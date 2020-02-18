Bugatti CPO Warranty: A Decent Package for a Luxury Vehicle

Going with a factory extended warranty is a good option for basic protection, but you can get more and save more with an Endurance extended warranty. Offering more comprehensive coverage on repairs and services that OEM warranties list in exclusions, an Endurance warranty actually provides the type of coverage many disappointed vehicle owners assume automakers just include automatically. Best of all, an Endurance plan isn’t limited by a vehicle’s mileage or age, so you can cover your vehicle no matter what.

What IS Included with the Bugatti CPO Warranty

Buying a certified pre-owned Bugatti may seem like you’re buying a used car, but it is almost like purchasing a new car. To be eligible for the certified pre-owned program, the vehicle undergoes a rigorous 100-plus point inspection process to maintain the standard of the vehicle.

Bugatti provides a comprehensive warranty for its pre-owned vehicles. Its warranty includes a bumper-to-bumper, powertrain, and anti-perforation warranty. The duration of the warranty is 10 years starting from the original in-service date. This is quite impressive when you compare it to other automotive warranties.

There is no limit to mileage, which means the warranty lasts for the entire 10 years. The warranty also includes a guarantee against rust and perforation. Also, there are no deductibles.

Powertrain and Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage

The powertrain warranty is related to the engine of the vehicle and covers components, including the drivetrain as well as the transmission. This warranty also covers seals, driveshafts, universal joints, the cylinder block, oil pan, and differential housing. The powertrain warranty lasts 10 years.

The bumper-to-bumper warranty covers anything between the rear and front end of a Bugatti. It includes the fuel pump, electrical and sensors, ball joints, suspension, the fuel system, heater core, disc brake calipers, and ABS electronic control unit. The bumper-to-bumper coverage also lasts 10 years.

Additional Coverage

The Bugatti CPO warranty includes 24-hour roadside assistance, so if the car breaks down due to a technical error, towing will be provided to the nearest Bugatti dealership or service station.

To compensate for the inconvenience, Bugatti owners are also issued an “anti-inconvenience” reimbursement to cover other expenses such as food, transportation, and hotel accommodations.

The warranty also includes an anti-perforation guarantee that will cover the corrosion and perforation of your vehicle caused by material or factory defects. The duration of this anti-perforation warranty is also 10 years. There are no deductibles.

What’s NOT Included with the Bugatti CPO Warranty

The Bugatti CPO warranty is quite comprehensive, but there are still a few exclusions. However, these exclusions are common to many automobile manufacturer warranties.

The Bugatti CPO warranty does not cover damage resulting from incidents such as fire, accident, theft, and so on. Any damage caused intentionally or due to negligence is also excluded.

Any misuse or abuse of the vehicle is not covered. Normal wear and tear are also excluded. Apart from this, any damage caused during the maintenance from third parties is not covered. Therefore, you should always take your vehicle to the authorized maintenance and repair centers.