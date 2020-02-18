Should You Splurge on Aston Martin’s Extended Warranty?

Going with a factory extended warranty is a good option for basic protection, but you can get more and save more with an Endurance extended warranty. Offering more comprehensive coverage on repairs and services that OEM warranties list in exclusions, an Endurance warranty actually provides the type of coverage many disappointed vehicle owners assume automakers just include automatically. Best of all, an Endurance plan isn’t limited by a vehicle’s mileage or age, so you can cover your vehicle no matter what.

The powertrain—the engine, transmission, and drivetrain—are all covered for one to two years beyond the original warranty (it's up to you to determine how long you want your protection to last). The protection extends regardless of how many miles you drive, allowing you to fully enjoy your sports car without worrying about what will happen if something goes wrong under the hood.

The electrical components are all covered, as is the air conditioning system, the brakes, and the fuel system, and the coverage will be honored regardless of how many miles you put on it.

Aston Martin’s bumper-to-bumper warranty covers almost every component of the car. Major engine parts, air conditioning components, the gearbox, and even the infotainment system are repaired by the company’s mechanics if any issue arises.

This guarantee provides owners with peace of mind that virtually any issue they encounter with their vehicle will be handled promptly by qualified technicians at an Aston Martin dealer without damaging the value of the car. It’s available for any vehicle up to 10 years old, and there’s zero deductible in case you need repairs.

Aston Martins certainly aren’t cheap, so it makes sense to protect your investment with the company’s extended warranty . All new Aston Martins come with a three-year bumper-to-bumper unlimited mileage warranty. The extended warranty, which is also known as an extended service contract, tacks on another year or two to that coverage with the option to renew once the warranty expires.

What We Like

If you’re at all concerned about the potentially hefty price tag that major repairs to your Aston Martin could bring, the extended warranty is an excellent choice. It covers almost everything on the car, so no matter what breaks, you can simply take it into the official Aston Martin dealer and let them worry about it. There’s also roadside assistance included, so even the worry of getting it to the mechanic is taken out of your hands.

The fact that it covers unlimited mileage allows you to drive the vehicle however you like without worrying that your next trip could leave you unprotected and therefore liable for any damage to the vehicle. The protection also extends to the infotainment system, which is an area not covered by most warranties.

None of the repairs are outsourced, so you can rest assured that all the work will be done by Aston Martin-trained mechanics. This saves you from having to deal with potentially dodgy or ignorant body shops, and you can have peace of mind that your Aston Martin will be returned good as new.

Even better, the warranty is transferable, so if you decide to sell the car, you can pass it on to the next owner and potentially even recoup some of the costs. This will make it easier (and more profitable, as this can increase the resale value of your Aston Martin) for you to sell it when the time comes. There’s also no deductible for repairs, which could save you even more money.

What We Don’t Like

The biggest downside to the manufacturer’s extended warranty is the fact that it doesn’t cover normal wear and tear—and that’s up to the company to decide. So, expect to have to dip into your wallet if something breaks and the mechanic says it is due to normal use.

If you need the paint touched up or bodywork or soft trim repairs, the warranty won’t help. Keep in mind that the warranty is intended to cover defects from the manufacturer, not problems that arise from your driving. If you back into a pole, call your insurance company instead of Aston Martin.

Similarly, routine maintenance and technical inspections aren't covered, either. You’ll have to pay for your own brake pads, tires, and oil changes. Those costs obviously aren’t as devastating as major engine repairs, but they do add up over time, so it would be nice to have them taken care of.

Also, regardless of what’s wrong with it, you’re required to take it to an Aston Martin-certified facility. Your local mechanic will not be authorized to make any repairs, so finding and driving to a recognized facility could potentially be a bit of a hassle.

Common Repair Costs

Repair costs can vary wildly depending on the specific model; however, you can rest assured that repairing a high-end vehicle like an Aston Martin will cost more than fixing a Fiat.

If you need to replace the clutch, you can expect to pay somewhere in the neighborhood of $5,000. That particular part tends to go out every 15,000 miles or so, making driving your Aston Martin year-round an expensive proposition indeed.

If you have a timing issue, expect to drop another $5,000 getting it fixed. That’s a hefty price tag for what is seemingly a routine fix—but that’s typical with Aston Martins, as both the parts and labor are considerably more expensive than those of most other cars.

FAQs

Q. Does Aston Martin have a lifetime warranty?

A. No. The standard warranty lasts for three years, at which point you can buy a one or two-year extended warranty. You can then renew it when it expires if you so desire.

Q. Are Aston Martins reliable cars?

A. Generally speaking, they’re very reliable, yes. However, keep in mind that the average Aston Martin owner drives his or her car sparingly, so they don’t usually rack up hundreds of thousands of miles.

Q. Is there a claim limit?

A. There isn't an unlimited total claim value, no. Total aggregate claims are limited to the value of the car, so as long as your vehicle isn’t completely totaled, you shouldn’t be at risk of running into any sort of cap.

Is Aston Martin’s Warranty Worth It?

Aston Martins are incredible cars, but no one ever said they were inexpensive. If you’re worried that an unexpected repair could do serious damage to your bank account, then the company’s extended warranty is an excellent option to provide you with some peace of mind.

The company offers bumper-to-bumper coverage for one or two years on its extended warranty, and the protection lasts regardless of how many miles you put on the vehicle. It covers all major components of the car, including the infotainment system, and guarantees that your repairs will be performed by qualified technicians using genuine Aston Martin parts.

The warranty also includes roadside assistance, and there’s zero deductible. All in all, it’s a worthwhile investment, especially considering how expensive some repairs can be. However, keep in mind that routine maintenance (including the company’s recommended yearly service) is not covered.

