Best Cordless Electric Chainsaws: Cut Wood Quickly and Efficiently

The ease of cutting wood has evolved a great deal over the years. Nowadays, you can cut down firewood to stock for the winter quickly and tirelessly, thanks to the electric chainsaw. This powerful tool eliminates the tedious use of axes and machetes in felling trees. Therefore, whether you are a professional logger, or you are just trimming some branches in your yard, you need this resourceful machine. In this guide, we have reviewed the best three electric chainsaws on the market.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

The bar oil tends to leak from the saw and this might destroy the provided casing. Also, its tension mechanism is made of plastic.

Its design ensures less wear and tear for an extended lifespan. The ergonomic design ensures comfortable handling. It features an electronic chain brake and low kickbacks for enhanced safety.

This 16-inch Greenworks Chainsaw uses a 40V lithium-ion battery to deliver more torque and power for large task requirements. It features a brushless motor for enhanced torque delivery with minimal vibrations.

This tool is not suitable for large tasks that require a lot of power. Its battery drains fast, while its oiler does not always function properly.

This unit features a tool-free blade tension system for quick and easy adjustments. It ensures low vibrations for smooth, fast, and safe cutting. It also features a hands-free oiling system for easy lubrication.

For a pocket-friendly chainsaw, consider the 10-inch BLACK+DECKER. It features a 20V lithium-ion battery that delivers enough power while offering longer running time and longer lifespan.

The bar oil leaks and requires constant attention. It’s not suitable for large tasks that require high torque.

It features low kickback Oregon Bar and chain for smooth and safe cutting. Tool-free chain tensioning and bar tightening knob make for easy adjustments. It has a compact and lightweight design for easy handling. This chainsaw produces minimal noise.

The 12-inch DEWALT cordless chainsaw comes with a 20V lithium-ion battery to ensure maximum power in medium tasks. It features a super-efficient brushless motor for maximized run time and enhanced life.

Tips

Ensure you buy the right chainsaw that suits your task requirements. For example, light home tasks require smaller chainsaws, while professional logging needs a more powerful chainsaw.

Consider the weight and the design of a chainsaw before buying. Ensure the unit is lightweight and features an ergonomic handle design for comfortable handling.

Although most cordless chainsaws require little maintenance, you need to check your machine before any task. Ensure that the chain tension is correct and the battery is fully charged to enhance efficiency and extend the lifespan of your unit.

FAQs

Q: What is a cordless electric chainsaw?

A: A cordless electric chainsaw is an upgrade from an older gas-powered saw model. Instead of using gasoline, this chainsaw is powered by a rechargeable battery to deliver the required power.

Q: Are cordless electric chainsaws safe to use?

A: Yes, they are safe if used properly. You must familiarize yourself with the machine before using it. Also, wear the right protective gear and ensure proper maintenance practices.

Q: How often should I sharpen my cordless electric chainsaw?

A: You should sharpen a cordless electric chainsaw anytime you notice a decline in performance. For example, if your chainsaw has a lot of kickbacks or it is generating chips instead of sawdust, it’s time to sharpen it.

Final Thoughts

We recommend the DEWALT Brushless Compact Cordless Chainsaw since it is ergonomic, lightweight, safe, and durable.

If you are looking for a budget-friendly device, the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Chainsaw should be your pick. It is easy to use, efficient, and durable.