Best Portable Wheelchair Ramps: Quick, Easy, and Safe Assistance

Not recommended for more than one step as the angle gets steeper. Has some sharp edges. Can be a bit heavy to carry.

Portable singlefold ramp comes with portability features, such as a travel bag and a carry handle for easy storage, handling, and transporting. Made of durable and lightweight aluminum. Can carry a maximum weight of 600 pounds. Perforated slots serve as its anti-slip feature by keeping water off the ramp. Best for transporting mobility scooters.

Weighing only 1.37 pounds, the Drive Medical Single Fold Portable Wheelchair Scooter is made of durable and lightweight gun metal that can withstand a maximum weight of 600 pounds.

Angle is a bit steep. Wheelchair has a tendency to get stuck on it. A longer option would make this an even better choice.

Great for doorways that swing in and thresholds. Can carry a maximum weight of 600 pounds. Its grooved, high-traction surface is also a non-slip surface. Easy to install. Made of lightweight aluminum, giving it a durable construction. Secures in place.

Available for an affordable price, the Prairie View Industries Threshold Ramp is a four-pound lightweight aluminum ramp that is handy for everyday indoor use.

Still a bit heavy even if it packs small and even with its carrying handle and bag. Telescopic pieces are made of plastic. Edges are a bit sharp.

Includes a carry bag for easy carrying. Easy to set up. Ramp for SUVs. Has a carrying handle. Soft nylon handle provides firm grip. Has super slip-resistant surface. 600-pound weight capacity.

Tips

If you are on a tight budget, choose a folding ramp. They are the cheapest among all the types of portable mobility ramps available. However, if you have the luxury to splurge on a wheelchair ramp, you can select any type of ramp that best suits your needs and taste.

To ensure safety while trying to make your way up a ramp, have a professional teach you some power chair driving and navigation techniques. You must never attempt to use the ramp on your own without doing this.

If you are the one in a wheelchair, consider hiring a helper or a caregiver to help you navigate your way up a ramp. You will not need a helper or a caregiver for a long time; it may only be just until you get the hang of controlling your wheelchair.

To find the best portable ramp, try practicing over ramps with different inclines, and practice until you feel comfortable with each incline. This will help you check whether it is slip-resistant. Wheelchair ramps double as a suitcase ramp, so practice getting your luggage up and down the ramp while you are at it.

Going up and down a wheelchair ramp can be tricky. It takes a lot of practice and experimentation to come up with a technique that works best. However, these two tips can help you get started: Going up a ramp requires focus and determination on going forward, and going down requires a slow stop.

FAQs

Q: How do I choose the right wheelchair ramp length?

A: Choose the longest ramp you can find that fits your space, ability to lift or store it, and your budget. Longer ramps produce less gradient. They also make it easier and safer for you to get a wheelchair up and down the ramp.

Q: Are there any regulations that dictate the gradient I need to achieve with my wheelchair ramp?

A: Permanent ramp gradients are normally 1:15 or 15 inches of ramp for every inch of rise. However, space restrictions may render this recommended gradient impractical for portable wheelchair ramps.

Q: What does the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) require of wheelchair ramps?

A: Some features that the ADA requires concerning wheelchair ramps are a maximum slope of 1:12, a width of at least 36 inches, top and bottom landings that are as wide as the ramp itself, handrails or guardrails, and cross slopes.

Final Thoughts

Our best overall portable wheelchair ramp is the Ruedamann 8' Adjustable Portable Wheelchair Ramp due to its super skid-resistant surface that makes moving someone on a wheelchair safe. However, if you are on a budget, you can go for a cheaper alternative, the Prairie View Industries Threshold Ramp. It may be cheaper but its features, especially its non-skid surface, will make you think otherwise.