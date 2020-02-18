Ferrari’s Extended Warranty: Lengthy Coverage for the Prancing Horse

Going with a factory extended warranty is a good option for basic protection, but you can get more and save more with an Endurance extended warranty. Offering more comprehensive coverage on repairs and services that OEM warranties list in exclusions, an Endurance warranty actually provides the type of coverage many disappointed vehicle owners assume automakers just include automatically. Best of all, an Endurance plan isn’t limited by a vehicle’s mileage or age, so you can cover your vehicle no matter what.

The roadside service plan covers dead batteries, flat or low tires, and refueling and helps get you back into your car if you’re locked out. If the problem can’t be fixed on the side of the road, the tow truck driver will deliver the car to the nearest Ferrari dealership (within 100 miles).

The coverage also extends the 24-hour roadside assistance feature that comes with the limited warranty. The program will cover any mechanical issue your vehicle may experience. All you have to do is call or use the Ferrari roadside assistance app, and a tow truck will be sent to your location free of charge.

The comprehensive plan comes with a complimentary scheduled service and is completely transferable. For an additional fee, you can get spare parts, engine oil, and brake fluid at no extra cost, as long as you bring the car to a Ferrari dealer.

One of the best benefits of the extension plan is unlimited mileage coverage. Not only will you be covered for up to 15 years, but you can put as many miles on your Ferrari as you want and still be protected. As a result, all those miles burned at the track are well worth the time and effort.

When it comes to the powertrain coverage, Ferrari’s extended New Power 15 plan covers quite a bit. Since it’s a high-end premium sports car, Ferraris find their strength in the engine, transmission, and drivetrain. So, the extended plan covers all of the above.

If your Ferrari starts to malfunction or break down due to a mechanical defect or failing part, the extended warranty will kick in. All you have to do is take the vehicle to a certified dealership for service station.

The extended warranty covers an unlimited amount of miles and lasts up to 12 years. The bumper-to-bumper coverage spans an extensive amount of components from the rear to the front of the vehicle.

As one of the first automakers to offer an extension surpassing a decade, Ferrari’s extended warranty is comprehensive and beneficial. All Ferraris are eligible for an extension just before the three year/unlimited mileage factory warranty expires. The plan covers repairs and thousands of Ferrari parts and components beyond the factory warranty.

Many Ferrari drivers consider opting for the extended Power 15 plan when the limited warranty on their vehicles nears an end. The standard plan is on the short side (just three years), so getting extended coverage is a smart idea. Anyone who owns a Ferrari understands they are sporty and fun but also expensive to maintain. So, taking care of them should be at the forefront of every owner’s mind.

What We Like

Overall, the extended New Power15 plan provides all-encompassing coverage for nearly every aspect of the vehicle. It’s a comprehensive program that ensures your Ferrari remains driveable on the road and track.

One of the best features is it provides coverage for up to 12 years beyond the three-year limited warranty plan. It’s one of the longest warranties offered by an automaker and one of the best as well. The warranty is also transferable, so you can carry the coverage over to a new owner or take on the coverage if you buy a car from someone else.

Ferrari’s extended plan is also advantageous due to its roadside assistance plan. It’s a great addition that helps keep you on the road if you frequently travel.

What We Don’t Like

While it is a great plan for Ferrari owners, there are some drawbacks. One of the biggest is if you are required to bring the Ferrari to a certified and authorized Ferrari dealer for repairs. This can be a problem if you live far away from a dealer or find yourself in a city or town without an authorized repair facility.

If you get into an accident or fender bender that ruins the paint or cosmetics of your Ferrari, you're out of luck. The warranty does not cover damage from accidents or weather-related incidents. So, it may be best to keep the Ferrari inside during any inclement weather.

You also have to sign up for coverage at the end of each year if you want to continue it. In order to get the full 15-year-long program, the Ferrari must also get a 101-point mechanical check. Plus, all previous services must have been performed at an authorized Ferrari dealer to qualify.

FAQs

Q. How long is the Ferrari extended warranty?

You can get an extended warranty that covers your Ferrari for up to 15 years. At the end of the factory warranty (three years/unlimited miles), with at least 30 days remaining, you can get the New Power15 plan. The plan must be renewed every year in order to keep the extended warranty.

Q. Is a Ferrari extended warranty transferable?

You can transfer the warranty to another owner if you end up selling the Ferrari before the warranty expires.

Q. Can I take my Ferrari to any dealer for service?

You can take a Ferrari to a local garage, but the warranty won’t be honored. The warranty specifically states that the vehicle must be serviced by an authorized Ferrari dealer for warrantable repairs. If you take it to any unauthorized facility to replace or repair parts, you will end up paying out of pocket.

Is Ferrari’s Warranty Worth It?

A Ferrari is an expensive car, and taking care of it is equally as expensive. From driving it through the streets to racing it at the track, you want to ensure it’s protected. The extended warranty offered by Ferrari is about as comprehensive as it gets and is worth the investment.

It offers you peace of mind when it comes to keeping your car safe and your bank account full. From the extensive powertrain and bumper-to-bumper coverage to the extra roadside assistance service, it’s full of extra perks.

Ferrari parts are pricey, and replacing them with your own money isn’t cost-efficient. If you prefer spending your days racing around the track or simply cruising around town in style, then the extended plan may be for you.

