Best Scooters For College: Built to Save You Money and Time

It offers a small clearance to the ground (about one to two inches), which makes it unconducive for overweight users. It may be expensive for those on a tight budget.

The handlebars have a soft rubber coating for comfort. The scooter is made of durable materials, which makes it suitable for regular commuting. It is recommended for taller users because it has an extra-long deck (13.4 inches).

Razor college scooters are famous for their anti-rattle handlebar, and the Razor A5 is no exception. It also has a great folding system, which makes it more convenient to carry around. It has a strong aluminum frame that keeps it in great shape for a long time.

The screws used on the scooter are a bit loose. Also, the height adjustment bar is loose and takes time to tighten.

This college scooter comes with a very sensitive and responsive brake. It has a big wheel design (200 mm) for speed. Also, it comes with an in-built dual suspension system for reduced vibration and comfort.

This kick scooter stands out for having a sturdy body that will last longer even with regular use. It has a strong kick-board and can carry up to 220 pounds. Also, it comes with adjustable handlebars, which makes it more flexible and convenient for use.

Some users claim that the scouter is a bit noisy, especially on rough terrain. The wheels are not that good in reducing vibration.

The scooter has big polyurethane wheels, which makes it ideal for taller users. It comes with adjustable handlebars and responsive brake systems. The handles are made of sponge materials to reduce the vibration and bumps when navigating rough roads.

This scooter weighs less than 9 pounds, which makes it the lightest scooter you can find. It is made of rust-resistant and durable material to keep you going for long periods. Also, it has an easy folding design for portability and storage.

Tips

When buying a college scooter, check the frame material and the kickboard rating. Some scooters may not be able to carry your weight.

The best college scooters come with a warranty. Check for this before placing your order in case there are problems with the product.

Select a scooter with an anti-rattle system and adjustable handlebars if you are looking for optimum comfort.

FAQs

Q: What features should I look for on a scooter apart from the price?

A: When shopping for a high-quality college scooter, check the material on the frame, the handlebar systems, and whether it has a dual-suspension feature.

Q: Why do I need a college scooter?

A: A college scooter can save you time when you’re in college. You can use the machine to navigate and move faster compared to walking. It’s also a way to get fit.

Q: Where do I keep my college scooter?

A: College scooters have folding systems. You can easily fold them and keep them anywhere because they occupy very little space.

Final Thoughts

When shopping for a college scooter, we recommend that you opt for our best overall scooter, HUDORA Adult Folding Kick Scooter because it gives you more comfort and speed than many of its competitors.

If you are on a fixed budget, then our best value college scooter is the MONODEAL Adjustable Kick Scooter for Adults. It has all the necessary features you need in a quality college scooter.