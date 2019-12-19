Best Caulking Guns: Seal Joints Between Surfaces Seamlessly

At times, your home develops cracks which might let in pests or interfere with your heating and cooling system. To get rid of these cracks, you need the best caulk or sealant. However, applying this caulk becomes another problem due to its high adhesive properties. Luckily, there is a tool that can help you apply it smoothly and seamlessly—the caulking gun. Here we have reviewed several of the best caulking guns on the market to aid in selection.

More expensive than other models. Also, it is a bit heavy and its efficiency deteriorates over time.

This tool features Albion's Double-Gripping Plate technology for enhanced durability. It handles high viscosity, and ticker materials easily. It gets into tight places and it is easy to use.

This caulking gun features a thrust ratio of 26:1 and uses 1/10 gallon cartridges for efficient use with many sealants. Its half-cradle carriage holds and rotates the cartridges to ensure convenience during application. Its ergonomic handle ensures comfortable and efficient dispensing.

It is difficult to load and its trigger is stiff. Its thrust ratio is low and therefore not suitable for extended use.

Its rod retracts automatically after every pull to prevent dripping. Its handle and trigger are ergonomic for comfortable handling. Also, it requires less force and it is very quiet.

With just a few dollars you will own this hardy gadget. It uses 1/10 gallon cartridges and has a thrust ratio of 10:1 to ensure seamless use with low viscosity sealants. It also has a built-in seal puncture tool and a spout cutter.

Some users say that the tool has a dipping problem. It is also pricey and a bit heavy for extended use.

It features a smooth pressure rod for easy, quieter, and hassle-free caulking. It has multiple applications and it is easy to use. It features all-steel construction with a zinc alloy handle and trigger for enhanced durability.

With a thrust ratio of 18:1, this gun is efficient for use with butyl acrylic, asphalt, cement, and adhesives. It features a steel revolving frame that allows barrel rotation, for easy and clean caulking around corners.

Tips

To ensure clean caulking, ensure you purchase a tool with the dripless feature. Note that even a small drip can make a mess of your caulking area.

Your caulking gun should have smooth and even pressure to ensure a balanced application of the caulk. Also, ensure your gun has a pressure release system for dispensing the correct amount of sealant without waste.

To keep the caulking work simple and clean, go for a tool with a seal breaker and tube tip cutter. These two simple features will ensure your working area is less messy.

FAQs

Q: Why would I need a caulking gun?

A: Although you can apply caulk without a caulking gun, it is necessary to have this tool to make work easier, better-looking, and cleaner. A caulking gun can also help apply any sealant effectively to achieve waterproof surfaces and create the desired finish.

Q: What is the thrust ratio in a caulking gun?

A: This refers to the efficiency or the performance of a caulk gun. It shows how easily you can use your tool without excessive pressure on the trigger. The higher the ratio, the better the performance of the gun

Q: How do I maintain my caulking gun?

A: You can best maintain your caulking gun by cleaning it with a wet cloth and allowing it to dry before storing it in a cool dry place to prevent rusting. Also, ensure it is lubricated properly if it is manual.

Final Thoughts

We recommend the Newborn Super Smooth Rod Revolving Frame Caulking Gun because it is efficient, easy to use, and durable.

For a pocket-friendly caulking gun, consider the Newborn Drip-Free Smooth Hex Rod Cradle Caulking Gun. It is efficient, ergonomic, lightweight, and does not drip.