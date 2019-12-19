Best Military Boots: Tactical Yet Comfortable Footwear

Even if you're not a member of the armed forces, you can benefit from a good pair of military boots. They are very versatile and hold up to hours of standing, walking, or running, whether you’re a member of law enforcement or an EMT. Combat boots are rugged and perform well in all types of weather conditions due to their durability, flexibility, and breathability. Check out some of the best military boots on the market in our buying guide.

The ankle support could be better. They make crunching noises when you walk, and the soles squeak if they get wet. They may also fall apart within a short period of time.

These boots are well-made, durable, and comfortable. They are also true to size and lightweight. In addition, they are super flexible and are ideal for long-distance marches and rucks.

These assault boots feature an EVA midsole and outsole to provide shock absorption. They are ventilated and have a lightweight Codura upper construction for durability. Their nylon laces are rugged for rough conditions.

After a year of hard everyday wear, the rubber sidewalls may pull apart from the leather, and the soles may develop holes. They also may be too tight and narrow for some users.

They look and work like boots but feel like comfortable running sneakers. They are water-resistant, comfortable, and durable. The zipper makes them quick and easy to take on and off.

These 5.11 tactical boots are leather with 1200-denier Cordura nylon side panels and a synthetic sole. They have an antibacterial Drilex lining, triple stitching, and a hidden side pocket.

The sole may split after a short period of use. The tongue may cause the boot to feel uncomfortable on some users. Also, they may not be true to size.

The outsole is designed for slip resistance. The boots are lightweight and comfortable even when worn for long periods of time. They are breathable and dry quickly when exposed to wet environments.

These suede Gore-Tex boots from Garmont come with a rubber sole and are made of durable nylon webbing with metallic eyelets. They have a breathable footbed and an EVA insole.

Tips

Choosing the right size is essential. First, make sure your toes have some wiggle room. If you can curl your toes a little bit, then the boots are the proper size.

While military boots should fit snugly, they should not be tight. The heels should stay firmly in place. If they slide around, the boots are too big.

Clean your boots frequently. Use a cleaning doormat to remove dirt and debris from the underside. Also, wipe down the boots with a dry cloth and remove stubborn grime with a toothbrush.

FAQs

Q: What are hot-weather combat boots?

A: They are usually lighter weight. Many also have drain holes and ventilation so your feet stay dry. They do not have a waterproof lining, which most temperate-weather boots include.

Q: What does it mean if boots are Berry compliant?

A: Boots that are Berry compliant are made in the United States and are high-quality.

Q: What brand boot does the military use?

A: The military does not have a standard-issue boot as several manufacturers provide boots to the U.S. armed forces. However, they are all Berry compliant or AR670 compliant.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best military boots is the Garmont T8 Bifida Tactical Boot. The Garmonts are breathable, slip-resistant, lightweight, and comfortable.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the 5.11 Tactical Men's ATAC 1.0 Waterproof Military Storm Boots.