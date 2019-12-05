Best Survival Hatchets: Explore the Wilderness
Get the most out of your time in nature with the best survival hatchet
- Best OverallSOG Tactical TomahawkSummarySummary
This lightweight throwing tomahawk has a razor-sharp stainless steel blade and a ballistic nylon sheath. It also includes a belt loop, making it easy to carry.ProsPros
The handle features glass-reinforced nylon to prolong the hatchet’s lifespan. The hatchet has a sharp blade for chopping and a spike for piercing. The blade sports 420 stainless steel with a black finish for enhanced corrosion resistance.ConsCons
The spike makes it dangerous to carry, especially in situations where you have to sprint. The hatchet doesn’t perform very well when chopping sizeable chunks of logs.
- Best ValueTabor Tools Camp HatchetSummarySummary
This 12-inch hatchet comes with a protective rubber band around the handle, making it safe to store and carry. The anti-slip handle has a bright neon color that keeps the hatchet visible in low light.ProsPros
The hatchet is balanced for an effective swing, especially when chopping. Its non-stick blade is optimized for low friction to make cutting less strenuous. The handle’s cushioned rubber grip is designed to reduce shock.ConsCons
You might need to file its blade before using it the first time. Once the blade dulls, it has poor edge retention after sharpening. After a fair amount of usage, the blade may suddenly come off.
- Honorable MentionEstwing Sportsman’s AxeSummarySummary
Drop forged in one piece using durable American steel, the Estwing is a stylish survival hatchet that will remain strong even after extensive use. The blade has been sharpened by hand to make it more powerful.ProsPros
The handle’s grip is made from genuine hand-sanded and lacquered leather for easy handling and improved durability. The protective ballistic nylon sheath prevents the blade from dulling or harming you. The hatchet is hand-polished and looks beautiful.ConsCons
The blade chips very easily at the edges or gets dull after a short period of use. It also has poor curvature, which reduces its effectiveness. There are noticeable gaps where the leather grip meets the base.