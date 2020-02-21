Simplifying Land Rover’s CPO Warranty
The ins and outs of Jaguar-Land Rover North America’s Certified Pre-Owned warranty
PUBLISHED ON February 21, 2020
Jaguar-Land Rover of North America’s Certified Pre-Owned vehicle warranty is a great option for someone who’s always wanted to drive a Land Rover but also likes to save some money. Certified Pre-Owned Land Rovers come with a comprehensive warranty that covers nearly everything, from the tires to the roof rack on the top of the vehicle. We break down the ins and outs of the certified pre-owned program, so you’ll understand what you’re getting into before you head to the dealership for a road test.
Land Rover CPO Warranty At-A-Glance
Pros
- Vehicles come with vehicle history reports and transferable warranties.
- 24-hour roadside assistance and trip interruption coverage are included.
- The warranty is comprehensive.
Cons
- Strict maintenance schedules are required to stay in the warranty.
- Warranty term begins on the day the vehicle was originally purchased.
- Regular maintenance is not included and can be expensive.
Warranty In-Depth
The Land Rover Certified Pre-Owned program puts each eligible vehicle through a 165-point inspection. All of the systems and components of the vehicle are looked at before Land Rover determines whether or not to certify the vehicle. For a complete list of inspected areas, reference Land Rover’s warranty page. You’ll be able to click through each point and get a better understanding of how the warranty lives up to the legendary Land Rover capability.
Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles from Land Rover are covered for seven years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. That’s a longer term than many other pre-owned vehicle programs, but it does need some clarifying. The seven-year warranty only adds two years to your factory warranty. This means you’ll get a total of seven years and a vehicle-mileage maximum of 100,000 miles.
This is still good though, as the CPO warranty is almost entirely comprehensive, covering nearly everything on the vehicle. This warranty is similar to a new car warranty, so you’ll have complete reassurance that you’re buying a good-quality vehicle.
Every component is checked during the inspection process. Paintwork, interior features, and electrical accessories are thoroughly gone through before being certified. All these items are covered for the duration of the warranty.
Land Rovers are some of the most advanced vehicles on the road, loaded with the latest technologies and equipment. Advanced infotainment systems, remote locking systems, even the key you use to start the car are all covered by the warranty. Repairs on items like those can be very expensive, so knowing that your Range Rover Sport or Evoque is covered against costly repairs provides some peace of mind in the event of an electrical failure or appearance flaw.
Powertrain Coverage
Land Rover approved Certified Pre-Owned powertrain coverage is similar to the bumper-to-bumper protection. They both cover the approved and certified vehicle for a period of seven years or 100,000 miles. Once again, the vehicle is thoroughly inspected before it’s certified as a pre-owned vehicle by Land Rover. After that point, any mechanical issues will be considered warrantable repairs.
The engine performance, four-wheel and all-wheel-drive systems, braking systems, air conditioning, transfer cases, and all other mechanical systems are inspected with strict standards before the vehicle can be certified. If any of these parts cause a vehicle to become disabled after that inspection, Land Rover will cover the repairs with Land Rover genuine parts, and the work will be completed by Land Rover technicians.
Knowing that you’ll have a knowledgeable crew of Land Rover-trained technicians and the most advanced diagnostic equipment to repair your vehicle will provide some reassurance when you’re signing on the dotted line to purchase a CPO Land Rover.
Additional Coverage
A large part of Land Rover’s CPO warranty is the 24-hour roadside assistance. This coverage will keep you and your family from being stranded on the side of the road for any number of reasons. They’ll even help make sure your trip isn’t ruined.
For a mechanical failure or breakdown, Land Rover roadside assistance will send a certified tow truck to your location. It will load the vehicle onto the tow truck and bring it to the closest Land Rover repair facility. Your vehicle will then be assessed and repaired at no cost to you under the CPO Warranty contract.
For an issue like a tire puncture, roadside assistance will come to your location and change or repair your tire, getting you back out on the road. For issues like lockouts, roadside assistance will send a tow company to provide lockout assistance. If they’re unable to gain entry into your vehicle, the automaker will tow it to a local repair shop so other arrangements can be made.
Should you need to rent a vehicle or pay for lodging due to the breakdown, Land Rover covers that too under the certified pre-owned program.
Feeling overwhelmed?
You aren't alone. Warranties have many benefits that aren't always clear. If you're new to the industry, check out our Factory Warranty Guide that helps explain some key fundamentals.
What We Like
Not enough can be said about the 24-hour roadside assistance offered through the CPO program. We definitely appreciate the fact that a professional tow company will get your truck off the road while Land Rover reimburses lodging and vehicle rental if required. This seems like a very human approach to roadside assistance, and that’s rare from large companies these days.
We also like the zero deductible required for repairs. Complex vehicles aren’t always easy to diagnose, and if you have to bring your Land Rover Discovery in a few times to get it looked at, you could rack up quite a bill unless you have a zero deductible.
The CPO program warranty is all-inclusive. For the entire duration of the warranty period, your Land Rover will be covered against poor workmanship, faulty parts, or other issues that could leave you stranded and wondering what to do. Land Rover will take care of it and make sure you’re able to go about life as usual while your Land Rover is being repaired.
What We Don’t Like
There are a few things you should know about the CPO warranty before you dive in. While the warranty is nearly all encompassing, some things aren’t covered or require extra attention and care.
Land Rover will only certify vehicles with detailed service histories and dates, and those services have to be performed to its standards by approved shops. That’s a good thing because you’ll be familiar with the vehicle’s history; however, once you own the vehicle, you’ll be held to the same standards. Land Rover is very strict about the terms of your maintenance routine and how it translates to the warranty. If you forget about a service date and something breaks, it may have the right to choose not to cover the repair.
That being said, regular maintenance and wear-and-tear items are not covered under the CPO warranty. Oil changes, air filters, tire rotations, and other routine services must be performed out of pocket by approved shops. Keep in mind that Land Rover-approved shops may be more expensive than you expect.
The last thing to be aware of is that the warranty begins on the date of the original purchase. What this means is the day it was first sold from a Land Rover retailer to the first owner. It’s from that point that your seven-year warranty begins, and the mileage is capped at 100,000 miles total. Almost all certified pre-owned vehicle warranties work this way, but it’s important to understand that you’re not getting an additional seven years after the original manufacturer warranty runs out.
Common Repair Costs
Some of the most common issues and repair costs with Land Rover vehicles:
- Land Rover Range Rover Sport: Control arm replacement ($1,448-$1,965)
- Land Rover Range Rover Evoque: Throttle body replacement ($1,136-$1,169)
- Land Rover Range Rover: Power steering pump replacement ($831-$1,011)
FAQs
This warranty guide is a fairly comprehensive collection of information about the Land Rover Certified Pre-Owned program’s warranty, but you may still have some questions that we didn’t cover. Following are some of the more frequently asked questions that people inquire about.
Q. Is the Land Rover CPO warranty transferable?
A. Yes, one of the best aspects of this warranty is that it is totally transferable to a new owner with the remaining time and miles left on the agreement.
Q. Why are the maintenance requirements on Land Rovers so rigid?
A. When Land Rover certifies a pre-owned vehicle, it’s hedging its bet against profit loss due to repairs. It expects you to continue the maintenance to reduce its risk.
Q: How does the trip interruption coverage work?
A. Land Rover will make reasonable reimbursements for out-of-pocket costs due to a disablement that occurs more than 50 miles from your home. You have to submit the receipts to Land Rover for reimbursement.
Is Land Rover’s Certified Pre-Owned Warranty Worth It?
If you’ve always wanted to drive a Range Rover or a Discovery, but haven’t wanted to pay full price for it than a CPO vehicle and its warranty are worth it. You’ll save the depreciation incurred when a brand new vehicle is sold, and possibly better warranty terms than the original manufacturer warranty. A new vehicle is warrantied for four years, while a one-year-old CPO vehicle will be covered for six. CPO warranties are also better than limited warranties on used Land Rovers, so consider a certified approved pre-owned Land Rover.
More Information
Here are a few more resources you can use:
- Repair Pal
- Land Rover Recalls
- Jaguar-Land Rover North America: (201) 818-8500
