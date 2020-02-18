Does Bentley’s CPO Warranty Pass Inspection?

Entering our 7th season of /DRIVE on NBC Sports, and with millions of YouTube and Facebook followers, The Drive is a leading authority of all things automotive.

We took a look at the Bentley Certified Pre-Owned Warranty to find out whether it could be your reason to finally buy a Bentley or a reason to stay away.

These days, the company is well known for models like the Bentley Continental GT V8, Bentley Bentayga, and Flying Spur. But while its luxury cars are competitive on the road, how competitive are the warranty services it offers to pre-owned customers?

The U.K.’s reputation as one of the world’s greatest luxury automobile hotspots owes a lot to Bentley. Since its famous winning streak at the 24 hours of Le Mans in the 1920s put the automaker on the map, Bentley has gone toe to toe with Jaguar and Rolls Royce, selling some of the finest automobiles available.

Bentley Warranty At-A-Glance 1 Year or unlimited miles Bumper-to-Bumper 1 Year or unlimited miles Powertrain 1 Year or unlimited miles Roadside Assistance Pros No mileage limits

You can continue the new vehicle warranty if the Bentley is less than three years old

No deductible Cons Doesn’t include anti-perforation coverage

Coverage ends after one year unless you want to pay extra

No compensation for regular maintenance

Warranty In-Depth Bentley takes pride in its certified pre-owned vehicles. To become a certified pre-owned vehicle, a Bentley must pass a rigorous inspection that includes its service history and a rigorous comparison to its original factory specs. The pre-owned warranty is designed to provide peace of mind about any problems that might arise after that inspection. It lasts one year from purchase and can be extended up to an additional 10 years for extra fees that are assessed based on the vehicle’s make, model, and year. The CPO warranty includes bumper-to-bumper coverage for as long as it lasts, though it lacks anti-perforation coverage. It also offers roadside assistance, including towing, vehicle storage, and replacement car rental. The main draw of Bentley’s CPO warranty is that there’s no mileage limit as long as you’re inside the time limit. It covers all kinds of drivers, from commuters to road trippers. Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage Bentley wants its CPO warranty to offer coverage that’s as close as possible to a new vehicle warranty. Bumper-to-bumper coverage starts from the expiration date of the three-year new car warranty. If the Bentley is more than three years old, coverage begins from the date of purchase. Every certified pre-owned Bentley includes complete coverage of everything but body damage for unlimited miles for at least a year with no deductible. Bentleys up to 11 years old qualify for this coverage, but it isn’t free after the first year. If you decide to sell your CPO vehicle while the warranty is still active, it can be transferred to one subsequent owner. There are some other cool perks as well, including a subscription to Bentley Owners’ Magazine and an invitation for a guided tour of the Bentley factory in Crewe, England. Powertrain Coverage It’s common for some warranties to only cover powertrain repairs. This includes any part of the vehicle that’s involved in getting power from the engine to the wheels. It doesn’t include other parts that might wear, like the battery or brakes. Fortunately, the whole powertrain is included in Bentley’s bumper-to-bumper coverage for CPO vehicles. If the Bentley is less than three years old when purchased, powertrain coverage begins from the expiration date of the new car warranty. If it’s over three, powertrain coverage lasts a year from purchase and can be extended up to 11 years. Additional Coverage Bumper-to-bumper coverage includes comprehensive roadside assistance. You’ll get help with roadside pickup, towing, and vehicle storage. Bentley will also help you find a replacement car and will cover other travel costs, including accommodation, in some markets.

What We Like The best thing about Bentley’s CPO warranty is the unlimited mileage, which stands out among its competition and proves Bentley is committed to respecting people who buy its used cars. The fact that pre-owned buyers get the remainder of the new car warranty if the Bentley is less than three years old is another advantage. We also like the inclusion of roadside assistance and the wide range of eventualities it covers. Anticipating needs before they arise is one of the less obvious things that really make an auto brand luxurious. In addition, the lack of a deductible is a strong point in this CPO warranty’s favor as is the fact that there’s no limit on the number of claims you can make. What We Don’t Like It’s unfortunate that a CPO warranty this good only lasts for a single year. Yes, you can pay extra to extend it. However, once you’re paying fees to extend a factory warranty, it’s a good idea to also check out third-party warranties to see if you can find a better deal. The lack of an anti-perforation warranty also gives us pause, as there’s no protection against any damage to the vehicle’s body. Of course, your car insurance should protect against collision damage, but corrosion and panel damage is a factory problem. Finally, we don’t like that there’s no coverage for regular dealership service or maintenance, though it is possible to get a free service loan at some Bentley dealers. FAQs Q. What does certified pre-owned actually mean? A. It depends on the brand. Luxury car manufacturers were the first automakers to offer CPO as a higher tier of used car. In Bentley’s case, it means the car has been inspected by a qualified mechanic and is in the same condition at or near where it was when it rolled off the factory floor. Q: What does a bumper-to-bumper warranty cover? A: Bumper to bumper is a common term for a warranty that covers repairs to anything other than the car’s body panels. It’s distinct from a powertrain warranty, which only covers repairs to parts directly responsible for moving the car. Q. How much does it cost to perform regular maintenance on a Bentley? A. There’s a price to all that fine craftsmanship. Bentleys are one of the most expensive models to service, with oil changes costing $500 and total annual costs nearing $2,500. Is the Bentley Certified Pre-Owned Warranty Worth It? Given the high cost of maintenance on many common issues with Bentley’s current models, driving with some kind of warranty is non-optional. The unlimited-mileage guarantee is very nice but means this warranty is only really worthwhile if you plan to take long journeys in your pre-owned Bentley. Otherwise, we recommend getting a quote and then looking for coverage through a third-party warranty option. More Information Here are a few more resources you can use: Bentley Website

Bentley’s US phone number: 1-800-777-6923

