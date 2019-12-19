Best Heated Socks: Keep Your Toes Nice and Cozy

When it’s winter and the weather is getting colder, one of the best things you can do to keep warm is to wear socks—specifically, a heated pair of socks. Cold air sinks to the ground, causing your feet to be colder than the rest of your body, so keeping your feet warm will keep your entire body warmer. We’ve put together a list of some of the best heated socks to try out this winter season.

They feel delicate and should be handled with care so as to not tear the fabric. Thin battery wire. It can take a few minutes to heat up fully.

Carbon fiber heating elements around both the forefoot and instep. Infrared technology to soothe aching muscles. Three heat modes. LED lights included to easily check what setting they are on. Include one heating layer and an additional layer that traps and holds in the heat.

A cozy and warm pair of heated socks with two rechargeable batteries and two layers of heat for your toes and feet.

Large and cumbersome battery. It may be difficult to get on. Short-lasting battery life.

High, medium, and low settings. Easy-to-read LED lights show what mode they are in. Carbon fiber heating components. Heat up quickly in about 30 seconds. Insulated. Absorbent. Breathable.

Snug and tight fit. Consider ordering a larger size. The battery pack can heat up as well. May be thick on some boots.

Heating covers all of your toes. Infrared heating components. Great for arthritis or cold and stiff joints. Soothing and relaxing. Three temperature settings. Several colors. Long-lasting battery.

Tips

You should inspect your heated socks regularly to make sure they are not damaged. Any frayed wires could lead to them not working properly.

Always check to make sure the heated socks are turned off when not in use. You should be able to easily see what setting they are on by the LED lights. If the light isn’t glowing, then the socks should be off.

To help insulate your feet and keep them even warmer, consider wearing a pair of regular socks underneath the heated socks. If you plan to do this regularly, you should order your heated socks a size larger than you think you need.

FAQs

Q: Can heated socks be machine washed?

A: While many heated sock manufacturer’s claims the socks can be machine washed, it isn’t always recommended. Since the socks have wires and carbon fiber materials inside of them, they can get damaged during the spin cycle. It is recommended to wash the socks by hand to ensure you don’t risk damaging the internal components. Be sure to remove any batteries before you put the socks in the water.

Q: How warm can the socks get?

A: Generally, heated socks will feature three different heat settings; low, medium, and high. The lowest setting can actually be quite warm on many brands, so be careful when using them. Using the lower setting will help the battery last longer and may leave your feet warm all day long. Higher settings don’t last quite as long but can reach toasty yet comfortable temperatures.

Q: Are heated socks treated to be water-resistant?

A: It is never advisable to step in a puddle while wearing heated socks. Their internal wiring can easily be damaged by water and lead to malfunctions or short circuits in the system. They should, however, be able to be worn through light rain or snow without an issue. Consult the manufacturer's guide to see if they are fully water-resistant.

Final Thoughts

Consider the Snow Deer Upgraded Heated Socks for a great pair of heated socks that provide long-lasting heat and three easy-to-use settings.

For those on a tight budget, the Daintymuse Battery Heated Socks are a lower-priced option that warm your feet and toes comfortably and quickly.