Best Waterproof Boots: Keep Your Feet Warm and Dry

If you’re going to spend a lot of time outside in the winter, then you need the right footwear to keep your feet warm and dry. The right boots will insulate your feet so that your toes stay toasty while waterproofing properties will keep the moisture out. Try one of these boots the next time you head outside in cold weather for chores or recreation.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

These boots may not hold up to rugged, long-term use. The lace hooks can pop off of the boot, and the different layers of material can start to separate.

On the inside of the boot is a breathable membrane that helps keep your feet dry by wicking away moisture. The metal hardware is durable and rustproof. Then there is a metal shank through the sole of the boot to give you increased stability and support.

These 100-percent leather and textile boots come in various shades of brown, black, and grey. The rubber cup sole provides traction on snow and ice, and the molded insole supports your foot through the arch. The top of the boot comes up over your ankle to provide support on unstable ground.

These are not the most durable boots as the eyelets and laces can break under stress. They also don’t retain their waterproofing very well.

The waterproof design of these boots makes them perfect for both winter and summer. There’s improved traction with the deeply carved tread in the rubber sole. They also have an adjustable lace-up design that makes them ideal for a variety of people.

These leather boots come in black and brown with either solid leather or mesh paneling on the side. On the inside of the boots is a fabric lining that will wick moisture away to keep your feet warm and dry. There’s also a 1-inch rubber sole for traction.

These boots have a problem with the rubber across the toe, which may eventually crack off of the boot. You may also find that the color of the leather bleeds when they get wet.

There is a speed lacing system on these boots to make them faster to put on and off. They are also designed to be worn in colder temperatures. The rubber coating extends up over the toe and the side of your foot for increased waterproofing qualities. There is also a removable liner for easy cleaning and care.

These leather and rubber boots sit high up on your calf and are rated for use in negative 40-degree Fahrenheit temperatures. They have 200B Thinsulate insulation and a moisture-wicking lining. The metal hardware is rustproof. You can get these boots in black, dark brown, navy, olive, charcoal, or tan.

Tips

If you’re investing in a quality pair of boots, you need to have a high-quality pair of socks to wear with them. This will increase the comfort, warmth, and moisture-wicking of the boots.

Make sure the boots fit the shape of your foot. There should be adequate arch support and cushioning under the ball and heel. If the boot doesn’t quite fit, then consider using an insole insert.

No matter what pair of boots you buy, you need to break them in. Leather boots will have a longer break-in period than a regular pair of boots. Try to wear them regularly for at least two weeks to make them supple and comfortable.

FAQs

Q: Are winter boots really waterproof?

A: If you’re concerned about the boots’ waterproof capabilities, then take them for a test run. Fill a container with a few inches of water. Then place the boots into the water until just under the bottom of the laces. If they are waterproof, they should be able to stay dry on the inside.

Q: Can I make boots more waterproof?

A: Yes. There are compounds that you can apply to the exterior of the boot to increase their water resistance. You can do this when you first buy them or later on when the waterproofing begins to wear away. Take care when applying the compound so that you don’t miss any spots.

Q: Do waterproof boots rust?

A: The metal hardware on your boots can be prone to rust. Most boots have a waterproofing treatment that covers the entire boot, but this treatment begins to wear away over time with the use of the boots, and rust can set in.

Final Thoughts

The Hi-Tec Men's Bandera Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots are perfect for wearing during outdoor activities.

If you want a more affordable pair of boots, the NORTIV 8 Men's Waterproof Snow Hiking Boots are a great option.