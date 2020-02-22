Honda Civic’s Extended Warranty

Going with a factory extended warranty is a good option for basic protection, but you can get more and save more with an Endurance extended warranty. Offering more comprehensive coverage on repairs and services that OEM warranties list in exclusions, an Endurance warranty actually provides the type of coverage many disappointed vehicle owners assume automakers just include automatically. Best of all, an Endurance plan isn’t limited by a vehicle’s mileage or age, so you can cover your vehicle no matter what.

Honda Care also offers concierge service. The service provides you with items like an emergency cash advance, emergency airplane ticket help, shipping personal replacement belongings, and assistance with insurance claims.

Trip interruption benefits are also included. If you are out of town, Honda can reimburse you for lodging and meals for $100 per day, up to three days. For this to happen, you must be further than 100 miles from your home and your trip has to be interrupted by a mechanical failure on the vehicle.

You also get rental (loaner) car reimbursement. If your Honda needs repairs that the extended warranty covers, you get reimbursed for renting a car. The reimbursement is as much as $35 per day, up to six days.

Roadside assistance can be for as long as 8 years and for as far as 120,000 miles. The coverage includes towing and lockout services, jump starts, flat tire help, and delivery of fuel. The coverage is available 24/7, 365 days a year.

The drivetrain actually comprises all of the main drive assemblies of the car. The other components like headlights, windows, doors, and bumpers are ancillary to the drivetrain. In other words, if the drivetrain is operating as it should, the car is performing its main function: allowing you to travel from point A to point B. That’s why it’s important to have an extended warranty on this all-important system: the drivetrain.

Powertrain coverage is also for eight years or 120,000 miles, whichever comes first. The powertrain is what transfers the power from the engine to the wheels. All of the drivetrain components work together to power the vehicle down the road. These components include the engine (the pistons, the valves, the ignition, the crankshaft, etc.), the transmission, the front, and rear drive axles, the differential, and all fluids, seals, and gaskets.

This coverage includes things like door locks that don’t lock or unlock, a blower that doesn’t blow, and an electronic control unit (ECU) that is not functioning correctly. It is a comprehensive plan that is good for many miles and for a long time. It is also available for Honda Civic hybrids.

Depending on the contract, the coverage includes the chassis (steering, brake, and suspension systems), electronics (electrical components, electrical system, and computers), the heating and cooling system (the air conditioner, heater, and components), and accessories (security and navigational systems, communication and audio devices and systems). The coverage is for eight years or 120,000 miles, whichever comes first. The extended warranty (also called a vehicle service contract or VSC) is transferable through the life of the service plan.

What We Like

The idea is to help avoid costly repair bills. Eight years is a good long time and 120,000 miles is a lot of miles to cover a used car—more than most companies offer. This coverage helps protect you against problems and repairs and provides you with a large dose of peace of mind. The warranty covers all of the parts and assemblies that the new car warranty covered. This includes parts like bumpers, the heater and air conditioning systems, the radiator, seats, and electronics.

The powertrain warranty extends to this time and mileage, too. It covers the vehicle’s engine, transmission, axles, and differential and all the powertrain incidentals like seals, gaskets, and fluids.

Roadside assistance is generous and is available 24/7, 365 days a year. It includes items like repairing flat tires, jumpstarts, and lockouts—all the normal roadside assistance coverage—but it also includes rental car reimbursement, trip interruption benefits, and even concierge services like emergency cash advances and helps with insurance claims.

What We Don’t Like

Problems we see with this extended Honda warranty is the fact that the company evaluates each car for its model year, mileage, and past history and then extends a warranty offer to the owner. In other words, not all extended warranties are the same from Honda. This seems like a fair way to determine coverage but it is difficult for a buyer because he or she cannot know what the extended warranty will be unless Honda examines the vehicle and extends the warranty after that.

Another issue is that all repairs must be performed by a Honda dealership or an authorized Honda repair facility. This could be problematic if you are in a remote area where no such repair facilities are available. Any repair must use genuine Honda parts, too, which limits the type of components a technician is allowed to employ for repairs.

You must purchase extended warranty coverage from Honda before the manufacturer’s warranty for three years and 36,000 miles expires. For any car with more miles or older than three years, Honda does not provide extended warranty component coverage.

Common Repair Costs

Some of the most common issues and repair costs with Honda Civic vehicles:

Honda Civic: alternator replacement ($823-$875)

Honda Civic: electrical system diagnostic ($106-$135)

Honda Civic: air conditioner compressor replacement ($865-$935)

FAQs

When you are considering purchasing an extended warranty for your Honda Civic, it’s important you ask the right questions. What does the warranty cover and for how long? Where can I get the car repaired? How much does the extended warranty cost? Can I finance the cost along with financing the car? Here are some frequently asked questions from those considering purchasing a Honda Civic extended warranty.

Q. Does Honda require that I have my Civic repaired at a Honda dealership?

A. No, but the repair facility must use a Honda-certified technician to repair your Civic or it voids the extended warranty.

Q. Does this mean I can’t repair the car myself?

A. Yes. Unless you are a certified Honda repair person, the extended warranty will not cover any repairs you make yourself.

Q.What about things like oil changes, tires, and brakes?

A. The extended warranty plan does not cover these, although Honda provides oil changes under its Sentinel plan. Tires have their own warranty and things like brakes and spark plugs are considered wear items—items nearly all extended warranties do not cover.

Q. Can I finance the Honda Civic extended warranty along with my auto loan?

A. Yes. Check with the Honda dealer through which you are buying the car. They can give you the details about rolling the cost of the extended warranty into the amount you are financing.

Is Honda’s Warranty Worth It?

This warranty (AKA extended service contract) is worth it because it can cover up to eight years and 120,000 miles—more time and mileage than most automakers are willing to warranty their vehicles. The warranty is comprehensive because it covers not only the major components on the car like the electronics, the air conditioning system, and the bumpers and fenders, but it covers the drivetrain as well and it includes roadside assistance.

Essentially, this Honda Civic extended warranty covers everything except wear items. In this sense, it is worth it. Repairing or replacing any major assembly could cost you more than the cost of the extended warranty.

