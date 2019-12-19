Best Heated Jackets: Warm Up Quickly in Style

During the winter, you can wear a large, heavy coat to stay warm in the cold weather. The downside is these jackets tend to be bulky, heavy, and difficult to move around in. Another option is a heated jacket. They are lightweight and come with a built-in heater. They are versatile and don’t leave you bundled up under layers of clothes. If you’re in need of a new jacket, consider our list featuring some of the best.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

No hood. It may run a bit small. The battery pack may be a hassle during drives or when sitting.

Heating zones on the left and right chest and mid-back. LED controller with three temperature settings. Reflective piping for increased visibility. Heats quickly and efficiently. Long-lasting heat.

A durable, wind-resistant polyester heated jacket with three heating zones to keep you cozy in the winter.

May run small. Snug fit. Flimsy and difficult to manage zippers. The battery pocket is small. The jacket may be stiff at first.

Interior fleece lining is soft on the skin. Captures and retains heat nicely. Detachable hood. Water and wind-resistant. Three carbon fiber heating elements to generate heat. Chest and mid-back heating. Heats up quickly.

The placement of the battery can be annoying, and it can jab into your hip. A bit bulky. No lower back heat. No hood.

Five-times longer life material. Wind and water-resistant. Easy to move around in. It is washer and dryer safe. Excellent insulation that traps heat. Outer and inner zippered pockets. Easy to control. Chest and upper back heating.

Tips

You may still choose to wear layers underneath a heated jacket to keep warm. A long-sleeve t-shirt or thick padded shirt will help insulate you.

If you notice any frayed wires, replace your heated jacket. Using one with broken wiring may result in it malfunctioning.

When you are not using the jacket, make sure to turn it off. They should come with LED lights that are easy to see so that you know if it is on or off.

If your jacket doesn’t have heated pockets or you don’t like leaving your hands in them all day, you should consider heated gloves.

For parts of your body that the jacket doesn’t heat, you can get a portable heating pad. They are compact and lightweight and can be placed in your jacket to heat a specific place for a few hours.

FAQs

Q: How many hours will a heated jacket last?

A: Typically, a heated jacket can run up to six hours on a single charge. You may find some brands that last longer. When you need to recharge a jacket, it may take around an hour or two for it to be fully charged.

Q: Are heated jackets machine washer and dryer safe?

A: Always check to see if you can toss the heated jacket in the washing machine. The same goes for putting them in the dryer. You may want to leave it out to dry. You should always remove the battery pack before washing the jacket.

Q: Are heated jackets waterproof?

A: While the majority of heated jackets are water-resistant, they are not all waterproof. You should be able to wear the jacket in the rain or snow, but it is not advisable to dunk them in water.

Q: How does the heat work on a heated jacket?

A: Tucked behind the fabric and material of the jacket are small carbon fiber or stainless steel wires. The components heat up over time and warm your body through the jacket. Heated jackets have multiple areas of heating, such as the upper back, lower back, shoulders, and chest.

Final Thoughts

If you want to keep warm during the winter, consider the Milwaukee Jacket KIT M12 12 Lithium-Ion Heated Front and Back for its multiple heating areas and great insulation.

Or you can check out the ORORO Soft Shell Heated Jacket and get one of the best heated jackets at a lower price.