Best Hunting Backpacks: Convenient and Easy Storage

Hunters carry a lot of gear with them and having a place to put it all is necessary. The best hunting backpack can make all the difference when you’re miles away from civilization. These backpacks offer you more space to store binoculars, food, and other accessories you may need in the wilderness. We’ve put together a list of the best hunting backpacks to consider the next time you hit the trails.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

No internal frame. Zippers can be difficult to manage. It could be a bit bigger.

It features a two-in-one rifle and bow boot combination. Two side pistol holders. Five compression straps. Molded foam for added comfort. Adjustable straps. Sits snugly on your back. 1,440 cubic inches of space. Lightweight and water-resistant.

This ergonomic hunting backpack is designed to aid the expert hunter, with storage space for guns, gear, and water.

Includes a front shelf pocket for quick access. Features a drop-down rifle and bow holder pocket, quiver holder, and water pouch. Padded and comfortable waist belt with built-in pockets. Several pockets. Easy to organize. 2,700 cubic inches of space.

This camouflaged hunting pack comes with plenty of space inside and outside for all of your equipment.

A bit on the heavy side at 5 lbs. Hydration bladder not included. Side pouches open back to front, and the shoulder strap can interfere with the zippers.

Durable and rip-resistant fabric and straps. Includes a water compatibility port. Designed with an air mesh suspension system to improve breathability and comfort. Material is quiet when walking. Water-resistant, with 2,400 cubic inches of space.

This backpack comes equipped with 11 compartments and eight pockets for your gear.

Tips

You should consider how much gear you need to take with you on your hunting trip. For shorter trips, we recommend a single day pack, while longer trips may require a multi-day backpack.

To reduce back pain, you should make sure the backpack fits comfortably on your back. It should fit the length of your torso for maximum comfort.

The best hunting backpack should be able to carry 100 pounds of weight. While it may be able to haul that much, you should check beforehand to see if it is comfortable on your back and body.

Consider hiking or walking around the house or neighborhood with your hunting backpack on before you start your trip to get used to how it feels.

To help you blend in with the environment, consider a backpack that is camouflaged. If you go out during hunting season, consider one that is brightly colored so other hunters can see you.

FAQs

Q: What is the purpose of the waist belt?

A: The extra belt helps support the weight of the backpack and the gear. It can be a lot of stress and pressure on your body to just carry a backpack with shoulder straps. The additional waist belt takes the majority of the weight of the pack and equipment.

Q: What is the difference between external and internal frames?

A: An external framed backpack is developed out of a sturdy aluminum frame. The material is best at carrying heavier loads because it is more rigid. An internal frame backpack is more compact and can be folded more easily. These backpacks typically include one or two aluminum stays—long, flat bars located against your back inside of the pack—for added support.

Q: Can I use a normal backpack?

A: In short, yes, you could just use a normal school backpack, but it isn’t recommended. They aren’t designed for use in the wilderness. They have a lower maximum carrying weight and can rip or tear more easily. Don’t consider using a hiking backpack either. They are equipped to handle hiking gear but don’t come with components hunters need, such as gun mounts or a meat shelf.

Final Thoughts

For one of the best hunting backpacks with a large amount of storage space, consider the Tenzing 2220 Daypack with Firearm Carry Boot and Rain Fly Cover.

You can save a bit of cash and check out the ALPS OutdoorZ Pursuit Hunting Pack. It includes a rifle holder and 2,700 cubic inches of space.