Rolls-Royce CPO Warranty: Provenance of a Luxury Cover
Rolls-Royce has one of the most comprehensive CPO programs on the market
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.Read more.
PUBLISHED ON February 27, 2020
Rolls-Royce is a product of the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ltd, which is a renowned British luxury car maker. It has been a subsidiary of BMW since 1998. Its flagship vehicles include the Roll-Royce Phantom, Dawn, and Wraith coupe. Rolls-Royce values the reputation of its pricey autos, and what better way to safeguard this century-old engineering expertise brand than a robust warranty plan? If you plan to buy a pre-owned Rolls-Royce, you can have your car covered in a comprehensive company backed CPO program: the Provenance CPO Program. Let’s find out more details about this CPO auto plan below.
Rolls-Royce CPO Warranty At-A-Glance
Pros
- Unrestricted mileage
- No deductible repair costs
- Vehicle undergoes in-depth inspection for mileage and vehicle history authentication
- 24-hour road rescue
- Warranty is transferable to a new car owner
Cons
- The warranty program is not available in all Rolls-Royce dealers.
- It makes CPO cars more expensive than ordinary used cars.
Warranties by Endurance
Going with a factory extended warranty is a good option for basic protection, but you can get more and save more with an Endurance extended warranty. Offering more comprehensive coverage on repairs and services that OEM warranties list in exclusions, an Endurance warranty actually provides the type of coverage many disappointed vehicle owners assume automakers just include automatically. Best of all, an Endurance plan isn’t limited by a vehicle’s mileage or age, so you can cover your vehicle no matter what.
Save $350 with coupon code: DRIVE350
CarShield — USA’s #1 Auto Protection Provider
CarShield pays claims directly to a US or Canadian ASE-Certified® repair facility of your choice. Our contracts have low or no deductibles to prevent stress to your wallet at a critical time. Never worry about being stranded somewhere after a breakdown. All of our vehicle repair contracts include towing services to transport you and your vehicle to a safe repair facility.
Live in California? autopom! warranties specifically made to save you more.
autopom! is the warranty provider of choice for many California (only) residences struggling to find quality options in the state. The company’s line of insurance plans is great for saving money on services and repairs that come up unexpectedly.
What is Covered in The Rolls-Royce CPO Warranty?
Rolls-Royce has one of the most comprehensive CPO programs in the market. Dubbed Provenance, it is especially beneficial for those who want to buy a used Rolls-Royce. Most buyers may be held back by the inability to ascertain the mechanical history of the car they want to buy. These fears disappear when they purchase the Rolls-Royce Provenance program. The reason is the rigorous inspection such pre-owned cars will have to undergo to qualify for this
Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage
If you bought a car that has gone through the Rolls-Royce Provenance program, then you can take that as a stamp of approval from the manufacturers. Your bumper-to-bumper coverage will cover the replacement or repair of most parts from the front to the rear bumper for up to two years, with no limit on mileage.
It’s important to note that not everything is covered in this warranty program, though. Parts excluded from the CPO program include normal wear and tear items such as the wiper blades, tires, brake linings, and window glass. The good news is that the exclusionary items not covered in this CPO program may not burn a hole in your pocket, as they are largely inexpensive.
Powertrain Warranty
Under the Provenance program, your pre-owned Rolls-Royce will receive repairs and replacements on what is covered in the drivetrain for 24 months or unlimited mileage. The drivetrain warranty covers the “go parts” of the Rolls-Royce. They account for the most costly parts to replace, such as the engine and all its parts, the transmission, and all its accessories, as well as the drive axle.
The drivetrain CPO warranty has exclusions too. Items such as CV joints, oil filters, air filters, oil, and other fluid changes are excluded from this program. Since this program is backed by the company, you are assured of receiving the original manufacturer equipment service.
Take note also the company requires that repairs be done by authorized dealers only. Just like in the other warranties, failure to keep the strict maintenance regimen, unauthorized modifications, or using aftermarket parts may void your CPO warranty coverage.
Additional Coverage
Rolls-Royce vehicles covered under the Provenance program enjoy 24-hour roadside assistance during the two years under the program. The automaker has your back should your car experience any unexpected mechanical breakdown. What better peace of mind than to receive battery service, fuel delivery, lockout, tire, towing, and extrication services any time you need it? All you need is to make a call to any authorized dealer near you and they will dispatch company trained experts for quick attention.
What’s more, the Provenance CPO program has additional benefits. Should your vehicle break down when you are away from your own residence, you can enjoy extras such as rental car service, lodging, meal allowances, and trip cancellation reimbursement.
We cannot forget the bespoke nature of the cars under this program. It is what makes the warranty program a cut above those for other high-end autos such as Porsche or Maserati. Under the Rolls-Royce CPO warranty, what you get is a car that is at almost at the bespoke standards of new cars for a lesser price.
Feeling overwhelmed?
You aren't alone. Warranties have many benefits that aren't always clear. If you're new to the industry, check out our Factory Warranty Guide that helps explain some key fundamentals.
What We Like
One of the most desirable properties of this CPO warranty program is the stringent entry condition for cars. Only cars that pass the 150+ point inspection process get a thumbs up. Under this scrutiny, a car’s mileage and maintenance history records are ascertained on Carfax. With all worn-out and broken parts replaced under the program, you have a car that is almost as new as when it was first driven off its Goodwood headquarters plant. Of course, this boosts your confidence as a CPO car owner during the duration of the warranty.
We also like the Rolls-Royce Provenance road assistance program. It has one of the most robust rescue services. There is no better peace of mind than knowing the company has your back on your Rolls-Royce trips. Whether you are within the country or overseas, knowing that you will be provided with a rental car, trip cancellation reimbursement, fuel delivery, towing, and tire and dead battery changing is simply awesome.
Finally, the icing on the cake is that the Certified Pre-Owned program warranty is transferable. The benefit of this is that the value of your luxury car appreciates and may fetch a better price when selling it.
What We Don't Like
While the Provenance CPO program appears wholesome, it has its downsides. The Provenance warranty increases the cost of cars under this program. This is understandable due to the rigorous process the cars undergo to reach almost new car standards. The money it costs is passed on to the CPO warranty coverage cost, which escalates the cost of the car. Unfortunately, this may not be desirable for many buyers on a budget.
Also, the Provenance CPO warranty is not available at all Rolls-Royce dealerships. This may be inconvenient for many potential buyers.
Common Repair Costs
Below are some of the common issues and repair costs with Rolls-Royce Cars
- Rolls-Royce Phantom Sedan 4D: Wheel alignment ($200-$300)
- Rolls-Royce Phantom Sedan 4D: Oil change ($600-$650)
- Rolls-Royce Phantom Sedan 4D: Spark plug replacement ($300-$400)
FAQs
The Roll-Royce Provenance is one of the most comprehensive CPO programs available. However, it is not easy to immediately grasp everything about it. There are many questions that prospective buyers have about the CPO program. We have highlighted some of these common questions and their answers below.
Q. Does the Rolls-Royce CPO have deductibles?
No. Largely, the Provenance Rolls-Royce warranty does not require a deductible for repairs. However, it’s always advisable to find out what is and what is not included or not before signing up to avoid unexpected surprises.
Q. Is the Rolls-Royce CPO warranty transferable?
Yes, you can transfer the Provenance Rolls-Royce CPO warranty to a new owner upon selling your car. Not only is that desirable, but it can increase the value of your car.
Q. Who does the inspection?
Before cars are admitted to the CPO warranty program, they undergo a rigorous inspection process at company-authorized dealerships. All technicians are professionals with exceptional training from the manufacturers.
Is the Rolls-Royce CPO warranty worth it?
If you decide to buy into the Rolls-Royce Provenance warranty program, you have made a wise decision. With the cars undergoing such strict requirements to make into the program, you can end up with an almost new Rolls-Royce. Since all worn out and broken parts are replaced before you are issued with a warranty, there is no better assurance that you are in a reliable warranty program. Of course, there are some downsides such as the exclusion of some parts in the coverage, but this doesn’t reduce the overall benefits of the Rolls-Royce CPO warranty.
More Information
Here are a few more resources you can use:
Warranties by Endurance
Going with a factory extended warranty is a good option for basic protection, but you can get more and save more with an Endurance extended warranty. Offering more comprehensive coverage on repairs and services that OEM warranties list in exclusions, an Endurance warranty actually provides the type of coverage many disappointed vehicle owners assume automakers just include automatically. Best of all, an Endurance plan isn’t limited by a vehicle’s mileage or age, so you can cover your vehicle no matter what.
Save $350 with coupon code: DRIVE350
CarShield — USA’s #1 Auto Protection Provider
CarShield pays claims directly to a US or Canadian ASE-Certified® repair facility of your choice. Our contracts have low or no deductibles to prevent stress to your wallet at a critical time. Never worry about being stranded somewhere after a breakdown. All of our vehicle repair contracts include towing services to transport you and your vehicle to a safe repair facility.
Live in California? autopom! warranties specifically made to save you more.
autopom! is the warranty provider of choice for many California (only) residences struggling to find quality options in the state. The company’s line of insurance plans is great for saving money on services and repairs that come up unexpectedly.