Is Ferrari’s CPO Warranty Worth Your Money?

Going with a factory extended warranty is a good option for basic protection, but you can get more and save more with an Endurance extended warranty. Offering more comprehensive coverage on repairs and services that OEM warranties list in exclusions, an Endurance warranty actually provides the type of coverage many disappointed vehicle owners assume automakers just include automatically. Best of all, an Endurance plan isn’t limited by a vehicle’s mileage or age, so you can cover your vehicle no matter what.

CarShield pays claims directly to a US or Canadian ASE-Certified® repair facility of your choice. Our contracts have low or no deductibles to prevent stress to your wallet at a critical time. Never worry about being stranded somewhere after a breakdown. All of our vehicle repair contracts include towing services to transport you and your vehicle to a safe repair facility.

autopom! is the warranty provider of choice for many California (only) residences struggling to find quality options in the state. The company’s line of insurance plans is great for saving money on services and repairs that come up unexpectedly.

Another added perk covered under the certified pre-owned plan is a complete overhaul of the exterior paint and interior trim. Authorized Ferrari mechanics will restore the vehicle to the “condition appropriate” to its age and mileage before you even get the keys.

If the mechanic is unable to fix the damage on the scene, the vehicle will be towed to the nearest Ferrari dealer within 100 miles for repairs. While you’re there, Ferrari will lend you a rental car and cover any cost for meals as well as a place to stay until your car is returned.

There are two main features of the CPO warranty that are highly advantageous. One is the 24-hour roadside assistance program. If your Ferrari breaks down on the side of the road, you have access to a tow truck and mechanic for one year.

The warranty even kicks in if there is a faulty AC, heater, radio, navigation, lights, or seatbelt. The cost of repairs is also covered by the warranty as long as the vehicle is taken to a certified Ferrari dealer.

Ferrari’s CPO warranty bumper-to-bumper coverage lasts for one year in the US and two years in Europe. The warranty will replace any defective parts or components inside the Ferrari.

The bumper-to-bumper warranty is backed by Ferrari and helps cover any costs for parts and principal repairs.

The coverage lasts for one year and covers an unlimited amount of miles. Ferrari understands that owners enjoy driving their sports cars around town, so the company tacked on unlimited miles, which is similar to its limited factory warranty.

Ferrari’s CPO warranty covers everything bumper to bumper for one year/unlimited miles, plus it includes 24-hour roadside assistance for convenience. A 101-point inspection is carried out by certified Ferreri mechanics before the sale. If they find any defects in electrical components or in the car overall that prevents it from running, they’ll fix the issues before you purchase the vehicle.

You aren't alone. Warranties have many benefits that aren't always clear. If you're new to the industry, check out our Factory Warranty Guide that helps explain some key fundamentals.

What We Like

When it comes to Ferrari’s CPO warranty, one of the best inclusions happens well before you even get your hands on the car. Each one undergoes a precise and comprehensive inspection to ensure it is driveable and in running order.

Bundle that with the Ferrari-backed warranty of one year and unlimited miles and you have a solid deal. The plan covers everything bumper to bumper, so you don’t have to worry about spending extra cash to replace any components yourself.

You also get a vehicle maintenance report showcasing every little detail about the Ferrari, from how often it landed in the shop to the last time someone changed the oil. The 101-point inspection ensures you understand everything about the car before you buy it.

Roadside assistance is another great feature offered through the CPO warranty. The coverage lasts one full year and ensures you aren’t stranded on the side of the road.

What We Don’t Like

Perhaps the biggest drawback of the Ferrari CPO warranty is the length of the coverage. At just one year, it’s a bit of a letdown. But at least it comes with unlimited miles and technically a total of four years of coverage if you factor in the factory warranty.

Another drawback of the plan is the short powertrain coverage. Swapping out a Ferrari engine, transmission, or drive train if there’s a problem is pricey, and one year is a bit lacking. The plan is also limited on what it covers. Coverage will not help cover expenses for parts subject to routine maintenance, like tires, brake pads, and brake discs.

The coverage also does not cover any wear or tear damage on the car after it’s in your hands. This type of damage can be from an accident, acts of nature, or racing at the speedway.

FAQs

Q. How long must a Ferrari be registered for a CPO warranty to apply?

A. As long as a Ferrari is registered within the past 14 years, it is eligible for a CPO warranty.

Q. How long does Ferrari’s CPO warranty last?

A. This depends on where you live. For those in the United States, the Ferrari certified pre-owned warranty will last up to one year. In Europe, the warranty lasts for up to two years.

Q. Is Ferrari’s CPO warranty transferable?

A. No, the CPO warranty is not transferable. If you decide you no longer want the vehicle and wish to sell it to someone else, the coverage will not carry over.

Is Ferrari’s Warranty Worth It?

Purchasing a used car can be difficult, especially if it’s a high-end sports car or supercar. Ferrari’s CPO warranty ensures that a used vehicle undergoes a detailed inspection, so you know what you’re getting into. However, the warranty is lacking when it comes to its one-year duration.

The warranty lets you avoid paying costly out-of-pocket expenses on replacement parts. It can be a cost-effective way to keep your Ferrari on the road but only for a short amount of time.

More Information

Here are a few more resources you can use: