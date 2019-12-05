Best Motion Sensor Lights: Stay a Step Ahead of Intruders

Tips

To make the best use of outdoor motion sensor lights, install them at vulnerable entry points of your house. Get enough lights to cover your home’s perimeter so you don’t have any dark spots.

You will save on lighting maintenance costs if you get lights with LEDs, since they light up to full capacity, use very little energy, and are more durable compared to other lights.

Protect your motion sensor light by angling it downwards to prevent rainwater from seeping into the interior. You can also steer clear of water damage by getting sealed bulbs. Alternatively, you can install protective shades above the lights.

Adjust the detection range and angle to minimize false alarms triggered by non-threatening things like trees and leaves. Also, ensure the lights do not cast their light in areas that pose no threat.

FAQs

Q: Do motion sensor lights need to be cleaned?

A: Dirty motion sensor lights are not able to accurately detect motion. That’s why it is so important to clean your lights occasionally. Use a soft cloth and window cleaner to clean the lens of the light fixture.

Q: Will a power outage affect my motion sensor light?

A: A power outage has different effects on motion sensor lights. It might affect the light switch or circuit breaker, causing the lights to either stay on or go off permanently.

Q: How do motion sensor lights work?

A: Motion sensor lights have motion detectors that detect infrared waves. Infrared waves are heat waves emitted by moving objects, like human beings. The detectors automatically switch on the lights once they sense motion and switch them off if there’s no motion for some time.

Final Thoughts

The URPOWER Motion Sensor Lights impress with their durability, ease of installation, and functionality.

For a budget option with bright light, consider the Fulcrum Motion Sensor Light.