Simplifying Land Rover’s CPO Warranty

Going with a factory extended warranty is a good option for basic protection, but you can get more and save more with an Endurance extended warranty. Offering more comprehensive coverage on repairs and services that OEM warranties list in exclusions, an Endurance warranty actually provides the type of coverage many disappointed vehicle owners assume automakers just include automatically. Best of all, an Endurance plan isn’t limited by a vehicle’s mileage or age, so you can cover your vehicle no matter what.

CarShield pays claims directly to a US or Canadian ASE-Certified® repair facility of your choice. Our contracts have low or no deductibles to prevent stress to your wallet at a critical time. Never worry about being stranded somewhere after a breakdown. All of our vehicle repair contracts include towing services to transport you and your vehicle to a safe repair facility.

autopom! is the warranty provider of choice for many California (only) residences struggling to find quality options in the state. The company’s line of insurance plans is great for saving money on services and repairs that come up unexpectedly.

Warranty In-Depth

The Land Rover Certified Pre-Owned program puts each eligible vehicle through a 165-point inspection. All of the systems and components of the vehicle are looked at before Land Rover determines whether or not to certify the vehicle. For a complete list of inspected areas, reference Land Rover’s warranty page. You’ll be able to click through each point and get a better understanding of how the warranty lives up to the legendary Land Rover capability.

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage

Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles from Land Rover are covered for seven years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. That’s a longer term than many other pre-owned vehicle programs, but it does need some clarifying. The seven-year warranty only adds two years to your factory warranty. This means you’ll get a total of seven years and a vehicle-mileage maximum of 100,000 miles.

This is still good though, as the CPO warranty is almost entirely comprehensive, covering nearly everything on the vehicle. This warranty is similar to a new car warranty, so you’ll have complete reassurance that you’re buying a good-quality vehicle.

Every component is checked during the inspection process. Paintwork, interior features, and electrical accessories are thoroughly gone through before being certified. All these items are covered for the duration of the warranty.

Land Rovers are some of the most advanced vehicles on the road, loaded with the latest technologies and equipment. Advanced infotainment systems, remote locking systems, even the key you use to start the car are all covered by the warranty. Repairs on items like those can be very expensive, so knowing that your Range Rover Sport or Evoque is covered against costly repairs provides some peace of mind in the event of an electrical failure or appearance flaw.

Powertrain Coverage

Land Rover approved Certified Pre-Owned powertrain coverage is similar to the bumper-to-bumper protection. They both cover the approved and certified vehicle for a period of seven years or 100,000 miles. Once again, the vehicle is thoroughly inspected before it’s certified as a pre-owned vehicle by Land Rover. After that point, any mechanical issues will be considered warrantable repairs.

The engine performance, four-wheel and all-wheel-drive systems, braking systems, air conditioning, transfer cases, and all other mechanical systems are inspected with strict standards before the vehicle can be certified. If any of these parts cause a vehicle to become disabled after that inspection, Land Rover will cover the repairs with Land Rover genuine parts, and the work will be completed by Land Rover technicians.

Knowing that you’ll have a knowledgeable crew of Land Rover-trained technicians and the most advanced diagnostic equipment to repair your vehicle will provide some reassurance when you’re signing on the dotted line to purchase a CPO Land Rover.

Additional Coverage

A large part of Land Rover’s CPO warranty is the 24-hour roadside assistance. This coverage will keep you and your family from being stranded on the side of the road for any number of reasons. They’ll even help make sure your trip isn’t ruined.

For a mechanical failure or breakdown, Land Rover roadside assistance will send a certified tow truck to your location. It will load the vehicle onto the tow truck and bring it to the closest Land Rover repair facility. Your vehicle will then be assessed and repaired at no cost to you under the CPO Warranty contract.

For an issue like a tire puncture, roadside assistance will come to your location and change or repair your tire, getting you back out on the road. For issues like lockouts, roadside assistance will send a tow company to provide lockout assistance. If they’re unable to gain entry into your vehicle, the automaker will tow it to a local repair shop so other arrangements can be made.

Should you need to rent a vehicle or pay for lodging due to the breakdown, Land Rover covers that too under the certified pre-owned program.