Best Cordless Impact Wrenches: Loosen Stubborn Bolts

It can be frustrating to drive or remove a rusty lug nut or a bolt. However, there is a tool that can make this worker easier: an impact wrench. This tool helps you to drive or remove these stubborn bolts without twisting your arm. There are several types of these tools out there, and choosing the right one can be challenging. We reviewed the best three on the market to help you make an informed buying decision.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

This machine is very expensive. Some users claim that the battery drains fast. Also, some claim the tool is huge and heavy.

It features a brushless motor to cool the machine for efficiency and enhanced lifespan. Also, it is easy to use and its design is ergonomic for comfortable handling. The tool has a built-in light to illuminate the working area.

The motor of this machine is powerful enough to deliver max torque of 740 ft-lbs and breakaway torque of 1,180 ft-lbs. It features a 3-speed power selection of 900/1,000/ 1,800 RPM and 1,800/2,000/2,200 IPM for enhanced fastening control.

Some users claim that it does not produce enough torque for some applications. Its battery drains faster if you are very busy; so you may need an extra one.

This tool is lightweight to minimize fatigue and enhance portability. It comes with a bright LED light for working in total darkness. Also, it comes with a lithium-ion battery with a capacity indicator and a charger for easy usage.

For a pocket-friendly yet powerful impact wrench, consider the Avid Power Max. With its powerful motor, this tool can generate a torque of 2,035 in-lbs and 2,200 RPM for driving large fasteners fast.

This machine needs a battery, which is not included in the box. It also does not come with a charger, so you have to buy one separately.

The impact wrench comes with a 3-speed selector switch (400/1200/1900 rpm) to suit various job requirements. Also, it has an LED work light for working in darkness. Additionally, it is heavy duty and can handle a 6-foot fall.

The 8.81-inch DEWALT MAX XR impact wrench features a brushless motor to ensure long-lasting superior performance. This tool provides a torque of 700 ft-lbs and breakaway torque of 1,200 ft-lbs to ensure faster usage in tough jobs.

Tips

After using an impact wrench, check it and wipe it clean. Avoid using water or detergent to clean it because this may corrode your tool. When you’re done with cleaning and inspecting the tool, store it and avoid dropping it. This way you will keep it working efficiently and ensure that it lasts longer.

Be careful when applying torque to your work. Excessive power can be dangerous and also can damage the studs and accessories.

Keep your tool well lubricated. Its moving parts generate a lot of friction, and they need to be oiled. Always follow the instructions from the manufacturer when performing this maintenance task.

FAQs

Q: What is a cordless impact wrench, and how does it work?

A: This is a tool that draws power from a battery and converts it into a powerful tiny thrust to perform the tough tasks of driving in or drawing out bolts. It does not have to be tethered to a power source when working.

Q: Can I use an impact wrench on lug nuts?

A: Yes, If you have the right model it can generate 100 lb-ft to 120 lb-ft of torque and should be enough to draw lug nuts.

Q: What is the impact of over torque?

A: Most setups have their own torque requirements. For example, a lug nut requires 90 lb-ft to 120 lb-ft. If you apply less torque than this, you may not be able to do the job. On the other hand, if you over torque, you may end up destroying the lug nut.

Final Thoughts

After thorough research, we recommend the DEWALT MAX XR Impact Wrench Kit. It offers superior torque and it is durable.

For a pocket-friendly impact wrench, consider the Avid Power MAX Cordless Impact Wrench. It is lightweight, easy to use, and generates enough torque to drive large fasteners.