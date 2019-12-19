Best Night Vision Cameras: Increase Home Security

If you want to boost the security around your home or business, you may want to invest in a night vision camera. Most security cameras include night vision capabilities, which allow them to capture images in complete darkness. However, not all cameras are the same. Some produce better images, while others have more features. Check out the top night vision cameras in our buying guide below.

You must subscribe to Google's premium Nest Aware service for a full 10- or 30-day video history, and it can be pricey. Also, you only get live feed with video and snapshots of alerts.

It's easy to install, and the camera, cable, and adapter are waterproof. The hardware and features are top-notch. Very well designed and manufactured. The app allows you to view a live stream and photos from the last three hours.

The Nest Cam Outdoor works 24/7 and features a 130-degree view in 1080P HD. It sends alerts to your phone when it detects motion, and you can talk back through the camera via an app. At night, it evenly illuminates the area it’s directed at.

The infrared lens may get stuck, and it won't cycle back to daylight, causing it to turn purple on the monitor. The camera may also fail after a short period of use.

The video is clear. The camera has a decent night vision distance and a good angle of view. It is easy to set up and, depending on the distance, it has the potential to read small lettering on things such as license plates.

Samsung's security camera has a weatherproof rating of IP66 and comes with LED infrared lamps, so you can see as far as 82 feet at night. It records at a clear 720 TVL and comes with a 60-foot cable.

You must pay a monthly fee to record all videos and review what you missed for 60 days. Also, there is a delay if the internet is slow, so it requires a high-speed connection. The sound quality is lacking.

The video is crystal clear, and you have the ability to zoom in on your cell phone. It works well at night even when the floodlights aren't on due to the LEDs. The coverage is also great.

The Ring floodlight camera allows you to see, hear, and speak to visitors using a 1080HD video with infrared night vision and live view. It also features built-in bright floodlights and a siren, as well as lifetime theft protection.

Tips

If you want to light up an area without using visible lighting, consider infrared illuminators. They will produce excellent images for the camera, but appear to be dark to the human eye.

When installing a camera, don't put the front of the device next to a bright light. Also, do not put a bright light in the camera's field of view because it will interfere with the image.

Make sure the lens is clean and clear so you get the best images possible. Cameras with built-in infrared lights are particularly affected by dirt and grime.

FAQs

Q: How far can night vision cameras see in the dark?

A: Each brand is different, so make sure you read the product's specifications. Some battery-powered cameras can see as far as 33 feet at night, while infrared models may give you up to 100 feet of view.

Q: What do I do if my night vision camera stops working?

A: First, check all the cables and make sure the device is on. Then check to see if the infrared sensor is functioning. If all else fails, contact the manufacturer directly for troubleshooting.

Q: How do I keep bugs and spiders away from my camera?

A: Bugs and insects are sometimes drawn to infrared lights. To keep them off the camera, use insecticide around the housing or cover of the device. You might also want to consider natural repellents, such as citrus, peppermint, and lavender. Also, clean the cover occasionally with a microfiber cloth.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick for the best night-vision camera is the Ring Floodlight Camera Motion-Activated HD Security Cam. It features infrared night vision and a live view and produces crystal clear video.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the Samsung Weatherproof Night Vision Camera.