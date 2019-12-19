Best Bike Seats for Comfort: Reduce Pain During Long Rides

An uncomfortable bike seat can ruin your ride and cause you to opt for a car the next time you need to go somewhere. When selecting a bike seat for comfort, you need to consider your riding position and the size so that long rides aren’t unbearable. We’ve researched the best, most comfortable bike seats so that you don’t have to be constantly adjusting yourself mid-ride.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

If the seat is too wide for you, it’ll irritate the inside of your legs. The seat may make a creaking noise after regular use.

Perfect for larger frames; provides cushioning all over. You can choose a weather-resistant bike seat for outdoor use or an indoor one that’s designed for long use in the same position.

This bike seat is equipped with a dual-spring suspension to handle the impact of your rides. Once installed, this seat will remain in place and doesn’t move around as you ride your bike.

It might be too wide for those with a small body frame. It has a longer installation process than other products on this list.

Quilted for extra softness. Its waterproof cover makes it ideal to use in all weather conditions. It requires minimal maintenance.

Schwinn designed this bike seat to reduce any pressure during long bike rides. It also features outstanding shock absorption; you can travel over rough terrain with no discomfort.

This seat can lead to chafing on long rides. The Lycra cover is prone to rips and tears.

The seat comes with a clamp-style installation for convenient and quick use. It’s also waterproof and can be easily wiped down if wet.

This bike seat is very light, which helps to improve performance and won’t weigh down your bike. It’s equipped with padding for maximum comfort when regularly riding your bike.

Tips

If you sit upright when riding your bike, choose a cruiser bike seat. They are wide and fully padded to carry all of your weight on the seat.

If you ride slightly leaning forward, you don’t need a seat with as much padding. Opt for a sports model with an ergonomic design.

For a pro-riding position, such as hovering off the seat, choose a racing model. These have cutouts on the top surface to reduce their total weight and help you travel faster. They’re also narrow and lightly padded as you’ll spend most of your time off the seat.

FAQs

Q: What makes a bike seat uncomfortable?

A: There’s no universal answer since every biker has different measurements and different comfort preferences. In general, an uncomfortable bike seat is caused by an incorrect width. The seat’s material also influences your comfort level. A hard seat won’t cushion you.

Q: What are the grooves in a bike seat designed to do?

A: A bike seat with a groove in the center is designed to relieve pressure. The gap also provides space for heat to escape.

Q: What width bike seat do I need?

A: The sit bone width of the bike seat should match the width of your rear, or you will be uncomfortable each time you ride your bike.

Final Thoughts

When looking for the best bike seat for comfort, we recommend the Planet Bike A.R.S. Saddle, which prevents any soreness and is ideal for long journeys.

Alternatively, opt for the Schwinn Comfort Bike Seat if you’re on a budget. It’s suitable for all weather conditions and built to last.