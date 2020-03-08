Best Leather Motorcycle Jackets: Ride in Style

The zip-out liner is a little thin. The jacket can also be a bit snug, even if you order two sizes larger. It’s also a little short in the back.

This leather biker jacket is specifically designed for women. The half belt helps you to adjust the fit. The collar and lapels snap down when it's breezy. Multiple pockets offer convenient storage. The high-quality leather offers superior protection on the road.

This jacket is made from 1.2 mm premium-milled, water-resistant cowhide leather. The crossover front closes up to the neck to keep out the cold. YKK silver hardware and high-quality stitching boost its appeal.

It’s tight, especially in the chest and arms. The leather is lightweight and thin. The stitching isn’t very good.

It features a waist belt and adjustable cuffs for easy adjustment. Multiple pockets allow you to carry plenty of items on the road. The interior pockets keep your personal items safe. The zippers are heavy-duty and durable.

Made from 100 percent cowhide leather, this jacket comes in a classic vintage design. It has a soft quilted polyester liner and heavy-duty zippers. It is wrinkle-free and won’t sag.

The sleeves are uncomfortably long. The jacket is quite small in size and comes apart at the seams after a short while.

The leather jacket has side pockets, zippered chest pockets, and inner chest pockets. It has all the features bikers look for in leather jackets: zippered pockets, zippered cuffs, vented sleeves, and a snap collar.

But with numerous jacket designs available, how can you choose a good motorcycle jacket? We explain how to go about it in this guide. Flaunt your style and stay safe with these leather motorcycle jackets. They are designed to impress.

Leather jackets have come a long way since they were invented in the 1920s. Now, the best leather motorcycle jackets help you to rock the biker style and offer protection against abrasion. No matter what you ride—whether it’s a sport bike or a street bike—there’s a leather jacket to fit your needs and style.

The jacket’s black color works well with any motorcycle design. However, its full sleeves are long and make it uncomfortable to wear. It’s also a lot smaller than the manufacturer states. And after a while, it starts to come apart at the seams.

The jacket comes with zippered cuffs that are easy to adjust. Its stand-up racing collar enhances your style and protects you from strong winds as you ride. The side pockets, zippered chest pockets, and inner chest pockets offer different storage options.

Hot Leathers seems to have outdone itself with this heavyweight jacket. It’s designed to be extra durable and strong and is made from high-quality, top-grain, weather-resistant leather. It features a zip-out quilted liner and double piping detail and is soft and comfy. Weighing only 5.45 pounds, it is not heavy and can be worn all day.

Because it is designed to last, it has stainless steel buttons and sturdy zippers. But if you have biceps or a large chest, the jacket may not fit you well because it’s tight, especially around the chest and arms. Its leather is thinner and lighter and its stitching is not good.

For extra comfort, the jacket has a quilted polyester liner that is soft to the touch. It comes with multiple internal and external pockets with sufficient space for your phone, sunglasses, and keys. The jacket’s adjustable cuffs and waist belt allow you to quickly adjust it to fit your dimensions.

This stylish, leather motorcycle jacket with a classic vintage design will complete your biking gear. It's made from 100 percent cowhide leather that’s wrinkle-free and easy to maintain. Its superior workmanship makes it very appealing. In case your jacket arrives with defects, take advantage of the company’s one-year warranty and return it hassle-free.

The half belt and zip sleeves let you adjust the jacket to your size. It’s high-quality leather, original YKK hardware, and excellent stitching ensure it wears well. The downside is that the jacket’s liner is thin and may not offer much comfort. You may also not be pleased with its short back.

For the best fit, buy one size larger as the jacket is a bit snug. You don’t have to worry about feeling cold as the crossover front closes up to the neck, keeping you warm. If you want to look stylish or keep away heat in warm weather, you can snap down the lapels and the collar.

Milwaukee Leather has designed this motorcycle jacket specifically for ladies and used 1.2 mm premium-milled leather to make it. The cowhide leather is water-resistant and easy to care for, and you can remove most stains and spots simply by wiping. The zip-out liner adds to the jacket’s overall comfort.

All of our reviews are based on market research, expert input, and practical experience with each product we include. This way, we offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.

Benefits of the Best Leather Motorcycle Jackets

Extra storage. The best leather motorcycle jackets have numerous pockets to provide extra storage. They have inner and outer pockets, so you never have to worry about leaving anything behind. You can carry things you need on the road without carrying a bag.

The best leather motorcycle jackets have numerous pockets to provide extra storage. They have inner and outer pockets, so you never have to worry about leaving anything behind. You can carry things you need on the road without carrying a bag. Comfort . If you ride your motorcycle often, comfort is not optional. Leather jackets with breathable textile liners are more comfortable. The liners cause moisture to leave the interior, keeping it comfy. Stand-up collars that fit well keep out wind and those lined with fleece or soft velour greatly enhance your comfort.

. If you ride your motorcycle often, comfort is not optional. Leather jackets with breathable textile liners are more comfortable. The liners cause moisture to leave the interior, keeping it comfy. Stand-up collars that fit well keep out wind and those lined with fleece or soft velour greatly enhance your comfort. Protection. The armor and padding in motorcycle leather jackets significantly enhance your safety and shield you from impact. Racing and ADV jackets have smooth inner linings and armor to reduce skin abrasion. Some offer back protection as well.

Types of Leather Motorcycle Jackets

Sport

These are casual racing jackets with extra features. They fit loosely for a more comfortable riding position. Sport motorcycle jackets are typically made from leather, textile, or a combination of both. Some jackets incorporate vents and removable liners. Many of these jackets have armor and a few pockets.

Cruiser

These are the classic motorcycle jackets associated with motorcycling. Leather is the most popular material for cruiser jackets, but cotton and synthetic textiles are becoming popular by the day. Cruiser motorcycle jackets are specially designed to be comfortable and fashionable. For extra comfort, they have a loose fit and little to no armor.

Adventure or Dual Sport

These jackets are cut below the waist to allow for riding in upright or standing positions—which is common with ADV bikers. They are made from leather or highly durable textiles that are waterproof and breathable. To perform well in various weather conditions, the jackets have insulated liners and vents. They also have numerous pockets that carry items on longer trips. They completely cover the neck.

Racing

To withstand high speeds, these jackets are constructed using abrasion-resistant materials such as thick cowhide. The jackets are designed to offer a tight fit so they can be more aerodynamic. To enhance riders’ mobility, they have strategically-placed synthetic stretch panels. Pre-curved full sleeves decrease rider fatigue by aligning to the riding position. The jackets can be easily attached to racing pants as they have zippers at the bottom.

Top Brands

Alpinestars

Sante Mazzarolo established Alpinestars in 1963 in Asolo, Italy. His goal was to create superior motorcycle gear. The company now produces motorcycle apparel and protective gear. It was the first to create a fully CE-certified motorcycle jacket. Its premium leather jackets are durable, lightweight, highly comfortable, and ergonomic. The Alpinestars Street Motorcycle Jacket is a must-have.

Dainese

Dainese develops products for supersport races and adventure touring—including jackets, gloves, race suits, and boots. Started in 1972 by Lino Dainese, the company is renowned for inventing an ultrarapid-deployment airbag suit, the performance suit for yacht racing, the original back protector, protective knee sliders, and the aerodynamic speed hump. Its mission is to promote safety, ergonomics, and performance in dynamic sports with products like the Dainese Leather Motorcycle Jacket.

Harley-Davidson

Established in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Harley-Davidson was one of the only two U.S. motorcycle companies to survive the Great Depression. It is undeniably the most recognized motorcycle brand in the world. While it is most popular for its motorcycles, it also makes motorcycle apparel like the Harley-Davidson Women's Leather Biker Jacket.

Rev’it!

Founded in 1995, this is one of the fastest-growing motorcycle brands in the world. It designs and manufactures fashionable, armored motorcycle apparel. Rev’it! creates innovative products that enhance the riding experience through engineered skin ideology. Its 3D design technology helps develop safe and comfortable jackets, gloves, pants, and boots. If you want to be safe on your next ride, consider getting the Rev'It Raceway Jacket.

Leather Motorcycle Jackets Pricing

Under $100: These leather jackets are usually made from low-quality leather like corrected grain leather. They may have low-quality zips and buttons. They don’t offer much protection against impact.

These leather jackets are usually made from low-quality leather like corrected grain leather. They may have low-quality zips and buttons. They don’t offer much protection against impact. $100-$200: These jackets are of high quality and are made with top-grain leather. The leather looks even and its natural grain has been sanded and stamped.

These jackets are of high quality and are made with top-grain leather. The leather looks even and its natural grain has been sanded and stamped. Over $200: These are mostly full-grain leather jackets made by renowned brands like Joe Rocket and Cafe Racer. They are made from the best hides and are thicker than other leather jackets. They also have high-quality zippers and buttons.

Key Features

Type of Leather

Leather is available in four basic grains. Full grain leather is the best and is characterized by a smooth surface and few or no flaws. Top grain leather is the second-best leather. It is thinner and more flexible, as its layer is detached. Corrected grain leather, also known as genuine leather and split leather, is made using the animal skin layers that remain after the upper layer is removed. Bonded leather is low-quality leather made from leftovers of the hide. It includes dust and shavings. A motorcycle leather jacket made from full grain leather becomes more pliable as it ages, but it never cracks or splits.

Ventilation

A well-ventilated jacket keeps you cool in hot weather, preventing excess sweating and heat exhaustion. Some leather motorcycle jackets have air vents that allow moisture to escape and also let in air. Others are perforated and breathable and help prevent moisture accumulation in hot weather. Leather jackets can also have zippered vents. Exhaust vents at the back of a jacket eliminate extra heat and moisture.

Armor

Impact protectors, also called armor, offer an added layer of protection in case of accidents. They are strategically located in areas susceptible to impact like elbows, shoulders, and the back. These transform a jacket into a shield and are usually lightweight and pliable. On impact, they become rigid to offer protection; afterward, they go back to their pliable state. If you want to be well-protected, get a jacket with CE-approved armor. CE stands for Conformité Européene, which means European Conformity.

Other Considerations

Liners. Removable liners are the best because they increase a jacket’s usefulness. Thermal liners can make the jacket functional all year round. When the weather becomes warmer, you can remove the liner. Liners can be simple vests or full-length jackets ideal for cold weather. Waterproof liners are found in water-resistant jackets and prevent water from getting to your skin.

Removable liners are the best because they increase a jacket’s usefulness. Thermal liners can make the jacket functional all year round. When the weather becomes warmer, you can remove the liner. Liners can be simple vests or full-length jackets ideal for cold weather. Waterproof liners are found in water-resistant jackets and prevent water from getting to your skin. Fit . The best leather motorcycle jacket for you is the one that fits well. It should suit your frame and feel like a second skin. It should also leave room for a liner jacket underneath so you can add a layer when needed. For the best fit, buy a jacket with adjusters on the sleeves, waist, and sides.

. The best leather motorcycle jacket for you is the one that fits well. It should suit your frame and feel like a second skin. It should also leave room for a liner jacket underneath so you can add a layer when needed. For the best fit, buy a jacket with adjusters on the sleeves, waist, and sides. Fasteners and Closures. A good leather motorcycle jacket has heavy-duty closures. Snaps, zippers, or hook and loop fastener tabs on cuffs prevent wind from getting inside through the sleeves. A storm flap on a jacket’s main zipper can keep cold air out. External storm flaps are most effective because they have fasteners that close over the zipper.

Best Leather Motorcycle Jackets Reviews & Recommendations 2020