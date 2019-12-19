Best Tactical Pants: Be Comfortable When You’re on Duty

Your job demands a lot of you, and you need a pair of pants that can keep up. Tactical pants offer you pockets for everything so that all of your gear and equipment is within reach. The tough material is durable enough to withstand any activity you’re tasked with doing. Try a pair of the top tactical pants in our buying guide.

The zippers and snaps on these pants tend to break after wearing them several times. You may also find the material feels coarse or rough against your skin.

There are internal openings at the knee so that you can insert knee pads. You can keep your wallet safe by putting it in the hidden pocket within a pocket.

These tactical pants feature Teflon fabric and extra-large belt loops. The polyester and cotton fabric is shrink-, fade-, and wrinkle-resistant. They come in four colors: black, navy, khaki, and olive.

The material is heavy and feels like snowboarding pants. They also tend to have extra material in the seat and thighs, which makes them a bit baggy.

You’ll enjoy a full range of motion with the integrated gusseted crotch and articulated knees. The elastic waistband gives you the greatest comfort and room for movement.

These pants have 12 strategically placed pockets that are perfectly sized for everything from your pistol magazines to your electronic gadgets. They feature a gusseted crotch, elastic waistband, and high-rise cargo pockets.

There is inconsistency in the sizing, length, and cut of these pants. Some of the decorative stitching may start to come loose with wear.

The Teflon finish on these pants makes them resistant to stains, dirt, and moisture. They also have YKK zippers for reliable and durable performance.

These tactical pants are made from a premium blend of polyester and cotton ripstop fabric. They have a fitted waistband, double-stitched seams, and a fully gusseted crotch. They feature eight-inch, high-capacity pockets and two additional hidden pockets.

Tips

When shopping for tactical pants, look for a pair that have enough pockets for your needs. Then balance that with the freedom of movement that you need. Also, pay attention to the belt loop size for your utility belt.

Since these pants are meant for wear during highly physical activities, they need to have reinforcement at the stress points. Look for double-layer material on the knees and seat. They should also have reinforced stitching.

Pay attention to the material used, as you want it to be the right blend for both comfort and durability. Most high-quality pants are a blend of polyester and ripstop cotton.

FAQs

Q: Why are the belt loops of different sizes?

A: The manufacturers of tactical pants understand that you’ll wear these pants while on duty. This means you need belt loops that are large enough and sturdy enough to hold a duty belt. Most belt loops on tactical pants are between 1.75 and 2.5 inches.

Q: How heavy is the fabric on tactical pants?

A: The weight of the fabric used for tactical pants can vary from 6.25 to nine ounces. You’ll see them categorized into lightweight and original weight. Lightweight pants typically range from six to 6.6 ounces. Original weight pants typically range from seven to nine ounces.

Q: How do I know what size I need for tactical pants?

A: The easiest way to figure out what size you should order is to measure your current pants. Lay your pants flat on a table and measure across the waistband and from the crotch to the hem. Use these measurements to buy your new pants.

Final Thoughts

The 5.11 Tactical Men’s Ridgeline Covert Pants are high-quality and durable enough to perform while you’re on duty. The Mars Gear Vulcan TAC Outdoor Tactical Pants are a smart and affordable option for those looking for a balance between price and performance.