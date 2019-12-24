Best Tactical Pens: Be Prepared to Defend Yourself

The push-button mechanism tends to stick now and then. The pocket clip is not very strong. Expensive.

Machined steel body ensures durability. Stainless steel pocket clip for easy carrying. Compact and portable. Easy to use and maneuver. Ergonomic design for a secure grip. Impact-resistant and ideal for outdoor use. The ink cartridge works in any weather conditions, both dry and wet. Refillable.

Gerber Impromptu is an excellent option for those who need a heavy-duty tactical pen. It's one of those instruments that can withstand quite a lot of abuse and provides smooth performance. A ballpoint pen and a self-defense tool with a glass breaker tip.

The aluminum body feels heavy when writing. The cap tends to loosen rather quickly. It falls off when turned upside down.

A classy writing utensil built to last. Made of anti-rust aircraft aluminum. The anti-slip surface ensures a firm and secure grip. Easily switches between self-defense and writing tool. Nylon belt sheath and an extra ink cartridge included in the package. Simple refills. Lifetime warranty.

This is a handy survival tool you can use for a wide range of situations. It's a self-defense weapon, a writing pen, and a glass breaker. The compact design allows for easy use. Ideal for both professionals and civilians. A lot of extra features, such as a matte black finish.

Difficult to take quick notes with it. Heavier than regular pens, so it requires more effort when writing. Pricey.

The pen is made of aircraft-grade aluminum for more strength and durability. It's ideal for demanding conditions and daily use. It writes smoothly and works well in any weather. Compact and lightweight. Comfortable grip. Carbide tip and LED flashlight. One-year warranty.

If you need a multi-tool you can use as a weapon and a writing pen, we recommend TakeFlight. It's a self-defense tool with an integrated glass breaker. Used by many professionals such as military pilots, Navy SEALs, and others. Excellent addition to your tactical gear.

Tips

Although you don't need to know martial arts to use a survival pen, you should still do your research. Practice some hits with the pen and watch videos on breaking glass. You want to know how and where to strike in case of an emergency.

Make sure to hold a tactical pen properly. You should use what is called an icepick grip (reverse grip), a technique used in close range knife-fighting. This way, you'll have more control over the tool and cause more damage.

For a self-defense situation, bluffing is the best idea. You should avoid engaging in a fight if you can. Some tactical pens look intimidating. If you show a glimpse of the weapon to attackers, they might give up for an easier target. Calculate the odds in every situation, because bluffing goes both ways.

A survival pen has a writing end that comes handy in daily and life-threatening situations. Make sure to pick a durable one for your tactical gear. It should have a quality pen cartridge that won't stop writing in critical moments.

FAQs

Q: What is a tactical pen?

A: Tactical pens are part of everyday carry gear, suitable for writing and self-defense purposes, as well as survival experiences. A tactical pen is a reliable instrument you can use to defend yourself from attackers when you're out of other weapons. It's more durable than a regular pen, with a high-quality ink cartridge that can work in any weather, including rain.

Q: Why should I use one?

A: Most people opt for self-defense pens because of their size. They come in handy in situations where you can't bring a handgun, knife, or other weapons with you. Also, pens usually don't cause lethal damage, which is what most people want to avoid when confronting attackers.

Q: Are tactical pens allowed on planes?

A: No, because they are perceived as weapons that can be dangerous to others. TSA will confiscate your tactical pen, and you could be issued a criminal summons.

Final Thoughts

The TakeFlight Tactical Pen is an excellent option for those who need a multipurpose tool that can withstand a lot of abuse and weather threats.

For an inexpensive option, take a look at The Atomic Bear SWAT Tactical Pen, a lighter version that also proves to be very useful.