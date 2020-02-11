Best Bumper Stickers: Personalize Your Vehicle

Some users have received stickers that look faded. While the 5 inch by 5 inch sticker is fine, the mini decals are not perforated, so you may need to use a knife to cut them out.

While the manufacturer isn't affiliated with Star Wars, the sticker resembles baby Yoda from the Disney series The Mandalorian. Many users think it's adorable, and it's true to color and size expectations.

This die-cut decal is of high quality and printed on removable vinyl. It features UV protection and is easy to install. It can also be used on windows, laptops, and other flat surfaces.

The phrase may make certain drivers get even closer to your bumper to read it. The sticker may also cause some people to give you a single-finger salute.

This sticker lets all drivers around you know that "The Closer You Get, The Slower I Go." The sticker is heavy-duty and good quality. Some users claim it even prevents people from tailgating.

This professionally printed bumper sticker is made of UV- and water-resistant vinyl material that will not fade, crack, or peel. It is also long-lasting.

Bumper Planet Bumper Sticker - The Closer You Get, The Slower I Go

The sticker only comes in black and white and is not appropriate unless you have a four-legged friend.

This sticker is made for dog lovers. It proudly displays the phrase, "Be The Person Your Dog Thinks You Are" alongside a paw print. It's not political or offensive.

This sticker is made in the United States by a family-owned company. It is 3 by 9 inches and is an original design. It comes with a money-back guarantee.

American Vinyl Be The Person Your Dog Thinks You are Bumper Sticker

All of our reviews are based on market research, expert input, and practical experience with each product we include. This way, we offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.

Tips

Plan ahead. Determine where you want to put the sticker and apply it once. If you have to remove it and put it in another spot, it will lose some of its adhesion.

Clean the bumper or other surface areas first to remove dust and dirt. Use warm soap and water, let the area dry, and then put the sticker on the spot you choose.

Try to avoid any bubbles or ripples when you apply the bumper sticker since these will make it wear out faster. It's best to put a sticker on a smooth surface rather than a rough-textured spot so it will last longer.

FAQs

Q: Will bumper stickers ruin my car’s paint?

A: Make sure to use decals that are specifically designed as bumper stickers and aren't regular paper stickers. Also, remove the sticker carefully so you don't take the paint off with it. Peel slowly, and use a hairdryer if necessary. Do not use something sharp like a razor blade.

Q: How do I fix bubbles on a sticker?

A: Heat the sticker for about a minute with a hairdryer to soften the adhesive. Then press the bubbles towards the edge of the sticker.

Q: What type of bumper sticker should I get?

A: That’s entirely up to you. However, some bumper stickers are very polarizing and may upset other drivers. If that doesn’t bother you, then express yourself as you like.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best bumper sticker is the American Vinyl Be The Person Your Dog Thinks You are Bumper Sticker. It’s a feel-good sticker that expresses your love for your four-legged, tail-wagging friend.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the Bumper Planet Bumper Sticker - The Closer You Get, The Slower I Go.