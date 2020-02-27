Rolls-Royce CPO Warranty: Provenance of a Luxury Cover

Going with a factory extended warranty is a good option for basic protection, but you can get more and save more with an Endurance extended warranty. Offering more comprehensive coverage on repairs and services that OEM warranties list in exclusions, an Endurance warranty actually provides the type of coverage many disappointed vehicle owners assume automakers just include automatically. Best of all, an Endurance plan isn’t limited by a vehicle’s mileage or age, so you can cover your vehicle no matter what.

What is Covered in The Rolls-Royce CPO Warranty?

Rolls-Royce has one of the most comprehensive CPO programs in the market. Dubbed Provenance, it is especially beneficial for those who want to buy a used Rolls-Royce. Most buyers may be held back by the inability to ascertain the mechanical history of the car they want to buy. These fears disappear when they purchase the Rolls-Royce Provenance program. The reason is the rigorous inspection such pre-owned cars will have to undergo to qualify for this

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage

If you bought a car that has gone through the Rolls-Royce Provenance program, then you can take that as a stamp of approval from the manufacturers. Your bumper-to-bumper coverage will cover the replacement or repair of most parts from the front to the rear bumper for up to two years, with no limit on mileage.

It’s important to note that not everything is covered in this warranty program, though. Parts excluded from the CPO program include normal wear and tear items such as the wiper blades, tires, brake linings, and window glass. The good news is that the exclusionary items not covered in this CPO program may not burn a hole in your pocket, as they are largely inexpensive.

Powertrain Warranty

Under the Provenance program, your pre-owned Rolls-Royce will receive repairs and replacements on what is covered in the drivetrain for 24 months or unlimited mileage. The drivetrain warranty covers the “go parts” of the Rolls-Royce. They account for the most costly parts to replace, such as the engine and all its parts, the transmission, and all its accessories, as well as the drive axle.

The drivetrain CPO warranty has exclusions too. Items such as CV joints, oil filters, air filters, oil, and other fluid changes are excluded from this program. Since this program is backed by the company, you are assured of receiving the original manufacturer equipment service.

Take note also the company requires that repairs be done by authorized dealers only. Just like in the other warranties, failure to keep the strict maintenance regimen, unauthorized modifications, or using aftermarket parts may void your CPO warranty coverage.

Additional Coverage

Rolls-Royce vehicles covered under the Provenance program enjoy 24-hour roadside assistance during the two years under the program. The automaker has your back should your car experience any unexpected mechanical breakdown. What better peace of mind than to receive battery service, fuel delivery, lockout, tire, towing, and extrication services any time you need it? All you need is to make a call to any authorized dealer near you and they will dispatch company trained experts for quick attention.

What’s more, the Provenance CPO program has additional benefits. Should your vehicle break down when you are away from your own residence, you can enjoy extras such as rental car service, lodging, meal allowances, and trip cancellation reimbursement.

We cannot forget the bespoke nature of the cars under this program. It is what makes the warranty program a cut above those for other high-end autos such as Porsche or Maserati. Under the Rolls-Royce CPO warranty, what you get is a car that is at almost at the bespoke standards of new cars for a lesser price.