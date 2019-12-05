Best Motion Sensor Lights: Stay a Step Ahead of Intruders
Take your home’s security to the next level with indoor and outdoor motion sensor lights
- Best OverallURPOWER Motion Sensor LightsSummarySummary
Position each of these lights in a spot inside your house and they’ll serve you for up to 10,000 hours. Each produces up to 20 lumens of light whenever it detects motion 7-10 feet away.ProsPros
Each of the lights has a dusk-to-dawn sensor and automatically powers on at dusk. They work great in extreme temperatures (from -20° C up to 40° C). The lights have both 3M adhesive pads and magnets, so you can stick them on walls or metallic surfaces.ConsCons
You may have to keep replacing their batteries every now and then. The lights damage paint when you remove them from a wall. They don’t stay on for long before they turn off. There’s a slight delay before the power on.
- Best ValueFulcrum Motion Sensor LightSummarySummary
Use this light to illuminate entrances and outdoor areas with up to 100 lumens of LED light. It stays on as long as there is motion in the illuminated area. It has a long lifespan of 100,000 hours.ProsPros
There are six powerful LED chips in this weatherproofed light which makes it a great option for outdoor use. It has a 25-foot detection range and 100-degree coverage. It can illuminate a large area. It features photocells which ensure it only produces light when it gets dark.ConsCons
It is not entirely water-resistant and its interior components rust when exposed to water. Its motion-detection capability is slow. The light dispersion is slightly skewed; there are dark spots in some areas.
- Honorable MentionHeath Zenith Motion Sensing Security LightSummarySummary
This light features DualBrite technology. It serves as a night light and produces soft light. When it detects motion, it emits powerful, bright light. Its manual override allows you to switch it on and off.ProsPros
It has a 100-foot detection range and the light it produces covers up to 21,000 square feet. Both of the lights are adjustable and allow you to direct the light to the specific area you want. They feature dusk-to-dawn sensors and switch on automatically at dusk.ConsCons
Sometimes the on and off function is erratic and the light might stay on longer than expected. LED bulb replacement might be a problem since the light fixture is not compatible with a wide range of LED bulbs on the market.