Best Bike Tracking Apps: Keep Your Cycling Metrics Organized

Serious cyclists know how important it is to keep track of important metrics like distance, speed, or even road conditions. In this case, you need a bike tracking app that can run seamlessly in the background while never missing any critical information. We’ve rounded up some of the best bike tracking apps and are also offering smart tips to help you get the most out of your new app.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

It can crash during use and in some cases not open. Depending on the operating system, this app may cause other core functions like calls and texts to freeze while it runs in the background. MoveOn is also a power-hungry app that can quickly drain battery life.

Users can switch quickly between metric and imperial measurements. Besides biking, you can also track other activities, such as swimming, walking, hiking, and martial arts. An offline mode allows you to continue tracking your activity even if you lose a signal.

While free, ViewRanger requires a paid subscription to access premium features, such as topographic maps created by the USGS and similar agencies in other countries. Also, in order to store a map for offline use, you must have a mobile signal

Access to over 1,000 prebuilt routes and trails. The offline map access feature is ideal if you prefer to ride or hike in remote locations where mobile signals can be spotty. You can also share your location with others for added safety.

A solid option for tracking your cycling or hiking activity. You’ll appreciate that you can still access accurate maps in offline mode.

While the app is free, some enhanced functionality such as connecting with other Strava members is only available with a monthly subscription. If you don’t update your phone’s OS regularly, you may experience performance issues.

An app designed by athletes that focus on tracking (not just how far you’ve ridden), calories burned, and elevation levels. GPS functionality allows you to accurately map your rides.

Tips

Any bike tracking app that relies on GPS to function will drain your battery fairly quickly. One way to combat this is to close unnecessary apps that are running in the background.

Some bike tracking apps are compatible with other well-known trackers, such as Strava. Always look to see if your potential app will integrate well with platforms such as Apple Health or Fitbit for enhanced and comprehensive functionality.

For trail cyclists, it’s smart to focus on apps that also include crowdsourced data about trails. This can range from terrain conditions to pinpointing difficult-to-follow trails so that you don’t get lost while you’re riding.

FAQs

Q: How do I know if a bike tracking app is the right one for me?

A: This is a personal decision. Beyond seeing whether an app is highly rated, you need to determine if the functionality fits your needs. Some apps might be extremely specialized—such as those geared towards mountain biking or indoor cycling. So, thoroughly read the description and confirm that the app’s capabilities match your needs.

Q: I’m thinking of using an app for training. What should I keep in mind?

A: If you’re using an app to train for a bike race or for competitive reasons, then you need to focus on a bike tracking app that is specifically designed for training support. These types of apps usually feature an option for sharing data between you and your coach (if you have one). But they might also have options like health information to track critical data like heart rate, nutrition, weight, and other vitals.

Q: I’m looking for a bike tracker app that is communal. What should I do?

A: If you believe that time spent exercising should be a shared activity, then you need to focus on apps that allow you to easily share data. This means that you can invite users to a team that you create within the app, or you can share daily ride stats with others through a few swipes.

Final Thoughts

Serious cyclists or outdoor activity mavens should focus on our best overall selection, Strava. Its seamless functionality and the ability to share activities with others makes it a smart choice.

If you’re concerned about getting lost in remote areas, ViewRanger - Hiking & Cycling Trails, our best value, is a smart choice thanks to its offline map mode.