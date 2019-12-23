Best Scooter Luggage: Cruise Around the Airport in Style

If you want to make traveling a little easier and a lot more fun, you may want to invest in a luggage scooter. The great thing about this type of suitcase is that it isn't just for kids. Both children and adults can glide around the airport or train station without worrying about carrying a bag. Check out some of the best luggage scooters in our buying guide below.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

One issue with this product is it may be difficult to turn. It is also a little heavy and can be hard to open and close.

The scooter itself is strong and safe, and it is made of anti-scratch and waterproof materials. It's check-in friendly and features multiple compartments inside.

This adult-sized luggage scooter features a full aluminum frame, non-slip textured handle, and portable brakes on the bottom to control your speed.

The telescoping handle may jam after a short period of use. Also, the zipper may prematurely fail, and it may be a little smaller than you expect.

It features a secure, integrated deck that easily folds away and locks into place. It provides a sturdy but soft ride that resists impact.

This shark-designed luggage scooter for kids has a capacity of 25 liters. It's easy to store in an overhead compartment and includes stable steering for safety.

One downside is the luggage is a little more expensive than some of its rivals. Designed for children.

The luggage is lightweight and easy for toddlers and small children to ride on or pull. The exterior is water- and scratch-resistant, and the wheels roll smoothly. It's also easy to steer, and the scooter folds and locks into place.

This robot-style scooter luggage is TSA-approved and meets all domestic and international size requirements. It comes with a one-year warranty and features light-up LED wheels. It measures 13.5 by 8 by 19.5 inches.

Tips

Look for luggage that is able to withstand a lot of use. It should also be designed in a way that easily fits into an overhead bin should you decide to take it with you on the plane.

Think about storage capacity if you’re considering a luggage scooter. It tends to be a bit smaller than traditional luggage.

Check out the luggage warranty. Longer warranties are better because they will cover repairs and parts for a longer period of time. Most don’t provide complete replacements.

FAQs

Q: Can I use a luggage scooter at the airport and in train stations?

A: If you check your bag, you can use a luggage scooter. However, you must make sure the luggage scooter meets carry-on dimensions if you decide to take it on the plane. The same rules typically apply to train travel but contact your train station in advance to make sure.

Q: Are luggage scooters for both kids and adults?

A: Yes. Both children and adults can use luggage scooters, but they are particularly appealing for kids because they are fun and enable them to keep up with their families.

Q: Is scooter luggage durable?

A: Yes. It is designed to be long-lasting and to take a moderate amount of abuse. It is usually built with an aluminum frame and polycarbonate plastic.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best scooter luggage is the Kiddie Totes 19” Hardshell Carry-on Scooter Suitcase. It features fun designs and light-up LED wheels and is easy for toddlers and small children to use.

For a slightly less expensive option, consider the ZincFlyte Flyte Kids Luggage Scooter 18".