Best Driving Gloves: Grip the Steering Wheel With Total Comfort

These top driving gloves will keep your hands comfortable on the steering wheel

PUBLISHED ON December 23, 2019

The right driving gloves not only make you look cool, but they also enhance your experience behind the wheel. They offer better grip and control of the steering wheel, thereby enhancing your safety. In addition, driving gloves provide warmth in colder temperatures and help to protect the surface of the steering wheel. For those who are interested in buying a stylish and practical new pair, here are our picks for the best driving gloves.

Suvajit Banerjee
    ELMA Nappa Leather Driving Gloves
    Summary
    A popular choice, these driving gloves offer great quality at a reasonable price. The soft leather is extremely comfortable and long-lasting. It also offers a good grip and provides sufficient warmth.
    Pros
    The high-quality Italian leather comes with multiple lining choices, including fleece, wool, and cashmere. The design is touchscreen- and texting-compatible. The overall fit and finish are of premium grade.
    Cons
    These gloves are not ideal for warm climates, nor are they suited for temperatures well below freezing. The fit might be an issue for people with large hands.
    VBG VBIGER Winter Gloves
    Summary
    These stretchy and double-layered gloves offer both style and warmth. The anti-slip palms make them good for driving, work, and sports. The snug fit offers extended comfort.
    Pros
    The combination of jacquard fabric and a soft fleece lining makes these gloves both fashionable and comfortable. The touchscreen-compatible fabric adds to its utility. The pocket-friendly price provides an additional edge.
    Cons
    The design is not in line with traditional driving gloves. They are not ideal for very cold weather. The seams on the inner surface may cause some discomfort.
    Pratt and Hart Traditional Leather Driving Gloves
    Summary
    These traditionally styled gloves are crafted from fine-grain leather, making them comfortable right out of the box. They offer a good grip and can also be used effectively on touch screens.
    Pros
    The elastic wrist gripper keeps the fit snug. The knuckle holes offer additional grip, comfort, and flexibility. These gloves are well-suited for warm climates.
    Cons
    The inner surface tends to leave residue on the hands. Finding the right fit can be a challenge. Without an inner lining, they are not ideal for use in cold weather.

Tips

  • Consider buying leather gloves. Gloves that are made from soft leather often offer better grip and enough durability to withstand daily driving conditions.
  • When choosing your driving gloves, it is best to choose gloves that do not offer a very tight fit and are comfortable enough for long drives.
  • Knuckle cutouts prevent sweat buildup by allowing airflow inside the gloves. They also offer your hands more flexibility while gripping the steering wheel.
  •  If you do not want to take off the gloves very often, make sure that they are compatible with touchscreens or select a fingerless design.

FAQs

Q: How do I find the right size when buying gloves?

A: The best way to check the size is by trying them on. However, if you’re shopping online, you can measure your hands with a tape measure and follow the sizing guidelines provided by the seller.

Q: Do driving gloves need to have a lining?

A: An inner lining of polyester, wool, or cashmere adds to the overall comfort of the gloves. But if you spend most of your time in warm weather, unlined gloves will keep your hands cooler.

Q: Are most driving gloves waterproof?

A: Leather driving gloves will absorb moisture, but some other modern materials may offer waterproof features. Check the item specifications to find out whether they can handle water effectively.

Final Thoughts

For a combination of leather coupled with a comfortable lining, choose the ELMA Nappa Leather Driving Gloves. For a pocket-friendly option that offers versatility, the VBG VBIGER Winter Gloves are a good option.

