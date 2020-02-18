Bugatti’s Warranty: Luxury with Peace of Mind

Entering our 7th season of /DRIVE on NBC Sports, and with millions of YouTube and Facebook followers, The Drive is a leading authority of all things automotive.

With a powerful engine, luxurious interior, and attractive design, Bugatti is one of the most expensive supercars in the world. Its name is synonymous with luxury, and when you buy a brand-new Bugatti, it also includes a comprehensive warranty. As compared to its competitors, Bugatti provides one of the longest warranties to its customers. If anything goes wrong due to a factory defect, your warranty will cover it. If you are planning to buy a Bugatti or are just curious about its warranty, we’ve gathered all the relevant information you need to know. Continue reading for more information.

Bugatti Warranty At-A-Glance 15 Years or unlimited miles Bumper-to-Bumper 15 Years or unlimited miles Powertrain Pros The coverage is quite comprehensive

Long powertrain and bumper-to-bumper duration

No deductibles

Anti-inconvenience check

Anti-perforation coverage is included Cons Several exclusions

Warranty In-Depth The warranty of Bugatti is quite comprehensive because not only does it include bumper-to-bumper, powertrain and anti-perforation warranty, but its duration is also very long compared to its competitors. The warranty starts after the original delivery date of the vehicle and it covers almost everything from the body and paintwork of the vehicle to safety against rust. In case of any defect, the warranty will also cover the vehicle parts replacement in any part of the world. So, if your car breaks down due to a technical error, Bugatti will provide you roadside assistance as well as compensation for the food and other charges incurred. Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage The bumper-to-bumper coverage of Bugatti is quite comprehensive that covers many different components of the vehicle. The duration of this warranty is 15 years and there is no limit on mileage. The bumper-to-bumper warranty covers disc brake calipers, bushing, alternator, fuel pump, brakes, steering, heating, suspension, and cooling. If any fault arises in these components, your warranty will be able to cover it under bumper-to-bumper coverage. Powertrain Coverage The duration of powertrain coverage of Bugatti is 15 years. It covers the components that are related to Bugatti's engine. These components include pistons, timing belt, oil pump, gears, intake valves, and exhaust.

If anything goes wrong with these parts due to the factory defect, the warranty will be able to cover it. Apart from these mentioned parts, internal parts, shafts, and housing will also be covered. Additional Coverage Bugatti’s warranty also includes additional coverages such as 24/7 roadside assistance. This means that if the car breaks down on the road, assistance services such as towing to the nearest Bugatti service station will be offered. The warranty also provides anti-perforation coverage for 15 years. This coverage covers the car from corrosion and rust. An added bonus not seen with other warranties is an anti-inconvenience check. This check is provided to car owners to compensate for the discomfort resulting from the car breakdown. There is no need to show the receipt in order to get this check. There are no deductibles for covered repairs.

What We Like What we like about Bugatti’s warranty is its comprehensiveness. Its duration is quite long as compared to other automotive manufacturers’ warranties. This makes it reliable because if any fault related to the powertrain or other parts arises, it will be covered under the warranty. We also liked the inclusion of anti-perforation coverage and 24/7 roadside assistance. This takes out the hassle of handling the broken car. We also liked how the Bugatti focused on creating good experiences for its customers by issuing them an “anti-inconvenience” check to compensate for the inconvenience caused. What We Don’t Like Even though the warranty is quite comprehensive, there are a few exclusions. One of the major drawbacks is that if anything goes wrong beyond the scope of warranty, you’ll have to face huge bills for repair costs unless you have an extended warranty to cover those bills. The warranty does not cover any damage caused by the misuse of the vehicle. The warranty does not cover damage caused by negligence, theft, or other conditions such as floods and earthquakes. If the vehicle had been used inappropriately and as a result broke down, it will not be covered under the warranty. If the vehicles have been fitted with the parts not approved by the Bugatti, they will not be covered. Common Repair Costs [Note: This section should focus on specific automaker vehicles if you are looking at OEM warranties. For third-party warranties, try to focus on repairs that the third-party warranty covers. Use RepairPals.com for both and link accordingly.] According to RepairPal.com, here are some of the most common issues and repair costs with Bugatti vehicles: Bugatti Veyron: Tire change ($33,000-$35,000)

Bugatti Chiron: Standard service ($1,000-$1,500) FAQs Q. What is the fuel economy of a Bugatti Chiron? A. The Bugatti Chiron gets roughly 14 miles per gallon. Q. How much is a Bugatti? A. A Bugatti Chiron, which is the brand's basic model, costs about $3 million. Bugatti's latest creation, the Bugatti La Voiture Noire, costs almost $19 million, including taxes. Q. What is the top speed of the Bugatti Chiron? A. The top speed of the Chiron is limited to 260 miles per hour. The Bugatti Chiron is powered by an 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 engine. Is Bugatti’s Warranty Worth It? Overall, Bugatti’s warranty is quite comprehensive and provides adequate protection to the car owner. The maintenance cost of the Bugatti is quite high as compared to other supercars, so in this case, its warranty is quite helpful. Considering the pros and cons of the warranty, we can say that it is worth it because it covers your car for a longer duration and can be helpful in avoiding unexpected repair bills. More Information Here are a few more resources you can use: Bugatti

