Best HVLP Spray Guns: Execute Exceptional Paint Jobs

The spray gun does not provide a flawless finish compared to other models in the same category. The hose disconnects at times or drags across surfaces, making your work more difficult.

A carry handle makes it easy to move around the working area. The 13-foot hose wraps neatly around the base for easy transport and storage. A push-and-click system lets you change spray patterns. The spray gun is powered by a 650-watt turbine to provide adequate power.

This is a great spray paint solution for DIY projects and medium-scale commercial paint jobs. You can use it with viscous latex paint as long as you thin the paint to fit the cap.

Additional tips may be expensive. The lid is designed to pop on rather than screw-on, which may lead to leakage. The trigger mechanism needs more effort than usual to operate.

It comes with a 1 mm tip that is suitable for most home painting projects. Its 600 cc aluminum cap holds enough paint to cover fairly large surfaces. You can use different tips for different paint viscosities. The spray gun is easy to disassemble and also easy to clean.

This spray gun makes the best use of all the paint you put in the can. It is lightweight, and you can use it for large-scale projects without experiencing hand strain.

The nozzle might clog if you use thicker paint. You may have to water down the paint. The spray gun produces noticeable noise. It only comes with one air cap, so you have to buy other air caps separately.

The M-Model spray gun allows you to use a bottom feed cap or a gravity feed cap. The interchangeable air cap sizes deliver great results with different viscous paints. The spray gun’s ergonomic handle minimizes hand strain when you’re working for long periods of time.

This spray gun lets you choose the spray pattern and delivers a smooth, non-bleed finish on surfaces. Its 25-foot Hi-Flex hose with an air control valve improves paint economy.

Tips

Do not allow any paint to dry on the nozzle. Not only does this ruin the paint consistency, but it also damages the compressor as air cannot escape freely. Make sure you disassemble your spray gun and properly clean it after use.

Before starting a paint job, use the spray gun on a disposable surface. This helps ensure you have the right technique, the right coverage, and the right consistency for the best results.

Take precautionary measures before you start spray painting. Wear a face mask, gloves, and protective clothing. You may not know it, but atomized paint can easily get inside your body and cause health issues.

FAQs

Q: Why do I get orange peel finish using a spray gun?

A: An orange peel finish is the result of poor atomization in the spray gun. For a remedy, increase the air pressure to the recommended parameters (provided by the spray gun manufacturer). You can also thin the paint or try a different tip.

Q: How do I minimize runs on a spray gun?

A: Paint runs will ruin the consistency of your paint job. Runs are typically caused by too much liquid or inadequate air. To make sure you have the right consistency, get the right tip, set the air volume to the desired capacity, and test the spray gun on a tester surface.

Q: How do I know how much air pressure to apply on a spray gun?

A: The air pressure is usually indicated on the air cap. However, if you can achieve the desired results with a lower pressure than what’s indicated, you’ll end up saving on fluid while covering the same surface area.

Final Thoughts

The Fuji Semi-PRO 2 HVLP Spray System is a highly-rated product for home use if you want to spray paint different surfaces with exceptional results. We also give the Graco-Sharpe FX-3000 Spray Gun a thumbs up for its excellent spraying capabilities. If you choose either one, be sure to get additional air caps to be well-equipped for any spray paint job.