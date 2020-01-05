Best LVLP Spray Guns: Get an Even and Well-Sprayed Surface

It is compatible with a 3HP air compressor only. The trigger tends to get hard to press when using thick paint.

It is a stainless steel construction, making it sturdy and durable. Also, its parts are easily detachable, making it super easy to clean. What’s more, its design prevents paint spillage, thus saving you money.

This model has a fully adjustable fan pattern control design for customized use on any surface. It features a 1.8mm nozzle and 50-60psi operating pressure for fast application during heavy coatings. Additionally, it has a wide range of applications, including car body and woodworking jobs.

This unit flakes off, so you need to be careful when cleaning it. Also, this machine is not suitable for complete re-sprays.

Most parts of this gun are made of aluminum to ensure it’s lightweight and durable. It also features an ergonomic handle for extended comfortable use. Additionally, it ensures precise painting, thus minimizing waste.

This spray gun features a working pressure of 44-58 PSI and can attain maximum pressure of 60 PSI for super-efficient spraying. Its swivel cup ensures the gun can be rotated to spray the hard-to-reach places. Also, it offers a great air control system to control your paint.

This machine does not work well with latex wall paints. Some users have reported that this machine tends to clog, especially when using thicker paint.

It is optimized for even size paint particles to deliver an even spray. Also, it is lightweight for easy and tireless handling. The kit comes with three cleaning brushes for easy cleaning after use.

This is one of the best kits on the market, and it can be used for automotive painting, carpentry painting, and many other projects. It features two spray guns that require 2.1 SCFM and 0.7 SCFM at 40 PSI for fast and efficient usage. The kit is designed to reduce waste for maximum efficiency.

Tips

LVLP spray guns can be very hard to maintain, depending on the brand, so look for a model that is easy to use and maintain. Sprayers should be cleaned regularly, and failure to do so will reduce their lifespan.

Heavy-duty spray guns are very tedious; therefore, you need to choose something that is lightweight and easy to work with. Avoid heavy machines to ensure extended hours of painting without getting tired.

The most recommended spray guns are those made of aluminum because they are lightweight, sturdy, and corrosion-resistant. Also, these types of sprayers do not need a lot of maintenance.

FAQs

Q: How long does an LVLP spray gun last?

A: If you want a durable spray gun, buy one built with high-quality and corrosion-resistant materials. A great sprayer can last up to 10 years if properly maintained.

Q: What is the main disadvantage of an LVLP spray gun?

A: The main shortcoming is dripping, which can cause a mess. If the drip is small, you might not realize it until later. The most common dripping area is the nozzle. Luckily, there are drip-proof spray guns that have systems to get rid of extra paint.

Q: How do I take care of my LVLP spray gun?

A: First, avoid jerking the trigger, as this may cause trigger jams. Also, avoid screwing the connectors to maximum tightness because it may stress the connectors and other parts of the sprayer. Finally, ensure you clean your gun after use.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick for the best LVLP spray guns is the Campbell Hausfeld Paint Spray Gun Kit, Gravity Feed. It is durable, lightweight, and has a variety of applications.

If you want a budget-friendly option that is still efficient and long-lasting, then consider the SPRAYIT SP-352 Gravity Feed Spray Gun.