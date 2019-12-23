Best Automotive Paint Guns: Give Your Car a Brand New Look

A car is probably one of the most valuable possessions one can own, so giving it a fresh look with eye-catching colors is a great idea. For amazing results, you need the right automotive spray gun. If you are not an expert in painting, choosing the right automotive spray gun can be very confusing. To help you make an informed decision, we have reviewed the best automotive paint guns on the market.

Some customers reported that the sprayer tends to overspray when the spray controller is not adjusted correctly. It is a bit on the expensive side.

It requires minimum effort to clean. Besides that, it is resistant to clogging. Also, it has tires that make it easy to move around with it. The pressure levels can easily be adjusted for controlled spraying. It features a flexible suction tube that allows you to spray directly from a paint bucket.

This machine has an adjustable paint controller that gives you optimum control of the spray for excellent results. Its stainless steel piston pump makes it easy for you to spray unthinned paint at high pressure.

This paint sprayer tends to consume a lot of electricity. It has a low flow rate.

It is easy to assemble, making it very user-friendly. Cleaning this machine requires minimal effort. It can be used in three different spray patterns (horizontal, vertical, and circular). Its control knob is easily adjustable for controlling the flow of paint.

The REXBETI uses 500 watts of power, to offer a precise spray, creating a superior and smooth finish. It features a 6.6-foot long power cord for more effortless movement in a large workspace.

Some customers have reported that the attached hose becomes very loose over time. The nozzle needs to be unclogged regularly for efficient functioning.

It is constructed with durable material to ensure years of service. It is very easy to clean and requires little maintenance. It is lightweight and, combined with its ergonomic handle, ensures easy handling. It is fitted with a nicely positioned air control valve, which prevents overspray and bounce-back.

This professional paint gun features a precise fan that can easily be adjusted to help you in controlling the rate of paint flow, giving your car a fantastic finish. The finishing nozzle is appropriately designed to deliver better results than other manual options.

Tips

Nozzles are essential components of a paint sprayer because they determine how the paint will flow. They come in different sizes. Small nozzles are more accurate than larger ones, so check the size before buying.

Cleaning the machine after using it is extremely important. Choose paint sprayers with detachable parts as they are easier to clean. A machine that is easy to clean will save you time.

Check the size of the sprayer. Though you may not need to transport the paint sprayer for long distances, you might be required to move it a little bit. While heavy-duty systems tend to be bulky, most of them come with wheels for easy transportation.

FAQs

Q: What is an automotive paint gun, and how does it work?

A: An automotive paint gun looks like a regular paint gun, but is designed for painting cars. It operates through the atomization process, which converts liquid paint into small drops. The small drops then form a fine mist that runs through a nozzle. The formed mist colors the intended area.

Q: Do sprayers use more paint?

A: The amount of paint you will use depends on the sprayer you have. It is recommended to purchase 30 percent more paint to be on the safe side. Rollers typically need less paint than an airless paint sprayer.

Q: Do paint sprayers use batteries?

A: Most paint sprayers do not use batteries. Instead, they function when connected to an electrical output. That’s why they come with long power cords for effortless movement while working.

Final Thoughts

For the best automotive paint gun, theFuji 2203G Gravity HVLP Spray System tops the list for its durable construction, impressive results, and user-friendliness.

If you are searching for a cheaper paint sprayer, theREXBETI HVLP Home Electric Spray Gun is a great option. It comes at an affordable price, offers three spray designs, and is easy to use and clean.