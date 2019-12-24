Best 29-Inch Mountain Bikes: Get a Bike You Can Trust on the Trail

The seat may be too hard and narrow for some riders. Also, the pedals are known to strip the threads on the crank arm.

It is durable and comes with a limited lifetime warranty. It also has front and rear mechanical disc brakes for all-condition stopping power.

There have been complaints of the seat being uncomfortable and concerns that the entry-level Shimano gears aren’t very durable.

It is a modern bike with disc brakes and an air fork suspension with lockout. It also has double-wall alloy rims for added durability.

This alloy frame mountain bike has eight speeds, is handbuilt, and is very durable.

There have been complaints that it comes incorrectly assembled from the factory. The paint is also known to easily scratch.

It comes with built-in eyelets to mount fenders or a rear rack. It also has shock-absorbing forks with 100 mm of travel and mechanical disc brakes.

This aluminum bike comes in various sizes to suit most riders. It also comes partly assembled to make it easier for inexperienced riders to put it together.

Tips

When choosing a bike, pick one that fits your body size. The distance from the saddle to the bars (reach) and the distance from the mid-head tube to the center of the crank shouldn’t be too long.

Keep some money aside for accessories. Many riders upgrade the pedals to clipless or sticky pedals. In addition, you may also need good sunglasses and a backpack.

As with any machine, mountain bikes need maintenance and repairs, and you should at least have some essentials, such as a spare tube, pump, multi-tool, chain lube, and a patch kit.

FAQs

Q: Why is a 29-inch mountain bike better than smaller options?

A: Bikes with 29-inch wheels have taken the market by storm over the last few years. The main benefit of the larger wheels is that they can get over rocks and bumps more easily and can cover more distance per pedal revolution.

Q: What types of mountain bikes are available?

A: There are different bikes for different purposes, and while it’s possible to use one good bike for a number of uses, it’s best to get the one that suits your activities. The common types are enduro, trail, downhill, and cross country bikes.

Q: What are the differences between the different types of mountain bikes?

A: The main differences are the angles of the tubes as well as long and short wheelbases. Other differences include shock absorption, with some having front shock absorbers only and others having both front and rear shock absorbers. Some bikes have forks and no shock absorbers at all.

Final Thoughts

If you’re looking for a durable 29-inch mountain bike that’s at home on the road or the trail, you won’t go wrong with our top pick, the Raleigh Talus Mountain Bike.

The VilanoBlackjack Mountain Bike is a great budget-friendly alternative with many great features.