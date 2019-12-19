Best All-Mountain Snowboards: Improve Your Performance on the Mountainside

With winter approaching, it’s time to invest in durable equipment so you can perform your favorite tricks. If you love snowboarding, it’s time to invest in a high-quality snowboard that improves your performance. Whether you’re a novice or regular snowboarder, we’ve gathered the top three products on the market right here.

This snowboard is slightly heavier than most, making it difficult to carry to the top of a mountain. One factor to consider is that the design isn’t striking and there’s no choice of patterns. It is also pricey.

This all-mountain snowboard considers the rider’s boot size, stance width, and weight. The directional twin shape ensures the snowboard has a longer nose than most so you can reach high speeds.

Loaded Boards designed this all-mountain snowboard with speed and safety in mind. It’s available in four different sizes, so you can choose the best fit for you.

The snowboard’s waxy finish makes it difficult to quickly grab the snowboard and go when you’re at the top of the mountain. If your shoes don’t have a strong grip, you might find yourself sliding on the waxy material.

The snowboard is designed with different skill levels in mind, making it suitable for beginners and advanced snowboarders alike. Its twin directional shape allows for adventurous times in the mountains.

This high-quality all-mountain snowboard is lightweight to help increase your speed while traveling and improve portability.

The bindings can become loose with regular use, so you need to adjust them. The bottom of the snowboard can easily tear if you come into contact with an object while snowboarding.

The APX bindings offer lightweight performance to increase your speed, although the snowboard isn’t appropriate for intense jumps. You receive a three-year warranty on your purchase.

This all-mountain snowboard features an exceptional 3D design to look the part while you’re in action. The camber-rocker profile prevents you from catching your foot on the edge of the snowboard to improve safety.

Tips

All-mountain snowboards are the most popular type of snowboard since they offer excellent versatility. They’re also common among beginners.

You can recognize an all-mountain snowboard by its shape. The tail is narrow and flatter than the tip.

When purchasing a snowboard, choose a high-strength material like bamboo. This material is lightweight, yet still offers incredible support and strength.

FAQs

Q: Do the snowboard’s length and size matter?

A: Yes. Beginners should choose a short snowboard so you have more stability on the board. If you’re above average weight, choose a long snowboard to improve your control. If you intend on using the snowboard only for mountains, opt for the longest snowboard you feel comfortable on. This will provide you with better control and help you reach faster speeds.

Q: What is an all-mountain snowboard?

A: All-mountain snowboards enable you to do a variety of moves on a mountain. They’re designed specifically for uneven surfaces and can power through large piles of snow.

Q: What shape is best for an all-mountain snowboard?

A: All-mountain snowboards will typically have a directional shape. This shape allows you to ride in one direction to keep you in control of the ride. If you’re riding on mountains, you won’t be switching directions, as you’ll be heading downhill on your snowboard.

Final Thoughts

If you’re looking to purchase an all-mountain snowboard, the System Complete Snowboard is a great choice that considers the rider’s weight, height, and equipment they’re wearing.

Alternatively, the Stauber Summit Snowboard makes a great choice if you’re on a budget, and is suitable for all snowboarding levels.