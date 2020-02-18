Bugatti CPO Warranty: A Decent Package for a Luxury Vehicle
Bugatti’s certified pre-owned warranty is a decent package for a luxury brand
PUBLISHED ON February 18, 2020
You can buy a certified pre-owned Bugatti with almost the benefits that come with a new one. If you cannot find a Bugatti that matches your choice, the company will perform upgrades so that a vehicle coincides with your tastes. The company will also customize a vehicle’s interior to match your preferences.
A certified pre-owned Bugatti includes a certificate stating that the car is not damaged in any way. This ensures that the car is suitable for driving even though it is a used vehicle. It also includes a full service, which means that the car is assessed and Bugatti will provide tailored services so that the vehicle fits Bugatti’s standards.
Just like any other car warranty, the Bugatti CPO warranty has its pros and cons. Read our review for more information.
Bugatti CPO Warranty At-A-Glance
Pros
- Long bumper-to-bumper duration
- Long powertrain duration
- Unlimited miles
- No deductible
Cons
- Several exclusions such as normal wear and tear
What IS Included with the Bugatti CPO Warranty
Buying a certified pre-owned Bugatti may seem like you’re buying a used car, but it is almost like purchasing a new car. To be eligible for the certified pre-owned program, the vehicle undergoes a rigorous 100-plus point inspection process to maintain the standard of the vehicle.
Bugatti provides a comprehensive warranty for its pre-owned vehicles. Its warranty includes a bumper-to-bumper, powertrain, and anti-perforation warranty. The duration of the warranty is 10 years starting from the original in-service date. This is quite impressive when you compare it to other automotive warranties.
There is no limit to mileage, which means the warranty lasts for the entire 10 years. The warranty also includes a guarantee against rust and perforation. Also, there are no deductibles.
Powertrain and Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage
The powertrain warranty is related to the engine of the vehicle and covers components, including the drivetrain as well as the transmission. This warranty also covers seals, driveshafts, universal joints, the cylinder block, oil pan, and differential housing. The powertrain warranty lasts 10 years.
The bumper-to-bumper warranty covers anything between the rear and front end of a Bugatti. It includes the fuel pump, electrical and sensors, ball joints, suspension, the fuel system, heater core, disc brake calipers, and ABS electronic control unit. The bumper-to-bumper coverage also lasts 10 years.
Additional Coverage
The Bugatti CPO warranty includes 24-hour roadside assistance, so if the car breaks down due to a technical error, towing will be provided to the nearest Bugatti dealership or service station.
To compensate for the inconvenience, Bugatti owners are also issued an “anti-inconvenience” reimbursement to cover other expenses such as food, transportation, and hotel accommodations.
The warranty also includes an anti-perforation guarantee that will cover the corrosion and perforation of your vehicle caused by material or factory defects. The duration of this anti-perforation warranty is also 10 years. There are no deductibles.
What’s NOT Included with the Bugatti CPO Warranty
The Bugatti CPO warranty is quite comprehensive, but there are still a few exclusions. However, these exclusions are common to many automobile manufacturer warranties.
The Bugatti CPO warranty does not cover damage resulting from incidents such as fire, accident, theft, and so on. Any damage caused intentionally or due to negligence is also excluded.
Any misuse or abuse of the vehicle is not covered. Normal wear and tear are also excluded. Apart from this, any damage caused during the maintenance from third parties is not covered. Therefore, you should always take your vehicle to the authorized maintenance and repair centers.
The Good Things about the Bugatti CPO Warranty
The best part about the Bugatti CPO warranty is the duration of coverage. It’s quite long (10 years), as compared to competitors such as Porsche, Lexus, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and BMW. This makes it an attractive deal for buyers.
There are no limitations on the number of miles, which gives you peace of mind because you don’t need to worry about how often you drive your vehicle.
The inclusion of 24/7 roadside assistance is also a perk of the CPO warranty because if anything goes wrong with the vehicle on the road it will be covered, and a team of Bugatti technicians will be ready to help.
Apart from this, the inclusion of concierge services and an “anti-inconvenience check” is also a good thing. There are no deductibles.
The Bad Things about the Bugatti CPO Warranty
Even though the Bugatti CPO warranty is quite comprehensive, there are a few disadvantages. For example, it does not cover damage caused by theft, fire, or floods.
The warranty also does not cover normal wear and tear. This means even normal maintenance will cost a lot of money. However, it must be noted that these conditions are excluded in almost all automaker warranties, such as Toyota, Land Rover, Chevrolet, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz.
Takeaway Value
If you are planning on buying a Bugatti, you should consider its certified pre-owned vehicles. A CPO Bugatti can be quite useful because it undergoes a rigorous process to make sure it doesn’t have any defects.
A team of Bugatti technicians checks the vehicle, and the car has to pass more than 100 levels of inspections to be eligible for a pre-owned certificate. However, if any problem arises due to a factory defect, it will likely be covered under the CPO warranty
Most defect-related problems pop up in the early years of the vehicle. Therefore, if you want to buy a Bugatti, its CPO warranty provides adequate protection.
FAQs
Q. How long is the Bugatti CPO warranty?
The duration of the Bugatti CPO warranty is 10 years or unlimited mileage.
Q. How much does it cost to insure a Bugatti?
The insurance cost of the Bugatti is quite high compared to other cars. It can be around $50,000 per year.
Q. How much does it cost to change the oil in a Bugatti?
The maintenance costs of a Bugatti are also very high. An oil change for a Bugatti Veyron can cost between $20,000 and $25,000.
More Information
Here are a few more resources you can use:
Bugatti Phone Number: (206) 266-4064
