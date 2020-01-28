Best Car Lifts: Work Under Your Car Safely and Comfortably

Some users complain that the instruction manual is not clear. Also, its wheels are small and do not allow for turning.

Due to its lightweight feature, this kit is portable to ensure it can be used anywhere. Also, it is made of heavy-duty metal to ensure efficiency in lifting a variety of heavy vehicles. The kit is also easy to use and durable.

With a maximum weight capacity of 7,000 pounds and a lifting height of close to eight inches, this kit can handle light trucks and SUVs. It features automatic safety lock bars that function automatically when the lift starts to ascend.

This hoist kit requires a high operating voltage. Also, you need to have a forklift to unload it from the carrier truck.

This kit is CE certified to confirm its safety. Its base is stiffened for added safety and stability. To ensure more safety and efficiency, it features double point safety lock release, automatic arm lock restraints, and door guard rubber.

This is an economical two-post car lift with a maximum capacity of 10,000 pounds to ensure safe heavy truck lifting. Its construction features heavy-duty and thick steel for added strength and durability.

This kit is very heavy when unloading it from the delivery truck. It also takes a lot of time to assemble.

The lift comes with different trays to ensure it can also be used as a storage kit. It is also made with high-grade metal and black finish for strength and resistance to corrosion. This kit is easy to install and portable, thanks to the included caster kit.

This lift kit has an overall length of 175 inches and a height of 84 inches to ensure it can lift long vehicles for comfortable servicing. It features four posts for added strength, so it can lift heavy trucks up to 8,000 pounds.

Tips

When buying a lift, consider the total weight of the car you intend to lift. Never exceed the weight capacity of the lift to prevent it from collapsing when you are underneath.

Another important factor to consider is the anti-sliding mechanism of the lift. Go for a lift that has an auto-lock mechanism when ascending and a lock bar mechanism when descending. This feature ensures your safety as well as the safety of your car.

Ensure you buy a lift that is easy to install and use. The instructions to install, lock, and lift should be clear and easy to follow to avoid mistakes and accidents.

It is important to read and understand the instructions clearly before using your car lift.

FAQs

Q: Which type of lift do I need to lift my cars?

A: The type of lift you need depends on the types of cars you have and the weight of each car. If you own small cars of equal length, then you can go for a scissor-style lift of about 6,000 pounds capacity. On the other hand, if you have a variety of vehicles, like trucks and SUVs, a more powerful lift, like the two-post or four-post lift, is preferable.

Q: How do I maintain my car lift?

A: Most car lifts do not require a lot of maintenance, but they may require servicing and regular inspections. The most recommended maintenance is topping up the hydraulic fluid if its level falls as well as checking for leaks and corrosion.

Q: How thick should the garage concrete be before installing a lift?

A: This depends mainly on the total weight capacity of the car you intend to lift. However, many professionals recommend a minimum thickness of four inches for a concrete floor to prevent collapsing.

Final Thoughts

We recommend the TRIUMPH NSS-8 4 Post Storage Service Lift as the best lift on the market. It is durable, strong, and can be used as a lift when servicing or as a storage unit.

However, for a cheaper option, we recommend the APlusLift Two Post Overhead Auto Hoist Clear Floor Car Lift. It is also long-lasting, safe to use, and very efficient.