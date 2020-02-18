Bentley’s Extended Warranty Provides Continued Protection

Going with a factory extended warranty is a good option for basic protection, but you can get more and save more with an Endurance extended warranty. Offering more comprehensive coverage on repairs and services that OEM warranties list in exclusions, an Endurance warranty actually provides the type of coverage many disappointed vehicle owners assume automakers just include automatically. Best of all, an Endurance plan isn’t limited by a vehicle’s mileage or age, so you can cover your vehicle no matter what.

You can also apply for an extension of the extended warranty plan. You must submit an application with a fee one month prior to when the current coverage ends. The company determines eligibility based on the age of the vehicle and “other requirements.”

Additional coverage under a Bentley extended warranty plan includes roadside assistance. This service gets you moving if you’re stranded, whether in a parking lot, on the roadside, at home or at the office. These programs generally include towing, jump-starting a battery, and changing a deflated tire. Bentley roadside assistance is available for the length of the warranty and unlimited mileage on cars up to 10 years old.

The powertrain warranty does not include belts or coolant hoses or wear items like brakes, tires, and spark plugs. As with bumper-to-bumper coverage, the powertrain coverage falls within the same time limits the company extends to you in its registration letter and for unlimited mileage on cars up to 10 years old.

The powertrain warranty covers all Bentley parts and labor if something goes wrong with the powertrain components. The powertrain parts include the engine, transmission, and any other components that assist in getting the power from the engine to the wheels. Typically, this means axles, drive shafts, and transaxles.

The Bentley factory extended warranty excludes wearing items like tires, brake pads, spark plugs, and windshield wipers. It also excludes any parts that are part of a recall and exterior items subject to wear, such as trim and paint.

The Bentley extended warranty covers all factory-installed assemblies and parts, whether they were manufactured by Bentley or not. For example, it includes components like the factory-installed alternator and also items like software, seat belts, and rearview mirrors. The warranty is for a time period that Bentley determines (after you submit an application) and for unlimited mileage on cars up to 10 years old.

You can purchase a Bentley extended warranty (also called an extended service program or extended service contract) for your pre-owned Bentley once the factory warranty expires. The company covers the vehicle for unlimited mileage on cars up to 10 years old. The company determines the length of the warranty coverage after you submit an application and it issues a registration letter.

What We Like

The warranty is for unlimited mileage, which means it covers even older vehicles, those up to 10 years old. Extended warranty services can be performed by any authorized Bentley dealer anywhere in the world. This helps travelers and local owners alike.

This warranty is transferable, too. So if you sell the vehicle while it is still covered in the extended warranty period, the new buyer can take advantage of the plan (a $50 transfer fee is required). Another good thing about this extended warranty is that roadside assistance is included. This helps prevent worries and allows you to continue on your journey if your car has problems.

In addition, it’s nice that you can purchase an extension on the extended warranty if you are eligible. This gives you even more protection.

What We Don’t Like

While it is a good thing that Bentley certified technicians must perform any necessary repairs with Bentley parts, it is also limiting. For any repairs you do or that your local mechanic does, you cannot seek reimbursement under this extended warranty.

The Bentley motors extended warranty also specifically states it does not cover any parts used in a recall that are installed on the car. It also does not cover any parts or assemblies that have inherent problems. This applies to parts that have a design flaw. If the company determines a part or assembly is not functioning properly because it is poorly designed, Bentley’s extended warranty will not cover it.

Other items this warranty does not cover are paint problems, inside or outside trim parts, upholstery issues, and other items one might consider normal wear and tear. You must pay to have these items fixed or repaired even if you have a Bentley extended warranty.

FAQs

Q. Does this warranty cover accidents?

A. No. The warranty only covers replacement costs on factory-installed parts and assemblies. Your auto insurance should cover damage and injuries from accidents.

Q. When does coverage begin with Bentley’s extended warranty?

A. It begins after the regular factory warranty runs out, which is after three years/unlimited miles.

Q. Can I cancel an extended warranty if I need to?

A. Yes. Speak to a manager, usually the finance manager, at the dealership where you purchased the extended warranty. He or she will provide you with a cancellation form and information about refunds.

Is Bentley’s Extended Warranty Worth It?

We can recommend a Bentley extended warranty because it helps provide an important item that you can purchase with money: peace of mind.

Bentley’s extended warranty includes unlimited mileage, coverage for a specified time (determined by Bentley after you apply for the extended warranty), roadside assistance, and the ability to extend the extended warranty if needed.

The extended warranty covers all factory-installed parts and part assemblies, and you can purchase this warranty on a car up to 10 years old. If something goes wrong, any Bentley dealership can service the car. The warranty is transferable, so if you sell the vehicle, the new owner can also take advantage of the extended warranty.

While the warranty covers replacement parts and labor for factory-installed parts, it does not cover wear items like brake pads and tires, nor does it cover the paint, upholstery, or trim parts. Also not covered are recall parts and parts that have inherent design issues.

For extra security and additional feel-good experience with your Bentley, we don’t think you can go wrong by purchasing an extended warranty plan.

