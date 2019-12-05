Best Survival Hatchets: Explore the Wilderness

Tips

Safety goggles need to be on your shopping list when you purchase a survival hatchet. When you use machinery to sharpen the blade, sparks will fly. It’s also a good idea to clear an area during intense chopping or cutting to avoid minor accidents.

Make sure you invest in a full-length pouch for the hatchet blade. This protects it from too much humidity, which may cause it to rust. You’ll also be protected from accidental knicks and cuts.

After you’re done using your hatchet, don’t leave it outdoors where it will be exposed to the elements. Wipe it with a dry cloth and leave it near a heat source. However, do not expose it to direct heat.

FAQs

Q: What’s the difference between a hatchet and a tomahawk?

A: A hatchet is a multifunctional tool used for survival in the outdoors. It performs tasks such as splitting, carving, and chopping. It’s lighter than a tomahawk and is easy to carry. Tomahawks typically have longer handles and are often used as weapons or for splitting.

Q: How do I sharpen a survival hatchet?

A: There are three ways to sharpen a survival hatchet. You can sharpen the blade with a file and push long strokes 6-10 times on each side. Alternatively, you can use a whetstone to push about 10-12 strokes on both sides of the blade. Use a rotary tool when you need to sharpen your hatchet quickly or you want a lightweight blade sharpener.

Q: Which is the best steel grade for a survival hatchet?

A: Most survival hatchets are made from stainless steel. However, the difference between mediocre hatchets and high-quality hatchets is the grade of steel used. Carbon steel is tougher, sharpens well, and retains its sharp edge for longer.

Final Thoughts

The SOG Tactical Tomahawk is perfect for chopping, light hammering, and piercing.

However, if you’re looking for something that’s more affordable, the Tabor Tools Camp Hatchet fits the bill.