It’s also a lot smaller than the manufacturer states. And after a while, it starts to come apart at the seams.
This stylish, leather motorcycle jacket with a classic vintage design will complete your biking gear. It's made from 100 percent cowhide leather that’s wrinkle-free and easy to maintain. Its superior workmanship makes it very appealing. In case your jacket arrives with defects, take advantage of the company’s one-year warranty and return it hassle-free.
For extra comfort, the jacket has a quilted polyester liner that is soft to the touch. It comes with multiple internal and external pockets with sufficient space for your phone, sunglasses, and keys. The jacket’s adjustable cuffs and waist belt allow you to quickly adjust it to fit your dimensions.
Because it is designed to last, it has stainless steel buttons and sturdy zippers. But if you have biceps or a large chest, the jacket may not fit you well because it’s tight, especially around the chest and arms. Its leather is thinner and lighter and its stitching is not good.
Milwaukee Leather has designed this motorcycle jacket specifically for ladies and used 1.2 mm premium-milled leather to make it. The cowhide leather is water-resistant and easy to care for, and you can remove most stains and spots simply by wiping. The zip-out liner adds to the jacket’s overall comfort.
For the best fit, buy one size larger as the jacket is a bit snug. You don’t have to worry about feeling cold as the crossover front closes up to the neck, keeping you warm. If you want to look stylish or keep away heat in warm weather, you can snap down the lapels and the collar.
The half belt and zip sleeves let you adjust the jacket to your size. It’s high-quality leather, original YKK hardware, and excellent stitching ensure it wears well. The downside is that the jacket’s liner is thin and may not offer much comfort. You may also not be pleased with its short back.
Why Trust Us
All of our reviews are based on market research, expert input, and practical experience with each product we include. This way, we offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.
Benefits of the Best Leather Motorcycle Jackets
- Extra storage. The best leather motorcycle jackets have numerous pockets to provide extra storage. They have inner and outer pockets, so you never have to worry about leaving anything behind. You can carry things you need on the road without carrying a bag.
- Comfort. If you ride your motorcycle often, comfort is not optional. Leather jackets with breathable textile liners are more comfortable. The liners cause moisture to leave the interior, keeping it comfy. Stand-up collars that fit well keep out wind and those lined with fleece or soft velour greatly enhance your comfort.
- Protection. The armor and padding in motorcycle leather jackets significantly enhance your safety and shield you from impact. Racing and ADV jackets have smooth inner linings and armor to reduce skin abrasion. Some offer back protection as well.
Types of Leather Motorcycle Jackets
Sport
These are casual racing jackets with extra features. They fit loosely for a more comfortable riding position. Sport motorcycle jackets are typically made from leather, textile, or a combination of both. Some jackets incorporate vents and removable liners. Many of these jackets have armor and a few pockets.
Cruiser
These are the classic motorcycle jackets associated with motorcycling. Leather is the most popular material for cruiser jackets, but cotton and synthetic textiles are becoming popular by the day. Cruiser motorcycle jackets are specially designed to be comfortable and fashionable. For extra comfort, they have a loose fit and little to no armor.
Adventure or Dual Sport
These jackets are cut below the waist to allow for riding in upright or standing positions—which is common with ADV bikers. They are made from leather or highly durable textiles that are waterproof and breathable. To perform well in various weather conditions, the jackets have insulated liners and vents. They also have numerous pockets that carry items on longer trips. They completely cover the neck.
Racing
To withstand high speeds, these jackets are constructed using abrasion-resistant materials such as thick cowhide. The jackets are designed to offer a tight fit so they can be more aerodynamic. To enhance riders’ mobility, they have strategically-placed synthetic stretch panels. Pre-curved full sleeves decrease rider fatigue by aligning to the riding position. The jackets can be easily attached to racing pants as they have zippers at the bottom.
Top Brands
Alpinestars
Sante Mazzarolo established Alpinestars in 1963 in Asolo, Italy. His goal was to create superior motorcycle gear. The company now produces motorcycle apparel and protective gear. It was the first to create a fully CE-certified motorcycle jacket. Its premium leather jackets are durable, lightweight, highly comfortable, and ergonomic. The Alpinestars Street Motorcycle Jacket is a must-have.
Dainese
Dainese develops products for supersport races and adventure touring—including jackets, gloves, race suits, and boots. Started in 1972 by Lino Dainese, the company is renowned for inventing an ultrarapid-deployment airbag suit, the performance suit for yacht racing, the original back protector, protective knee sliders, and the aerodynamic speed hump. Its mission is to promote safety, ergonomics, and performance in dynamic sports with products like the Dainese Leather Motorcycle Jacket.
Harley-Davidson
Established in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Harley-Davidson was one of the only two U.S. motorcycle companies to survive the Great Depression. It is undeniably the most recognized motorcycle brand in the world. While it is most popular for its motorcycles, it also makes motorcycle apparel like the Harley-Davidson Women's Leather Biker Jacket.
Rev’it!
Founded in 1995, this is one of the fastest-growing motorcycle brands in the world. It designs and manufactures fashionable, armored motorcycle apparel. Rev’it! creates innovative products that enhance the riding experience through engineered skin ideology. Its 3D design technology helps develop safe and comfortable jackets, gloves, pants, and boots. If you want to be safe on your next ride, consider getting the Rev'It Raceway Jacket.
Leather Motorcycle Jackets Pricing
- Under $100: These leather jackets are usually made from low-quality leather like corrected grain leather. They may have low-quality zips and buttons. They don’t offer much protection against impact.
- $100-$200: These jackets are of high quality and are made with top-grain leather. The leather looks even and its natural grain has been sanded and stamped.
- Over $200: These are mostly full-grain leather jackets made by renowned brands like Joe Rocket and Cafe Racer. They are made from the best hides and are thicker than other leather jackets. They also have high-quality zippers and buttons.
Key Features
Type of Leather
Leather is available in four basic grains. Full grain leather is the best and is characterized by a smooth surface and few or no flaws. Top grain leather is the second-best leather. It is thinner and more flexible, as its layer is detached. Corrected grain leather, also known as genuine leather and split leather, is made using the animal skin layers that remain after the upper layer is removed. Bonded leather is low-quality leather made from leftovers of the hide. It includes dust and shavings. A motorcycle leather jacket made from full grain leather becomes more pliable as it ages, but it never cracks or splits.
Ventilation
A well-ventilated jacket keeps you cool in hot weather, preventing excess sweating and heat exhaustion. Some leather motorcycle jackets have air vents that allow moisture to escape and also let in air. Others are perforated and breathable and help prevent moisture accumulation in hot weather. Leather jackets can also have zippered vents. Exhaust vents at the back of a jacket eliminate extra heat and moisture.
Armor
Impact protectors, also called armor, offer an added layer of protection in case of accidents. They are strategically located in areas susceptible to impact like elbows, shoulders, and the back. These transform a jacket into a shield and are usually lightweight and pliable. On impact, they become rigid to offer protection; afterward, they go back to their pliable state. If you want to be well-protected, get a jacket with CE-approved armor. CE stands for Conformité Européene, which means European Conformity.
Other Considerations
- Liners. Removable liners are the best because they increase a jacket’s usefulness. Thermal liners can make the jacket functional all year round. When the weather becomes warmer, you can remove the liner. Liners can be simple vests or full-length jackets ideal for cold weather. Waterproof liners are found in water-resistant jackets and prevent water from getting to your skin.
- Fit. The best leather motorcycle jacket for you is the one that fits well. It should suit your frame and feel like a second skin. It should also leave room for a liner jacket underneath so you can add a layer when needed. For the best fit, buy a jacket with adjusters on the sleeves, waist, and sides.
- Fasteners and Closures. A good leather motorcycle jacket has heavy-duty closures. Snaps, zippers, or hook and loop fastener tabs on cuffs prevent wind from getting inside through the sleeves. A storm flap on a jacket’s main zipper can keep cold air out. External storm flaps are most effective because they have fasteners that close over the zipper.
Best Leather Motorcycle Jackets Reviews & Recommendations 2020
Hot Leathers seems to have outdone itself with this heavyweight jacket. It’s designed to be extra durable and strong and is made from high-quality, top-grain, weather-resistant leather. It features a zip-out quilted liner and double piping detail and is soft and comfy. Weighing only 5.45 pounds, it is not heavy and can be worn all day.
The jacket comes with zippered cuffs that are easy to adjust. Its stand-up racing collar enhances your style and protects you from strong winds as you ride. The side pockets, zippered chest pockets, and inner chest pockets offer different storage options.
The jacket’s black color works well with any motorcycle design. However, its full sleeves are long and make it uncomfortable to wear. It’s also a lot smaller than the manufacturer states. And after a while, it starts to come apart at the seams.
Best Overall: Hot Leathers Heavyweight Jacket with Double Piping
Hot Leathers seems to have outdone itself with this heavyweight jacket. It’s designed to be extra durable and strong and is made from high-quality, top-grain, weather-resistant leather. It features a zip-out quilted liner and double piping detail and is soft and comfy. Weighing only 5.45 pounds, it is not heavy and can be worn all day.
The jacket comes with zippered cuffs that are easy to adjust. Its stand-up racing collar enhances your style and protects you from strong winds as you ride. The side pockets, zippered chest pockets, and inner chest pockets offer different storage options.
The jacket’s black color works well with any motorcycle design. However, its full sleeves are long and make it uncomfortable to wear. It’s also a lot smaller than the manufacturer states. And after a while, it starts to come apart at the seams.
This stylish, leather motorcycle jacket with a classic vintage design will complete your biking gear. It's made from 100 percent cowhide leather that’s wrinkle-free and easy to maintain. Its superior workmanship makes it very appealing. In case your jacket arrives with defects, take advantage of the company’s one-year warranty and return it hassle-free.
For extra comfort, the jacket has a quilted polyester liner that is soft to the touch. It comes with multiple internal and external pockets with sufficient space for your phone, sunglasses, and keys. The jacket’s adjustable cuffs and waist belt allow you to quickly adjust it to fit your dimensions.
Because it is designed to last, it has stainless steel buttons and sturdy zippers. But if you have biceps or a large chest, the jacket may not fit you well because it’s tight, especially around the chest and arms. Its leather is thinner and lighter and its stitching is not good.
Best Value: Viking Cycle Classic Motorcycle Jacket
This stylish, leather motorcycle jacket with a classic vintage design will complete your biking gear. It's made from 100 percent cowhide leather that’s wrinkle-free and easy to maintain. Its superior workmanship makes it very appealing. In case your jacket arrives with defects, take advantage of the company’s one-year warranty and return it hassle-free.
For extra comfort, the jacket has a quilted polyester liner that is soft to the touch. It comes with multiple internal and external pockets with sufficient space for your phone, sunglasses, and keys. The jacket’s adjustable cuffs and waist belt allow you to quickly adjust it to fit your dimensions.
Because it is designed to last, it has stainless steel buttons and sturdy zippers. But if you have biceps or a large chest, the jacket may not fit you well because it’s tight, especially around the chest and arms. Its leather is thinner and lighter and its stitching is not good.
Milwaukee Leather has designed this motorcycle jacket specifically for ladies and used 1.2 mm premium-milled leather to make it. The cowhide leather is water-resistant and easy to care for, and you can remove most stains and spots simply by wiping. The zip-out liner adds to the jacket’s overall comfort.
For the best fit, buy one size larger as the jacket is a bit snug. You don’t have to worry about feeling cold as the crossover front closes up to the neck, keeping you warm. If you want to look stylish or keep away heat in warm weather, you can snap down the lapels and the collar.
The half belt and zip sleeves let you adjust the jacket to your size. It’s high-quality leather, original YKK hardware, and excellent stitching ensure it wears well. The downside is that the jacket’s liner is thin and may not offer much comfort. You may also not be pleased with its short back.
Honorable Mention: Milwaukee Leather Ladies Classic Premium Jacket
Milwaukee Leather has designed this motorcycle jacket specifically for ladies and used 1.2 mm premium-milled leather to make it. The cowhide leather is water-resistant and easy to care for, and you can remove most stains and spots simply by wiping. The zip-out liner adds to the jacket’s overall comfort.
For the best fit, buy one size larger as the jacket is a bit snug. You don’t have to worry about feeling cold as the crossover front closes up to the neck, keeping you warm. If you want to look stylish or keep away heat in warm weather, you can snap down the lapels and the collar.
The half belt and zip sleeves let you adjust the jacket to your size. It’s high-quality leather, original YKK hardware, and excellent stitching ensure it wears well. The downside is that the jacket’s liner is thin and may not offer much comfort. You may also not be pleased with its short back.
Tips
- A perforated leather motorcycle jacket is ideal for warm weather because it ensures maximum ventilation and keeps you cool and comfortable.
- When getting a motorcycle jacket, focus on the fit. A perfectly-fitting jacket is more comfortable to wear. Also, ensure the jacket fits your style instead of following passing trends.
- To increase your jacket’s lifespan, hang it on a padded clothes hanger instead of a plastic hanger or a wire hanger that doesn’t have the capacity to support it.
FAQs
Q: Are leather motorcycle jackets waterproof?
A: No. Leather motorcycle jackets repel water but are not waterproof. If you’ve been planning to go for a ride when it’s raining, don’t worry about getting rained on. The rainwater won’t get to you because it won’t seep through the jacket. However, leather can be treated so it becomes water-resistant.
Q: Which leather is ideal for motorcycle jackets?
A: Cowhide leather. It's cost-effective and widely available and is frequently used to make motorcycle jackets. It’s also durable, tough, and dirt-resistant. However, professional motorcycle riders prefer kangaroo leather because it's light and tough.
Q: Can the best leather motorcycle jackets save my life in an accident?
A: Yes. The best leather motorcycle jackets protect your internal organs, arms, spine, and neck. A jacket with body armor significantly lowers your risk of injury, especially to the upper body. A reflective jacket makes you visible on the road, increasing your chances of safety.
Final Thoughts
The Hot Leathers Heavyweight Jacket with Double Piping is the best leather motorcycle jacket. It’s made using top grain leather and equipped with many useful jacket features.
For an affordable option, we also love the polyester-lined and delicately-stitched Viking Cycle Classic Motorcycle Jacket.