Maserati’s Certified Pre-Owned Warranty: Affordable, Protected Italian Style

Roadside assistance is offered 24/7 for the entire term of the warranty and is fully complimentary. Maserati will cover tire changes (though they won’t provide tires), jumpstarts, towing, fuel delivery, and locksmith services.

Maserati’s CPO warranty covers nearly every component you might worry about, such as the engine, transmission, drive, suspension and steering, brakes, fuel system, electricity, and climate control. Should you decide to sell your CPO Maserati, the warranty is fully transferable. It also promises a $0 deductible for all repairs.

In other words, the warranty is still counting from the Maserati’s initial service date. It’s just counting for two years and 50,000 miles more.

It can be tricky to explain exactly how long Maserati’s warranty lasts, but it’s not that complicated. Maseratis can only be entered into the CPO program if they’re still covered by the factory warranty, which lasts for either five years or 40,000 miles. Once they’re certified, each Maserati is covered for an additional two years or 50,000 miles, up to a total of six years or 100,000 miles.

Used Maseratis are only granted certified pre-owned status after a 120-point inspection. Mechanics conduct multiple road tests to look for any flaws anywhere, from the drivetrain and steering to the electrical system, panels, and glass. If the Maserati’s vehicle history isn’t clean, and if defects that don’t meet factory standards can’t be corrected, it doesn’t get the certification. If it does, it can be sold as a CPO vehicle— and covered by the CPO warranty .

You aren't alone. Warranties have many benefits that aren't always clear. If you're new to the industry, check out our Factory Warranty Guide that helps explain some key fundamentals.

What We Like

This is one of the longest luxury warranties available. Most luxury automakers are known for having strong guarantees, but Maserati outdoes the competition with a maximum of six years or 100,000 miles of near-total protection. The lack of any deductibles also demonstrates that they’re extremely confident in the quality of their cars—this warranty is for you, not your money.

Another big positive of Maserati’s certified pre-owned program is that their inspection is one of the most rigorous in the game. They don’t just slap the CPO sticker on any unit they see, and many cars have been known to fail the road tests. As long as this warranty lasts, you might not need it.

Finally, the roadside assistance program looks very good—it’s always nice when one of these lasts for the entire length of the warranty, and Maserati’s program doesn’t leave anything out (at least where the vehicle itself is concerned—see below).

What We Don’t Like

We wish it easier to tell how long this warranty lasts, and that there were fewer hoops to jump through to get the most out of it. Since it only takes effect when the new car warranty ends, and there are no unlimited mileage tiers, it’s possible this coverage will only last for a year before hitting the six-year limit. If you don’t drive your Maserati enough to hit the mileage caps, you might be paying up to twice as much as some other drivers.

We’re also disappointed that the roadside assistance program and rental car allowance don’t add any other coverage for an interrupted trip. There’s nothing in here for meals, lodging, or alternate transportation. While your average Maserati owner isn’t necessarily hard up for cash, there are always exceptional circumstances. This would have set them comfortably at the top of the heap for luxury warranties, so it’s sad to see it left out.

Common Repair Costs

Some of the most common issues and repair costs with Maserati vehicles from recent model years:

Maserati Quattroporte: Fuel pump failure ($1500)

Maserati GranTurismo: Axle and suspension issues ($1510)

Maserati Ghibli: Brake fluid replacement ($35)

FAQs

If you’re considering buying a sports car, a certified pre-owned Maserati is a great deal. You’ll get a thoroughly vetted sports car from a well-known brand at an amazing price. All that said, it’s a process that involves a lot of questions, so we’re here to help jumpstart your research into their limited warranty and CPO warranty.

Q. What does Maserati’s CPO warranty cover?

A. Maserati’s CPO warranty covers the engine and transmission, differential and driveshaft, suspension and steering, brake system, climate control system, cooling system, fuel and exhaust systems, electrical components, and interior.

Q. Is the Maserati CPO warranty transferable?

A. Yes. If you sell your CPO Maserati, and it passes the inspection again, the warranty will remain in effect.

Q. Are Maseratis expensive to maintain?

A. Yes. They’re unique and luxurious cars, but their bespoke engineering carries both risks and rewards. All Maserati models require specialty parts for repairs, and the most powerful models can be unreliable.

Is Maserati’s CPO Warranty Worth It?

The Maserati certified pre-owned program is one of the best you’ll find in the world of luxury cars. Not only is it long-lasting, but it also covers a wide range of parts—not to mention that the average upkeep costs of a Maserati ensure it pays for itself.

As far as we’re concerned, the Maserati certified pre-owned warranty is a great incentive to pull the trigger on buying one of their cars.

